ການປິດລັດຖະບານ ສຫລ ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ ມື້ທີ 22 ຊຶ່ງຍາວທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ຂອງປະເທດ

ການປິດລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກລົງ ປຶ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ

ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້. ໃນມື້ທີ 22 ຂອງການປິດລັດຖະບານ ເປັ​ນບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນ

ການປິດລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຍາວທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ສາເຫດຂອງການປິດລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ ເກີດມາຈາກ ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍທຶນຫຼາຍຕື້ ໂດລາ

ເພື່ອສ້າງກຳແພງຊາຍແດນ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເມັກຊິໂກ ຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ອັນເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່

ການຮຽກຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນສະຖານະການຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ທາງ

ພາກໃຕ້ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ວ່າ ເປັນ “ການຮຸກ​ຮານ” ແຕ່ລຸນຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ປະກາດ ພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນເວລານີ້ເທື່ອ ຊຶ່ງ ເປັນວິທີທາງນຶ່ງ ທີ່

ຈະໄດ້ຮັບທຶນມາສ້າງກຳແພງຢູ່ຊາຍແດນ ແລະຍຸຕິການປິດ ລັດຖະບານເປັນບາງສ່ວນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ ບັນດາ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນຈຳນວນ 5 ຕື້ໂດລາ

ທີ່ເປັນທຶນໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ສຳລັບສ້າງສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຖາວອນ ຢູ່ຊາຍແດນ ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກຈະເຫັນ ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ຈັດໃຫ້​ມີ

ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ແລະອະນຸມັດເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແທນ.

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່​ມາຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ຢາກ

ຈະເຮັດ ໃນເວລານີ້ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ​ປະ​ກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ.”



ລັດຖະບານບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ປິດການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ລົງ ໃນວັນທີ 22 ທັນວາ ຫຼັງຈາກງົບປະມານ

ໄດ້ໝົດລົງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ແລະລັດຖະສະພາ ຖົກຖຽງກັນ ໃນເລື້ອງ

ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນ ເພື່ອສ້າງກຳແພງ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ການໝົດ​ລົງ​ຂອງງົບປະມານ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ນຶ່ງສ່ວນສີ່ ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ

ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ຫຼື DHS ແລະ ກະຊວງ

ການຕ່າງປະເທດ. ກະປະມານໄດ້ວ່າ ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ ພະນັກງານລັດຖະບານກາງ

ຈຳນວນ 800,000 ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນເດືອນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ໃນເມືອງເມັກຄາລເລັນ

ທີ່ລັດເທັກຊັສ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ອາດຈະປະກາດ ພາວະ

ສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ.

The U.S. government's partial shutdown entered the history books Saturday.On its 22nd day, the partial shutdown became the longest in U.S. history.



The shutdown stems from President Donald Trump's demand for billions of dollars to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, a move the House of Representatives has refused.



Trump Friday called the situation at the U.S. southern border "an invasion," but later said he would not declare a national emergency for now as a way of securing funds for a border wall and ending a partial government shutdown.



In his latest comments on the standoff with House Democrats over his request for some $5 billion in initial funding for a permanent barrier on the border, the president said he would rather see the U.S. Congress hold a vote and authorize the money.



"What we're not looking to do right now is national emergency," the Republican president said.



Parts of the U.S. government shut down on December 22 after funding expired as Trump and Congress quarreled over the president's demand for money to build the wall.



The lapse in funding has hit roughly a quarter of the federal government, including the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. An estimated 800,000 federal workers are now going without a paycheck.



Trump visited the border town of McAllen, Texas, Thursday, saying he may declare a national emergency.