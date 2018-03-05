ຮູບເງົາ Shape of Water ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນ ອັອສກາ

ຮູບເງົາ The Shape of Water ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນໃຫຍ່ສຸດທີ່ງານມອບລາງວັນ

Academy ໃນຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາລາງວັນ Oscar ສຳລັບ

ຮູບເງົາທີ່ມີພາບດີເດັ່ນສຸດໃນພິທີທີ່ເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ຮູບເງົາ Hollywood ທັງຫຼາຍ.

ຮູບເງົາແຟນຕາຊີ ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນ Oscar ລວມທັງໝົດ 4 ລາງ ວັນ, ລວມທັງຜູ້

ກຳກັບດີເດັ່ນ ສຳລັບທ່ານ ກີເຢໂມ ແດລ ໂຕໂຣ "Guillermo del Toro."

ທ່ານ ແດລ ໂຕໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນພິທີຮັບລາງວັນຮູບພາບດີເດັ່ນວ່າ “ການທີ່ໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫ

ຍ່ມາໃນປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າສິ່ງນີ້ອາດບໍ່ມີວັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ເລີຍ.

ແຕ່ມັນກໍໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ.”

ລາງວັນ ອັອສກາ "Oscar" ສຳລັບນັກສະແດງຍິງດີເດັ່ນແມ່ນໄດ້ແກ່ນາງ ແຟຣນເຊັສ

ແມັກດໍແມັນ "Frances McDormand" ກັບວຽກງານຂອງລາວໃນຮູບເງົາ Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri ທີ່ສວມບົດບາດເປັນແມ່ຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້

ກັບກົມຕຳຫຼວດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຊອກຫາຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຂ້າລູກສາວຂອງລາວ.

ທ່ານ ແຊມ ຣັອກແວລ "Sam Rockwell" ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນສຳລັບນັກສະແດງປະ

ກອບດີເດັ່ນ ຫຼິ້ນເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາພວກຕຳຫຼວດຂອງຮູບເງົາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ລາງວັນສຳລັບນັກສະແດງຊາຍດີເດັ່ນແມ່ນໄດ້ແກ່ທ້າວ ແກຣີ ໂອລແມນ "Gary

Oldman," ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ວິນສຕັນ ເຊີຊິລ

"Winston Churchill" ໃນຮູບເງົາສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 2 Darkest Hour.

ນາງ ອາລິສສັນ ແຈນນີ "Allison Janney" ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນ ນັກສະແດງປະກອບ

ຍິງດີເດັ່ນ ສຳລັບການສະແດງເປັນແມ່ຂອງນັກສະເກັດນໍ້າກ້ອນລີລາ ຊາວ ອາເມຣິ

ກັນ ນາງ ທັອນຢາ ຮາດິງ "Tonya Harding" ໃນຮູບເງົາ I, Tonya.

ທ້າວ ຈໍແດັນ ພີລ "Jordan Peele" ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນ ບົດຮູບເງົາຕົ້ນສະບັບດີເດັ່ນ

ສຳລັບຮູບເງົາ Get Out ຂອງລາວ, ສຳລັບຮູບເງົາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ລາວຍັງຖືກສະເໜີຊື່

ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ກຳກັບດີເດັ່ນນຳດ້ວຍ.

ຮູບເງົາ Get Out ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ເປັນຮູບເງົາທີ່ມີພາບດີເດັ່ນ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວ

ກັບຮູບເງົາ Call Me By Your Name, ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ຂຽນເລື່ອງ ທ່ານ ເຈມສ ໄອວໍຣີ

"James Ivory" ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນບົດຮູບເງົາທີ່ຖືກດັດແປງດີເດັ່ນ.

ຮູບເງົາກາຕູນດີເດັ່ນສຳລັບປີນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ແກ່ຮູບເງົາກາຕູນ Coco, ເປັນເລື່ອງກ່ຽວກັບ

ເດັກຊາຍຊາວ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ຄົນນຶ່ງຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຝັນຢາກເປັນນັກດົນຕີ ເຊິ່ງຂັດກັບ

ຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນຂອງຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ.

ລະຄອນຈາກປະເທດ ຊີເລ ຊື່ວ່າ A Fantastic Woman ເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບ ແມ່ຍິງປ່ຽນ

ເພດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຄອບຄົວຄົນຮັກຂອງລາວ ຫຼັງຈາກລາວໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ລາງວັນ ອັອສກາ ສຳລັບຮູບເງົາພາສາຕ່າງປະເທດດີເດັ່ນ.



The film The Shape of Water won the biggest prize at the Academy Awards Sunday night, taking the Oscar for best picture in a ceremony that honored a range of Hollywood movies.



The fantasy drama won a total of four Oscars, including best director for Guillermo del Toro.



"Growing up in Mexico, I thought this could never happen.It happened," del Toro said in accepting the best picture award.



The Oscar for best actress went to Frances McDormand for her work in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri portraying a mother fighting for the local police department to find the person who killed her daughter.



Sam Rockwell won the award for best supporting actor playing one of the film's policemen.



The Oscar for best actor went to Gary Oldman, who played British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the World War 2 film Darkest Hour.



Allison Janney won best supporting actress for her performance as the mother of American figure skater Tonya Harding in the film I, Tonya.



Jordan Peele won the best original screenplay award for his film Get Out, for which he was also nominated for best director.



Get Out was one of the nominees for best picture, as was Call Me By Your Name, whose writer James Ivory won the award for best adapted screenplay.



The best animated feature this year was Coco, the story of a young Mexican boy who dreams of being a musician against the wishes of his family.



The Chilean drama A Fantastic Woman about a transgender woman who battles her lover's family after he dies won the Oscar for best foreign language film.