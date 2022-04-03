ສິງກະໂປ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ກີຢິບ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາ ສະຫະລັດ

ພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ເສລີ ແລະ ຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີແມ່ນສຳຄັນກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ຈາກປະເທດ ສິງກະໂປ ຕໍ່ສະຖານະການຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ເປັນການດີ້ນຮົນຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ລະຫວ່າງ ລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕເສລີ ແລະ ຜະເດັດການ. ຜູ້ນຳຂອງ ສິງກະໂປ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນການຕໍ່ສູ້ສຳລັບຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຂອງໂລກທີ່ອີງໃສ່ກົດເກນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອານິຕາ ພາວ (Anita Powell) ມີລາຍ ງານຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະເທດນ້ອຍໆ ສິງກະໂປ ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8,000 ກິໂລແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ, ແຕ່ເຫດການຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນແມ່ນສຳຄັນສຳລັບພາກພື້ນ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ຊຽນ ລຸງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມທຳນຽບຂາວເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດກັບທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າເຖິງການສະໜັບສະໜູນທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນຂອງປະເທດຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ ກີຢິບ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຍ້ອນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ສັ່ນສະ ເທືອນໄປທົ່ວໂລກ.

ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ຊຽນ ລຸງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ສິງກະໂປ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສົງຄາມໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ມີຜົນກະທົບສຳລັບ ເອເຊຍ-ປາຊີຟິກ. ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງສະຖານະການຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງໃນພາກພື້ນຂອງພວກເຮົາເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຊິ່ງຖ້າບໍ່ຖືກຈັດການເປັນຢ່າງດີ,​ ອາດນຳໄປສູ່ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ເປີດກວ້າງ. ປະເທດຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕ້ອງພະຍາຍາມເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງເພື່ອບັນລຸຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນຜ່ານວິທີທາງທີ່ສັນຕິ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາມາດຫຼີກລ່ຽງ ການໄປຫາຈຸດທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດນຳກັບຄືນມາໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງຄວາມສາມັກຄີໃນໂລກ ຕໍ່ການຮຸກຮານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສົງຄາມຂອງ ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ແມ່ນຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນທຸກພາກພື້ນຂອງໂລກ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງ ຢູໂຣບ ແຕ່ໃນທຸກພາກພື້ນ. ມັນແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ກົດເກນຫຼັກຂອງສາກົນ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະ ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີຢູ່ທຸກຫົນແຫ່ງ, ລວມທັງໃນພາກພື້ນ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ. ມື້ນີ້, ສິງກະໂປ ແລະ ສະ ຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສາມັກຄີກັນ ແລະ ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຫາທຸກປະເທດ, ໂດຍບໍ່ຄຳນຶງເຖິງຂະໜາດ ຫຼື ປະຊາກອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນມີຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມໃນສິດທິຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນເວທີສາກົນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສິດຕໍ່ອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕ ແລະ ຜືນແຜ່ນດິນອັນຄົບຖ້ວນ, ແລະ ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາອະນາຄົດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງໂດຍປາສະຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່.”

ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳຄົນທຳອິດ ຈາກສະມາຄົມປະຊາຊາດ ແຫ່ງເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມທຳນຽບຂາວໃນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ. ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ ລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ.

ນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານ ແຊັກ ຄູເປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສິງກະໂປ, ເຊິ່ງມີປະຊາກອນພຽງ 5 ລ້ານຄົນ ແຕ່ແມ່ນກຳລັງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້້ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນແນ່ນອນເຫັນຄຸນຄ່າຂອງການພົວພັນລະດັບສູງນີ້ຈາກປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ.

ທ່ານ ແຊັກ ຄູເປີ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ວິສາຫະກິດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສິງກະໂປ, ນີ້ແມ່ນການສະແດງທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະລຸກຢືນຂຶ້ນເພື່ອກົດເກນຂອງລະບຽບສາກົນທີ່ມີຢູ່ ແລະ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງມາທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊົມເຊີຍສຳລັບສິ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນສັນຍານທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ ສະຫະ ລັດ ເຫັນຄຸນຄ່າໃນສິ່ງທີ່ ສິງກະໂປ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນສອງສາມອາທິດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຍິນໃນສອງສາມເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າ, ແມ່ນຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຈາກ ສິງກະໂຕ ສຳລັບ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະເອົາບົດບາດການເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແນ່ໃຈວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖ່າຍທອດສິ່ງນັ້ນໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມທຳນຽບຂາວຄັ້ງນີ້.”

ແລະ ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານໃນພາກພື້ນກ່າວວ່າ, ປະເທດທີ່ມີຂະໜາດນ້ອຍແຫ່ງນີ້ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍຕໍ່ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ ມາກ ມີລີ, ຈາກສະພາທຸລະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ-ອາຊຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປີກາຍນີ້ປີດຽວ, ສິງກະໂປ ແມ່ນຄູ່ຮ່ວມການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ເປັນອັນ 18 ໃນໂລກຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ, ແລະ ກໍຍັງເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມການຄ້າເສລີອີກດ້ວຍ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຄົງມີສອງສາມຈຸດ ທີ່ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການເຈລະຈາ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງກ່ອນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ຢູເຄຣນ ກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄວາມສຳຄັນທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ມີໃຫ້ ໃນການພະຍາ ຍາມທີ່ຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມຍືດຢຸ່ນຂອງຕ້ອງໂສ້ສິນຄ້າໃນໂລກຂອງ ສະຫະ ລັດ. ສິງກະໂປ, ໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດທີ່ສຳຄັນຄື ພະລັງງານ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສູນກາງການຄ້າ ແລະ ແຈກຢາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບພາກພື້ນ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ.”

ແລະ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, ມິດຕະພາບທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນນີ້ຈະຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປໃນໄວໆນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະຕ້ອນຮັບ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳອາຊຽນເພີ່ມເຕີມ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

The tiny nation of Singapore is more than 8,000 kilometers ((5,000 miles)) from Kyiv, but the events there loom large for the Indo-Pacific, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

during his first White House visit with Biden on Tuesday.

Lee reiterated his nation’s strong support of Kyiv because, he said, what happens in Europe reverberates around the world.

“The war in the Ukraine has implications for the Asia Pacific. There are potential flashpoints and contentious issues in our region, too, which if not managed well, could escalate to open conflict. Countries with interests in the region need to pursue all efforts to settle disagreements through peaceful means, so that we can avoid reaching a point of no return.”

Biden, who spent much of last week in Europe shoring up those alliances, underscored the importance of global unity against Russian aggression.

“Putin’s war is unacceptable to nations in every region in the world, not just Europe but in every region. It's an attack on the core international principles that underpin peace and security and prosperity everywhere, including in the Indo-Pacific. Today, Singapore and the United States are united and sending the message to all nations, regardless of their size or population, they are equal in their rights on the global stage. They have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to determine their own future free from violence and intimidation.”

Lee is the first leader from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to visit the White House during the Biden administration. On Monday, he met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Analyst Zack Cooper said Singapore, which has just 5 million people but is a major economic force in Southeast Asia, is sure to appreciate this high level of engagement from the world’s largest economy.

“I think for Singapore, this is an important show that it's going to stand up for the rules of the existing international order, and being able to come to the White House and be rewarded for that is an important signal that the United States appreciates what Singapore has done in the last few weeks.// And I think what we're going to hear over the next few months, is a real desire from Singapore for the United States to take more of a leadership role economically. And I'm sure they will have passed that along in this White House visit.”

And, regional experts say, this small nation has a lot to offer the U.S.

“Last year alone, Singapore was America's 18th-largest trade partner in the world, and is also a free trade partner. And I think probably a couple of points that will be really part of the dialogue here is that you know, we talked about in, you know, even before the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the importance the Biden administration was really placing on trying to strengthen the resilience of America's global supply chains. Singapore, in a number of key areas like energy and technology, is one of the major trading and distribution pubs for the Indo-Pacific region.”

And, Biden said, this warm friendship will soon expand as the U.S. hopes to host more ASEAN leaders for a summit in coming months.