ປີນີ້ ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ອາ​ການ​ເຈັບ​ປວດ ແລະ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ອ່ອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ ທີ່​ພວມ​ມີການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ, ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ຫວຽດ​ນາມແລະ​ປະ​ເທດອື່ນໆ​ອີກ. ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຢາທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປົວ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກໄດ້​ເທື່ອ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ມີການ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍ​ໂດຍ​ຍຸງ​ນັ້ນ. ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ພວມ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ເຊື້ອ​ແບັກ​ທີ​ເຣຍມາ​ຊ່ວຍ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ຍ້ອນ​ພວກ

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຍຸງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໄຂ້ເລືອດ​ອອກທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງນັ້ນ. Jim Randle ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍ ລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຍຸງ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ແບັກ​ທີ​ເຣຍ​ ​ໂດຍສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ພູມ​ຕ້ານ​ທານຂອງ​ຍຸງ ແລະ​ໃຊ້ອາ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ເປັນປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ໃຫ້​ໝົດ​ໄປ. ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ແບັກ​ທີ​ເຣຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ຫຼື​ພະ​ຍາດ​ອື່ນໆ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ຫຼື​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຕຍຸງ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ຫງຽນ ບິນ ຫງຽນ ຜູ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ໂຄງ​ການ ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຍຸງ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ວໍ​ບາ​ເກຍ ແມ່ນ​ແບັກ​ທີ​ເຣຍ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ນຶ່ງ ເວ​ລາ​ມັນ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີກັບພວກ​ຍຸງ​ລາຍ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ພວກ​ຍຸງເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ຄືນ ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ.”

ເມື່ອ​ພວກ​ຍຸງ​ທີ່​ຕິ​ດ​ເຊື້ອ​ແບັກ​ທີ​ເຣຍ​ວໍ​ບາ​ເກຍ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ປະ​ສົມ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຍຸງ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ. ຜົນ​ກໍ​ຄື ຈະມີ​ຍຸງໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ເລື້ອຍໆຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ເປັນໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ແລະ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ອື່ນໆ ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຍຸງ​ຂົບ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມາ​ຮອດ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຢູ່​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແມ່ນ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ.

ທ່ານດັນ ດຸກ ອັນ ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ແລະ​ລະ​ບາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ວິ​ທີນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ດີ​ຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປ່ອຍ​ຍຸງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ອອກ​ໄປ.”

ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບາດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່ໃນບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້.

ອາ​ການ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ກໍ​ຄື​ເປັນ​ໄຂ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງ ຮາກ ແລະ​ເຈັບ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ສົບ​ພະ​ການ​ທີ່​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ຫຼາຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ໃສ່​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ມາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ສາຍ​ພັນໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ທີ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ພູມ​ຕ້ານ​ທານ​ເທື່ອ.

It's been a bad year for dengue fever, a painful, debilitating virus that is surging in the Phillippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam and other nations.There is no cure for dengue, which is spread by mosquitos. However, scientists are enlisting a bacteria in the fight against dengue because they think will make it harder for mosquitos to spread the often deadly dengue virus.VOA's Jim Randle has our story.





Scientists in Vietnam are infecting mosquitos with a bacteria that boosts the insect's immune system and uses up nutrients.The bacterial infection makes it harder for the dengue virus or other diseases to get a foothold in the mosquitos.



Nguyen Binh Nguyen, Vietnam Project Coordinator, World Mosquito Program:

"Wolbachia is a species of bacteria; when it is introduced to Aedes Aegypti mosquito, it helps the mosquito to fight back the virus that causes dengue."



When the mosquitos infected with Wolbachia are released into the wild, they breed with dengue-infected mosqitos.The result: fewer and fewer of their offspring carry dengue, so fewer people get dengue and other diseases when they get bitten.



Experts say, so far tests in Vietnam and in several other nations, are promising.



Dang Duc Anh, Director, Vietnam's National Institute Of Hygiene And Epidemiology:

"We think that method is very effective, very good and there is no harm to the people of the commune when we release the mosquitoes."



Dengue has hit hard in Bangladesh and other nations this year.



The symptoms include high fever, vomiting and joint pain - a miserable experience say survivors.



Scientists blame the surge in cases on rising temperatures, increased international travel, and new strains of dengue hitting populations that have not yet developed immunity.