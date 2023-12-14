ໂຊລ ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກ ເຮືອບິນລົບຂອງຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ບິນເຂົ້າມານ່ານຟ້າຂອງຕົນ

ກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນ ຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍລຳ ຂະນະທີ່ເຮືອບິນສອງລຳຂອງຈີນ ແລະເຮືອບິນລົບສີ່ລຳຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ບິນເຂົ້າມາໃນເຂດປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດຂອງຕົນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນພື້ນທີ່ກວ້າງກວ່າເຂດນ່ານຟ້າຂອງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ ເອແອັຟພີ.

ພວກເຮືອບິນລົບຂອງຈີນແລະຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ບິນເຂົ້າແລະອອກເຂດລະບຸປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດ ຫຼື KADIZ ໃນທະເລຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື ທະເລຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຈາກເວລາ 11 ໂມງ 53 ນາທີຕອນເຊົ້າ ຫາ 12 ໂມງ 10 ນາທີຕອນກາງເວັນ ຕາມເວລາໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການຮ່ວມຂອງໂຊລ.

ແຕ່ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການລ່ວງລ້ຳເຂດນ່ານຟ້າ” ຕົນໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມ ແລະກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ລະບຸພວກເຮືອບິນທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ “ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກມັນຈະບິນເຂົ້າມາໃນເຂດ KADIZ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດຫຼາຍລຳຂຶ້ນໄປ ເພື່ອເອົາມາດຕະການທາງຍຸທະວິທີໃນການກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບເຫດສຸກເສີນໃດໆ.”

ເຂດລະບຸປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດ ເປັນພື້ນທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງກວ່ານ່ານຟ້າຂອງປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງຕົນພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມເຮືອບິນຕ່າງໆເພື່ອເຫດຜົນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ແຕ່ທັດສະນະດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດຢູ່ໃນສົນທິສັນ ຍາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດໃດໆເລີຍ.

ຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແຕ່ດັ່ງເດີມ ແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຕືອນເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ສາຍສຳພັນດ້ານທະຫານລະຫວ່າງພຽງຢາງແລະມົນກູ ໄດ້ “ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວນັບມື້ ແລະອັນຕະລາຍ”.

South Korea's military said Thursday it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and four Russian military planes entered its air defense zone, an area wider than the country's airspace.

The Chinese and Russian planes entered and exited the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, from 11:53 a.m. (0253 GMT) to 12:10 p.m., Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

But "there was no invasion of airspace," it added, and the South Korean military identified the planes "before they entered KADIZ, and deployed air force fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for contingencies."

An air defense identification zone is a broader area than a country's airspace in which it tries to control aircraft for security reasons, but the concept is not defined in any international treaty.

China and Russia are North Korea's traditional allies, and Washington warned last month that military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow were "growing and dangerous."