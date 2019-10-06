ປີນີ້ ເປັນປີທີ່ມີການລະບາດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສພາໃຫ້ເກີດອາການເຈັບປວດ ແລະຮ່າງກາຍອ່ອນກຳລັງ ທີ່ພວມມີການລະບາດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນຟີລິບປິນ, ບັງກລາແດັສ ຫວຽດນາມແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆອີກ. ໃນເວລານີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ມີຢາທີ່ສາມາດປົວໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກໄດ້ເທື່ອ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີການແຜ່ຜາຍໂດຍຍຸງນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດພວມນຳເອົາເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍມາຊ່ວຍ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄວຣັສໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ຍ້ອນພວກ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຈະເປັນການຍາກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບຍຸງ ທີ່ຈະແຜ່ຜາຍໄວຣັສໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ. Jim Randle ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍ ລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດຢູ່ໃນຫວຽດນາມ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຍຸງຕິດເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍ ໂດຍສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ລະບົບພູມຕ້ານທານຂອງຍຸງ ແລະໃຊ້ອາຫານທີ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ. ການຕິດເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນການຍາກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນທີ່ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ຫຼືພະຍາດອື່ນໆ ຈະເຂົ້າໄປອາໄສຢູ່ຫຼືຮັກສາການມີໜ້າຢູ່ໃນໂຕຍຸງໄດ້.
ທ່ານຫງຽນ ບິນ ຫງຽນ ຜູ້ປະສານງານໂຄງການ ຄວບຄຸມຍຸງໃນໂລກ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ວໍບາເກຍ ແມ່ນແບັກທີເຣຍຊະນິດນຶ່ງ ເວລາມັນຖືກນຳສະເໜີກັບພວກຍຸງລາຍ ມັນໄດ້ຊ່ວຍພວກຍຸງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານຄືນ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເປັນ ໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ.”
ເມື່ອພວກຍຸງທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍວໍບາເກຍຖືກປ່ອຍອອກໄປສູ່ທຳມະຊາດແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາກໍຈະໄປປະສົມພັນກັບຍຸງທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ. ຜົນກໍຄື ຈະມີຍຸງໜ້ອຍລົງເລື້ອຍໆຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ດັ່ງນັ້ນຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນເປັນໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ແລະພະຍາດອື່ນໆ ໜ້ອຍລົງເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຍຸງຂົບ.
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ມາຮອດເວລານີ້ ການທົດລອງຢູ່ຫວຽດນາມ ແລະຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດແມ່ນພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງ.
ທ່ານດັນ ດຸກ ອັນ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ສະຖາບັນອະນາໄມແລະລະບາດວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ວິທີນີ້ແມ່ນມີປະສິດທິຜົນທີ່ສຸດ ດີຫຼາຍ ແລະກໍບໍ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຜູ້ຄົນໃນປະຊາຄົມ ເວລາພວກເຮົາປ່ອຍຍຸງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ອອກໄປ.”
ໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກໄດ້ລະບາດຢ່າງແຮງຢູ່ໃນບັງກລາແດັສ ແລະຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນປີນີ້.
ອາການຂອງພະຍາດກໍຄືເປັນໄຂ້ຂຶ້ນສູງ ຮາກ ແລະເຈັບຢູ່ຕາມຂໍ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະສົບພະການທີ່ທໍລະມານຫຼາຍ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້.
ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃນການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ໃສ່ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ການເດີນທາງໄປມາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະສາຍພັນໃໝ່ຂອງໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ທີ່ລະບາດໃນໝູ່ປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີພູມຕ້ານທານເທື່ອ.
It's been a bad year for dengue fever, a painful, debilitating virus that is surging in the Phillippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam and other nations.There is no cure for dengue, which is spread by mosquitos. However, scientists are enlisting a bacteria in the fight against dengue because they think will make it harder for mosquitos to spread the often deadly dengue virus.VOA's Jim Randle has our story.
Scientists in Vietnam are infecting mosquitos with a bacteria that boosts the insect's immune system and uses up nutrients.The bacterial infection makes it harder for the dengue virus or other diseases to get a foothold in the mosquitos.
Nguyen Binh Nguyen, Vietnam Project Coordinator, World Mosquito Program:
"Wolbachia is a species of bacteria; when it is introduced to Aedes Aegypti mosquito, it helps the mosquito to fight back the virus that causes dengue."
When the mosquitos infected with Wolbachia are released into the wild, they breed with dengue-infected mosqitos.The result: fewer and fewer of their offspring carry dengue, so fewer people get dengue and other diseases when they get bitten.
Experts say, so far tests in Vietnam and in several other nations, are promising.
Dang Duc Anh, Director, Vietnam's National Institute Of Hygiene And Epidemiology:
"We think that method is very effective, very good and there is no harm to the people of the commune when we release the mosquitoes."
Dengue has hit hard in Bangladesh and other nations this year.
The symptoms include high fever, vomiting and joint pain - a miserable experience say survivors.
Scientists blame the surge in cases on rising temperatures, increased international travel, and new strains of dengue hitting populations that have not yet developed immunity.