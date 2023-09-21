ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ​ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນໃຫ້ ພົນເອກ ຊີຄິວ ບຣາວ (CQ Brown) ເປັນປະທານເສນາທິການຮ່ວມ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຂົ້າມາຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ຈາກພົນເອກມາກ ມີລລີ (Mark Milley) ເມື່ອທ່ານອອກກິນບໍານານ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ໃຫ້​ການຢືນຢັນ​ຕໍ່ທ່ານບຣາວ 83 ຕໍ່ 11 ສຽງ, ມີ​ຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນລຸນຫຼັງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງທ່ານໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງນີ້, ໂດຍມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພະຍາຍາມເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວການສະເໜີ ຊື່ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ການ​ໂຈະ ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງລັດອາລາບາມາ ທ່ານທັອມມີ ທູເບີວີລ (Tommy Tuberville) ​ຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍ​ເຮັດແທ້ງລູກຂອງທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ.

ສະພາສູງຍັງຄາດວ່າ ຈະໃຫ້​ການຢືນຢັນ​ຕໍ່ພົນເອກ ແຣນດີ ຈອ​ຣ໌ຈ (Randy George) ມາເປັນເສນາທິການ​ທະ​ຫານບົກ ແລະພົນເອກ ເອຣິກ ສມິທ (Eric Smith) ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານມາຣີນສະຫະລັດ ໃນອາທິດນີ້.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Gen. CQ Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, putting him in place to succeed Gen. Mark Milley when he retires at the end of the month. Brown's confirmation on a 83-11 vote, months after President Joe Biden nominated him for the post, comes as Democrats try to maneuver around holds placed on hundreds of nominations by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over the Pentagon's abortion policy. The Senate is also expected to confirm Gen. Randy George to be Army Chief of Staff and Gen. Eric Smith as commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps this week.