ຊາວເມືອງເວນິສ ພາກັນຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຖ້າມກາງສຽງຫວໍເຕືອນ
ໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະສຽງຟອງນ້ຳຍວກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເມືອງຂອງອີຕາລີແຫ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່
ໄດ້ຖືກນ້ຳໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາຖ້ວມຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຖືກກະທົບໂດຍຄື້ນຟອງສູງອັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳ
ລາຍບັນດາອະນຸສາວະລີເກົ່າແກ່, ພະລາດຊະວັງ ແລະໂບດຕ່າງໆ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດ
ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຕໍ່ພວກຢູ່ອາໄສໃນເມືອງນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຄື້ນຟອງສູງອັນໃໝ່ນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບົດບັງດ້ວຍຝົນຕົກໜັກທີ່ມີມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້
ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນສູງເຖິງຂັ້ນ “acqua alta” ຫລື ລະດັບນ້ຳທີ່ສູງທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານ
ທີ່ຜ່ານມາກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ເປີເຊັນຂອງເມືອງ ທີ່ຖືກ
ນ້ຳຖ້ວມ, ຢູ່ເມືອງມໍລະດົກໂລກຂອງ UNESCO ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ, ບັດນີ້ຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆໄດ້ກາຍ
ເປັນສີຂີ້ຕົມ, ບ້ານເຮືອນຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະ ຮ້ານເລັກຮ້ານນ້ອຍ ແລະຕູ້ໜັງສືພິມຢູ່
ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ໄດ້ຖືກນ້ຳພັດໄປ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອີຕາລີ, ທ່ານຈູອີສເຊບແປ ກົງເຕ, ໄດ້ປະກາດສະພາວະເສີນ ໃນ
ວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ຮ່ອງນ້ຳໂສໂຄກໄດ້ໄຫຼເຂົ້າໄປຫາແມ່ນ້ຳທີ່ເປື້ອນເປິແລ້ວ
ໄຫລເຂົ້າໄປຫາຖະໜົນທີ່ແຄບໆຂອງເມືອງວີນິສ ແລະຖ້ວມຈະຕຸລັດ St. Mark ທີ່
ເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເອີ້ນໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມນີ້ວ່າ “ເປັນລະເບີດທຳ
ລາຍໝາກຫົວໃຈປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ” ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະ ອອກເດີນທາງໂດຍໃຊ້ເຮືອ
ຈັກ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມເບິ່ງສະຖານທີ່ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນທີ່ຖືກກະທົບ
ຈາກຄື້ນຟອງນ້ຳ.
ລະດັບນໍ້າຖ້ວມໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂຶ້ນສູງກາຍລະດັບທຳມະດາເຖິງ 1.87 ແມັດ
ຊຶ່ງເປັນລະດັບທີ່ສູງສຸດນັບແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ຖີບຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 1.94 ແມັດໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີນ້ຳຖ້ວມໃນ
ປີ 1966 ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວເວນິສໜີຫລາຍຄົນຍ້າຍໜີອອກຈາກເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໄປແລ້ວ
ບໍ່ກັບຄືນມາອີກ.
ລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິວ່າເປັນຍ້ອນການປ່ຽນແປງ
ດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີນ້ຳຖ້ວມໃນເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສິນລະປະໂລກທີ່ສະດຸດຕາທີ່
ສຸດຂອງໂລກແຫ່ງນີ້. ລັດຖະມົນຕີສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມທ່ານເຊີກີໂອ ໂກສຕາ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນຫາທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ກັບ “tropicalization” ທີ່ເປັນອາກາດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເມດີເຕຣາເນ. ຟອງນ້ຳໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງ
ຂຶ້ນໂດຍລົມ sirocco ຜັດເຂົ້າມາຈາກອາຟຣິກາ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ນ້ຳຂຶ້ນສູ່ທະເລ Adriatic
ເຂົ້າມາສູ່ອ່າວເມຶອງເວນິສ. ແຕ່ຊາວບ້ານທ້ອງຖິ່ນພາກັນເວົ້າວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຍັງບໍ່ທັນ
ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງພຽງພໍເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນເມືອງ ແລະໄດ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງໜ້ອຍໃນການບໍລິຫານ
ແຜນການໃໝ່ ແຕ່ວ່າຍັງບໍ່ເສັດສິ້ນຕໍ່ລະບົບປ້ອງກັນທະເລ.
ເຊີນອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Venetians were woken up at dawn Friday to the wailing of flood sirens and the lapping of water as the already-deluged Italian city was struck by a new tidal surge further damaging ancient monuments, palaces and churches and striking fear into residents.
Although the new high tide, swollen by days of torrential rains, didn't reach the height of Tuesday's "acqua alta," or high waters, authorities say that more than 80 percent of the stricken city, a UNESCO world heritage site, is now flooded with shops marooned, homes flooded and street kiosks and newsstands washed away.
The Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, Thursday declared a state of emergency after sewage-tainted rivers coursed down Venice's narrow streets and flooded the city's iconic St. Mark's Square. He called the flooding "a blow to the heart of our country" before taking a tour by powerboat to visit businesses and locals impacted by the tide.
The water level surged Tuesday 1.87 meters above normal, the highest since it rose 1.94 meters during a 1966 flood that drove many Venetians to leave the city, never to return.
Federal and local authorities have blamed climate change for the flooding of one of the world's most stunning artistic landmarks. Environment Minister Sergio Costa says much of the problem lies with the "tropicalization" of weather in the Mediterranean region. The tides have been worsened by sirocco winds blowing in from Africa, forcing water up the Adriatic Sea into Venice's lagoon. But many locals say governments have not done enough to protect the city and have abjectly managed a new planned-but-as-yet-incomplete system of sea defenses.