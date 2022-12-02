ອົງການ​ອະນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ຫລື WHO ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ການ​ສຳຜັດ​ຜິວ​ໜັງ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ແມ່​ກັບ​ລູກ​ໃນ​ທັນທີທັນ​ໃດ​ຫລັງຈາກເກີດອອກມາສາມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊີວິດ​ເດັກ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ກ່ອນ​ກຳນົດ​ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ແສນ​ຄົນ. ອົງ​ການ WHO ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ແນະ ນຳ​ໃໝ່ ​ເພື່ອ​ປັບປຸງໂອ​ກາດ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ລອດ ​ແລະສຸຂະພາບ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ​ມີນ້ຳ​ໜັກໜ້ອຍ, ​ເດັກເກີດ​ກ່ອນ​ກຳນົດ. Lisa Schlein ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ມາຫາ ວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ, ອົງການ​ອະນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ຫລື WHO ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ມີເດັກນ້ອຍ 15 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ເກີດກ່ອນກຳນົດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ໃນ 10 ຄົນຂອງຈຳ​ນວນເດັກນ້ອຍທັງ​ໝົດທີ່ເກີດມາໃນໂລກນີ້. ອົງ​ການນີ້​ເວົ້າວ່າເດັກນ້ອຍປະມານ 10 ເປີເຊັນ, ຫຼື 1.4 ລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ຍ້ອນອາການແຊກຊ້ອນທີ່​ເກີດມາ​ຈາກການເກີດກ່ອນກໍານົດ.

​ອົງ​ການນີ້ບອກວ່າ ໂຕ​ເລກນັ້ນກຳ​ລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະການເກີດກ່ອນໄວອັນຄວນ ດຽວນີ້ ກຳ​ລັງເປັນສາເຫດສູງກວ່າ​ໝູ່​ທີ່​ພາໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່​ມີອາ​ຍຸຕ່ໍາກວ່າຫ້າປີ ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງແຄ​ເຣັນ ແອັດ​ມັນ (Karen Edmond) ເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການແພດ ແລະແພດເດັກ ຢູ່ໃນພະແນກສຸຂະພາບແມ່, ເດັກເກີດໃໝ່, ເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ເດັກໄວລຸ້ນ ແລະຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດຕາມຄໍາແນະນໍາໃຫມ່ ຂອງ WHO ແມ່ນສາມາດຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງ ເດັກນ້ອຍໄດ້ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼື 700,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ເກີດກ່ອນກຳ​ນົດ ຫຼື ມີໂຕນ້ອຍ ຫລາຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຫມາຍເຖິງເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເກີດກ່ອນກຳ​ນົດ ຫຼື ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໜັກຕໍ່າໃນເວ​ລາ​ເກີດ; ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເກີດກ່ອນການຖືພາຄົບ 37 ອາທິດ; ຫຼື ເກີດ​ມາມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໜັກຕໍ່າກວ່າ 2.5 ກິໂລ. ຂໍ້ແນະນໍານັ້ນ ບອກວ່າ ການສໍາຜັດຂອງ ຜິວຫນັງເດັກກັບຜູ້ລ້ຽງ​ດູ​ເດັກ - ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການດູແລຂອງແມ່ ແບບ​ໂຕ​ຈິ້ງ​ໂຈະ ​ຫຼື​ແກງ​ກາ​ຣູ - ຄວນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃນທັນທີທັນ​ໃດຫຼັງຈາກເດັກເກີດມາ, ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ ໄລຍະເວລາ​ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງອົບເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ."

ທ່ານ​ນາງແອັດ​ມັນ (Edmond) ເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ສິ່ງນັ້ນ​ເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງອັນໃຫຍ່ ຫຼວງຈາກການຊີ້ນໍາກ່ອນຫນ້ານີ້ ແລະການປະຕິບັດດ້ານການ​ແພດ​ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ, ເດັກນ້ອຍເກີດກ່ອນກໍານົດ ແມ່ນຂາດໄຂມັນໃນຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະມັກຈະຕ້ອງການການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງການແພດດ້ວຍການຫາຍໃຈ. ຄໍາ ແນະນໍາໃນໄລ​ຍະຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ແມ່ແລະເດັກ ແຍກກັນຢູ່ປະມານສາມ ຫາເຈັດມື້ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າເດັກເກີດໃຫມ່ຈະຢູ່ສະ​ພາບອັນຫມັ້ນທ່ຽງຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງອົບ ຫຼື ບ່ອນອຸ່ນສຳ​ລັບ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ, ຄໍາແນະນໍາໃຫມ່, ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ການໂອບກອດຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງ ພໍ່ແມ່ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນທາງດ້ານຈິດໃຈ ແລະສໍາຄັນທີ່​ສຸດສໍາລັບການເພີ້ມ ໂອກາດມີຊີ​ວິດລອດຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍເກີດກ່ອນໄວອັນຄວນ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້ີ້ "ນອກຈາກນີ້, ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພິເສດ ກໍ​ຄື ຄໍາແນະນໍາໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນບອກວ່າຫ້ອງ​ອົບ ຄວນປ່ຽນ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃໝ່ເພື່ອໃຫ້ແມ່ ແລະເດັກໄດ້ຢູ່ນຳກັນ - ເຮັດໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ມີ​ການ​ສຳ​ພັດຜິວຫນັງຕໍ່ຜິວ​ໜັງ​ກັບ​ແມ່ນຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວ ໂມງ ຕໍ່ມື້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າເດັກນ້ອຍຈະໄດ້ຕ້ອງຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງດູ​ແລເດັກເກີດໃໝ່ ຫຼື ການດູແລໃນ​ຫ້ອງມໍ​ລະສຸມກໍ​ຕາມ.”

WHO ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງໂອກາດມີ​ຊີວິດ​ລອດ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ເກີດ​ກ່ອນ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ກັບ​ບ່ອນທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເກີດ. ອົງ​ການນີ້ ບອກວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນ ຫຼືຫຼັງຈາກ 28 ອາທິດໃນປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ ສູງແມ່ນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີ​ຊີວິດຢູ່ລອດໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທຸກຍາກນັ້ນ ອັດ ຕາການຢູ່ລອດອາດຕໍ່າເຖິງ 10 ເປີເຊັນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງແອັດ​ມັນ (Edmond) ກ່າວວ່າ ຄໍາແນະນໍາໃຫມ່ແມ່ນງ່າຍໆ ແລະ ແທດ​ເໝາະ​ກັບ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ ແລະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ໄດ້ ຕໍ່ກັບການດູແລເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດໃນທຸກສະຖານະການ. ທ່ານນາງໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ມັນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າການປັບປຸງຜົນໄດ້ຮັບ ສໍາລັບ ເດັກທີ່​ມີ​ໂຕນ້ອຍໆ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການສະຫນອງວິ​ທີແກ້ໄຂບັນ​ຫາທີ່ເບິ່ງຄື​ວ່າ​ພິ​ຖີ​ພິ​ຖັນແລະ ໃຊ້​ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສູງທີ່​ສຸດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ໃໝ່ນີ້ ​ມີ​ຄວາມເໝາະ​ສົມເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາກ ​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ທາງເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ສູງ ຫຼື​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ທີ່ສະ​ໝ່ຳ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ໄດ້. ​ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າການຮັບປະ ກັນການເຂົ້າເຖິງການດູແລສຸຂະພາບທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ເນັ້ນໃສ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງຄອບຄົວ ຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃນການລອດຊີ​ວິດຂອງເດັກເກີດ​ໃໝ່ໄດ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

The World Health Organization reports skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby immediately after birth could save the lives of hundreds of thousands of premature babies. The WHO has released new guidelines to improve the survival and health of low birth, pre-term babies. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

Every year, the WHO estimates 15 million babies are born pre-term, amounting to more than one in 10 of all births globally. It says about 10 percent, or 1.4 million babies, die each year due to complications of pre-term births. It says that number is rising and prematurity is now the leading cause of death among children under five.

Karen Edmond is the medical officer and a pediatrician in the Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent & Aging Health Department at the WHO. She says implementing the WHO’s new recommendations could save the lives of 50 percent or 700,000 babies born early or small.

“By that we mean babies who are born pre-term or low birth weight; babies who are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy; or under 2.5 kg at birth. The guidelines advise that skin to skin contact with a caregiver — known as kangaroo mother care — should start immediately after birth, without any initial period in an incubator.”

Edmond says that is a big change from earlier guidance and common clinical practice.

Pre-term babies, she says, lack body fat and often require medical assistance with breathing. Previous recommendations, she notes, were for mother and baby to be separated around three to seven days while the newborn was stabilized in an incubator or warmer.

The new guidance, she says, acknowledges the first embrace with a parent is emotionally important and critical for improving chances of survival for small and premature babies.

“Also, notably, the guidelines now advise that intensive care units should re-orient so that the mother and baby can stay together — keeping the baby in skin-to-skin contact 24 hours a day even if the baby needs to be in the neo-natal intensive care unit or intensive care.”

The WHO says significant disparities in a pre-term baby’s chances of surviving depend on where they are born. It says most babies born at or after 28 weeks in high-income countries go on to survive, while in poorer countries survival rates can be as low as 10 percent.

Edmund says the new guidelines are simple and practical and can make a real difference to the care of the most vulnerable babies in all settings. She says they show that improving outcomes for tiny babies is not always about providing the most shiny and high-tech solutions.

She says the new recommendations have special relevance in poorer developing countries that may not have access to high-tech equipment or even reliable electricity. She says ensuring access to essential healthcare that is centered around the needs of families increases the baby’s chances for survival.