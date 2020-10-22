ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມີເຈັດປະເທດ ທີ່ມີຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອ ໂຄວິດ-19 ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ

ຈຳນວນຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ

ກໍລະນີນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງເຈັດປະເທດແລ້ວ.

ປະເທດສະເປນ ແລະຝຣັ່ງເປັນສອງປະເທດຫລ້າສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ້າວໄປເຖິງຂີດໝາຍ ບໍ່ດີດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເກັບກຳໂດຍ ສູນກາງຊັບພະຍາກອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣ ນາຂອງມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ [[ https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html ]] ສະຫະ

ລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊສູງສຸດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8 ລ້ານ 3 ແສນ ກໍລະນີ ຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍອິນເດຍ 7 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ບຣາຊີລ 5 ລ້ານ 3 ແສນຄົນ ຣັດເຊຍ 1 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ

ແລະອາເຈັນຕີນາ ຊຶ່ງມີ 1,037,325 ຄົນ. ສະເປນຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບຫົກ ໂດຍມີຜູ້ຕິດ

1,005,325 ກໍລະນີ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍຝຣັ່ງທີ່ມີ 1,000,369 ກໍລະນີ.

ສະເປນ ແລະຝຣັ່ງ ຍັງເປັນປະເທດທຳອິດໃນຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ຕິດ ຄວິດ-19

ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ.

ມີພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ກຳລັງເລັ່ງລັດການພັດທະນາຢາ

ວັກຊີນ ທີ່ປອດໄພ ແລະມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ຕ້ານໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປ

ແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະເຮັດ ໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ຕິດພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 41 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງບຣາຊິລ ອັນວີຊາ (Anvisa) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນ ພຸດວານນີ້

ວ່າ ອາສາສະໝັກຢູ່ໃນການທົດລອງໃຊ້ຢາວັກຊີນຂັ້ນຫຼ້າສຸດຄົນນຶ່ງ ໂດຍບໍລິສັດເພສັດ

ຊະກຳຍັກໃຫຍ່ຂອງອັງກິດ ແລະສະວິດ ອາສຕຣາເຊເນີກາ (AstraZeneca) ໄດ້ເສຍ

ຊີວິດ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມເຕີມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອາສາສະໝັກຄົນນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນ 8,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ຫຼືຢາ

ປອມ ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ປລາເຊີໂບ (placebo.) ເພາະວ່າການທົດລອງຍັງ ບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້

ໂຈະ ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວເວົ້າວ່າອາສາສະໝັກຄົນອາດເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຢູ່ ໃນກຸ່ມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຢາປອມ.

ຢາວັກຊີນຂອງ AstraZeneca ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພັດທະນາການຮ່ວມືກັບມະຫາວິທະຍາ

ໄລອັອກສຝອດ (Oxford) ຂອງອັງກິດ ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນການທົດລອງຂັ້ນທີ ສອງ ແລະທີສາມ

ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດ ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ອັງກິດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແລະອິນເດຍ. ບໍລິສັດເຮັດ

ຢາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໂຈະການທົດລອງຊົ່ວຄາວ ໃນເດືອນ ແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກອາສາສະໝັກອັງ

ກິດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກວດພົບວ່າ ມີບາດແຜ ຢູ່ໃນກະ ດູກສັນຫຼັງ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບວັກຊີນໂດສທີ

ສອງ. ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ການທົດລອງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄືນອີກຢູ່ໃນອັງກິດ ບຣາຊິລ ອິນເດຍ ແລະອາ

ຟຣິກາໃຕ້ແຕ່ວ່າຍັງຖືກໂຈະ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ສູນກາງປ້ອງກັນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂການຕີຄວາມໝາຍ

ຂອງຕົນກ່ຽວກັບ “ການຢູ່ໃກ້ກັນ” ກັບຄົນທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໂຄວິດ-19.



The number of nations with more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to seven.

Spain and France are the latest nations to reach the unfortunate mark, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. [[ https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html ]] The United States tops the list with more than 8.3 million total cases, followed by India (7.6 million), Brazil (5.3 million), Russia (1.4 million) and Argentina, which has 1,037,325. Spain is in sixth place with 1,005,325 cases, followed by France with 1,000,369.

Spain and France are also the first nations in Western Europe to record more than one million COVID-19 infections.

Scores of researchers around the world are racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19, which has killed more than 1.1 million people around the globe and sickened more than 41.1 million.

Brazil’s health authority Anvisa said Wednesday that a volunteer in a late-stage clinical trial of a vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca had died, but gave no further details about the circumstances.

The volunteer was one of the 8,000 who either received the actual vaccine or a false drug known as a placebo. Because the testing has not been suspended, sources say the volunteer was likely a part of the control group that received the placebo.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in cooperation with Britain’s University of Oxford, is being tested in large-scale Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in several nations, including the United States, Britain, South Africa and India. The drug maker temporarily put the trial on hold last month after a volunteer in Britain was diagnosed with a form of spinal inflammation after receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

The trial has since resumed in Britain, Brazil, India and South Africa, but remains on hold in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its definition about “close contact” with a person infected with COVID-19.