ຊາວເມືອງເ​ວ​ນິ​ສ ພາ​ກັນຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້​ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ຖ້າມ​ກາງສຽງຫວໍເຕືອນ

​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວ​ມ ແລະ​ສຽງ​ຟອງ​ນ້ຳຍວກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ​ແຫ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວທີ່

ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນ້ຳໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຖ້ວມຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໂດຍ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງສູງ​ອັນ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້​ທຳ​

ລາຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອະ​ນຸ​ສາ​ວະ​ລີເກົ່າ​ແກ່, ພະ​ລາດ​ຊະ​ວັງ​ ແລະ​ໂບດ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​

ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ເມືອງນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ​ສູງອັນໃໝ່ນີ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກບົດ​ບັງດ້ວຍ​ຝົນ​ຕົກໜັກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ມື້​

ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງເຖິງຂັ້ນ “acqua alta” ຫລື ລະ​ດັບ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​

ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກໍກ່​າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ ທີ່​ຖືກ​

ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ, ຢູ່ເມືອງ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກຂອງ UNESCO ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ, ບັດ​ນີ້​ຮ້ານ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆໄດ້​ກາຍ

​ເປັນ​ສີ​ຂີ້​ຕົມ,​ ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຖືກ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ແລະ ​ຮ້ານເລັກຮ້ານ​ນ້ອຍ ແລະ​ຕູ້​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ຢູ່​

ຕາມຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນ້ຳ​ພັດ​ໄປ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ, ທ່ານ​ຈູອີ​ສ​ເຊບແປ ກົງ​ເຕ, ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດສະ​ພາ​ວະເສີນ ໃນ

​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ພາຍຫຼັງ​ທີ່​ຮ່ອງ​ນ້ຳ​ໂສ​ໂຄກ​ໄດ້ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ເປື້ອນ​ເປິແລ້ວ

ໄຫລ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປຫາ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ທີ່​ແຄບໆ​ຂອງເມືອງວີ​ນິ​ສ ແລະ​ຖ້ວມ​ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ​ St. Mark ທີ່​

ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກຂອງ​ເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນໄພນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທຳ​

ລາຍໝາກ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ” ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານຈະ ອອກ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໂດຍໃຊ້​ເຮືອ

​ຈັກ ເພື່ອ​ຢ້ຽ​ມເບິ່ງສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ

​ຈາກ​ຄື້ນຟອງ​ນ້ຳ.

ລະ​ດັບ​ນໍ້​າຖ້ວມໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາຂຶ້ນສູງກາຍລະ​ດັບ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ເຖິງ 1.87 ແມັດ

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ດັບທີ່ສູງ​ສຸດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່ມັນ​ໄດ້ຖີບ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 1.94 ແມັດໃນໄລ​ຍະທີ່​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ໃນ

ປີ 1966 ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ເວນິ​ສໜີຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ຍ້າຍໜີອອ​ກຈາກ​ເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ

ບໍ່​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ອີກ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ໄດ້ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ

​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ຈຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມໃນ​ເປັ​ນສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ສິນ​ລະ​ປະ​ໂລກທີ່​ສະ​ດຸດ​ຕາ​ທີ່​

ສຸດຂອງ​ໂລກ​ແຫ່ງນີ້. ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ທ່ານ​ເຊີ​ກີ​ໂອ ໂກ​ສ​ຕາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ຫາ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢູ່​ກັບ “tropicalization” ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເມ​ດີ​ເຕ​ຣາ​ເນ. ຟອງ​ນ້ຳ​ໄດ້​ຮ້າຍແຮງ​

ຂຶ້ນໂດຍລົມ sirocco ຜັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ນ້ຳ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ Adriatic

ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສູ່​ອ່າວເມຶອງ​ເວ​ນິ​ສ. ແຕ່​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຍັງ​ບໍ່ທັນ

​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ

​ແຜນ​ການ​ໃໝ່ ແຕ່ວ່າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນຕໍ່ລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທະ​ເລ.

ເຊີນ​ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສ​າ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Venetians were woken up at dawn Friday to the wailing of flood sirens and the lapping of water as the already-deluged Italian city was struck by a new tidal surge further damaging ancient monuments, palaces and churches and striking fear into residents.



Although the new high tide, swollen by days of torrential rains, didn't reach the height of Tuesday's "acqua alta," or high waters, authorities say that more than 80 percent of the stricken city, a UNESCO world heritage site, is now flooded with shops marooned, homes flooded and street kiosks and newsstands washed away.



The Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, Thursday declared a state of emergency after sewage-tainted rivers coursed down Venice's narrow streets and flooded the city's iconic St. Mark's Square. He called the flooding "a blow to the heart of our country" before taking a tour by powerboat to visit businesses and locals impacted by the tide.



The water level surged Tuesday 1.87 meters above normal, the highest since it rose 1.94 meters during a 1966 flood that drove many Venetians to leave the city, never to return.



Federal and local authorities have blamed climate change for the flooding of one of the world's most stunning artistic landmarks. Environment Minister Sergio Costa says much of the problem lies with the "tropicalization" of weather in the Mediterranean region. The tides have been worsened by sirocco winds blowing in from Africa, forcing water up the Adriatic Sea into Venice's lagoon. But many locals say governments have not done enough to protect the city and have abjectly managed a new planned-but-as-yet-incomplete system of sea defenses.