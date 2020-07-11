ນັກດໍານໍ້າຄົ້ນພົບການຂຸດຄົ້ນບໍ່ແຮ່ ສະໄໝດຶກດໍາບັນຢູ່ໃນຖໍ້າ ໃຕ້ພື້ນນໍ້າ ຢູ່ເມັກຊິໂກ

ການປະຕິບັດງານຂຸດຄົ້ນໂລຫະ ແລະຫີນທີ່ມີລາຄາແພງອອກມາຈາກໜ້າດິນ ແມ່ນເປັນການປະຕິບັດທີ່ສືບທອດກັນມາແຕ່ປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ມະນຸດບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ມີ ການບັນທຶກໄວ້ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນພຸ້ນ. ການມີສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ມີລາຄາສູງ ໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຄອບ ຄອງ ໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງບອກເຖິງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທາງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຂອງວັດທະນະທໍາອັນນຶ່ງ. Arash Arabasadi, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບການຂຸດຄົ້ນບໍ່ແຮ່ ທີ່ຫາກໍ່ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນຖໍ້າໃຕ້ພື້ນນໍ້າ ຢູ່ໃນເມັກຊິໂກ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ທີ່ມຸດລົງໄປໃນຖໍ້າທີ່ມືດ ຈົມຢູ່ໃຕ້ພື້ນນໍ້າໃນແຫລມຢູກາທານ (Yucatan) ໄດ້ພົບສິ່ງເສດເຫລືອໄວ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງການດໍາເນີນການ ຂຸດຄົ້ນບໍ່ແຮ່.

ທ່ານ ໂຣແບກໂຕ ຮູນິໂກ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນດ້ານມະນຸດສາດ ແລະປະຫວັດສາດ ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງເມັກຊິກໂກ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາສະເປນວ່າ:

“ໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການບັນທຶກປະຫວັດສາດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຫລາຍສິ່ງ ຫລາຍຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນເລື້ອງລຶກລັບສໍາລັບພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່. ບໍ່ແຮ່ເປັນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ ນອນຢູ່ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບຫລາຍໆອັນ ທີ່ເປີດປະຕູແລະປ່ອງຢ້ຽມໃຫ້ມອງເຂົ້າ ໄປເບິ່ງອະດີດ ທີ່ດົນນານຫລາຍມາແລ້ວນັ້ນໄດ້. ມັນເປັນແລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ທໍາມະດາ ຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ ທີ່ພວກນັກສໍາຫລວດຂອງສູນຊິນແດັກ (CINDAQ) ໄດ້ພົບຢູ່ ພາຍໃນຊ່ອງທາງເຂົ້າໄປໃນຖໍ້າ ທີ່ມີນໍ້າຖ້ວມເຕັມຢູ່ ນັ້ນຄື: ຫລັກຖານຂອງ ການຂຸດຄົ້ນບໍ່ແຮ່ (ໃນສະໄໝນານກວ່າ) 10 ພັນປີມາແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານ ໂຣແບກໂຕ ຮູນິໂກ, (Roberto Junico), ເປັນຮອງອໍານວຍການດ້ານ ທໍລະນີສາດຢູ່ໃຕ້ພື້ນນໍ້າ ແລະປະຫວັດສາດ ທີ່ສະຖາບັນດ້ານມະນຸດສາດແລະ ປະຫວັດສາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງເມັກຊິກໂກ. ທ່ານສັນລະເສີນ ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຈາກສູນຊິນແດັກ (CINDAQ) ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບການດໍາເນີນງານຂຸດບໍ່ແຮ່ສີເຫຼືອງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນເມື່ອ 12 ພັນປີກ່ອນ. ຊິນແດັກ (CINDAQ) ແມ່ນຊື່ຫຍໍ້ເປັນ ພາສາສະເປນ ຂອງສູນກາງຄົ້ນຄວ້າສໍາລັບລະບົບຊັ້ນຫີນທີ່ມີນໍ້າຂອງລັດຄວີນ ຕານາ ຣູ (Quintana Roo) ຊຶ່ງເປັນລັດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເມັກຊິໂກ ທີ່ເມືອງແຄນຄູນ (Cancun) ຕັ້ງຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ຮູນິໂກກ່າວເປັນພາສາສະເປນອີກວ່າ:

“ມັນໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ແລ້ວກ່ຽວກັບພະລັງຂອງສັງຄົມໃນສະ ໄໝກ່ອນເຫລົ່ານີ້. ຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດຫຍັງ ກັບແຮ່ສີເຫລືອງນີ້?”

ແຮ່ສີເຫລືອງ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນແບບທໍາມະຊາດ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນສານຍ້ອມສີເຫລືອງຂຸ້ນ ທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍດິນຊາຍ ຫລືດິນດາກປົນໃສ້ກັບສານປະກອບອອກຊີໄດຂອງເຫລັກ. ສີ ແລະຄຸນລັກສະນະຂອງມັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມ ຂອງຄົນໃນສະໄໝນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຮູນິໂກກ່າວເປັນພາສາສະເປນຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ:

“ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອທາຕົນໂຕຂອງຕົວເອງ ເຊັ່ນກັນກັບຊົນເຜົ່າອາຟຣິກາບາງ ເຜົ່າເຮັດໃນທຸກວັນນີ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອເປັນຢາ ເພາະວ່າແຮ່ສີເຫລືອງ ຕ້ານກັບເຊື້ອໂຣກແບກທີເຣຍໄດ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນສັນຍາລັກ. ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າມັກຈະຄິດວ່າ ແຮ່ສີເຫລືອງເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການສະແດງທາງສິນ ລະປະໃຫ້ເຫັນເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ.”

ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຍັງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນເຄື່ອງມື ເຊັ່ນຄ້ອນຕີຫີນ ແລະ ລູກສອນມີປີກທີ່ ເຮັດດ້ວຍຫີນທີ່ຍື່ນອອກມາ. ໃນການມຸດນໍ້າລົງໄປ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 10 ຄັ້ງ ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຄົ້ນເບິ່ງຢູ່ບ່ອນ 7 ກິໂລແມັດໃຕ້ພື້ນນໍ້າ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາບໍ່ແຮ່ທີ່ຖືກປະ ໃຫ້ຮ້າງນີ້ ທີ່ຖືກຈົມລົງໄປຢູ່ໃຕ້ນໍ້າ 8 ພັນປີກ່ອນ ທ້າມກາງການຍື່ງຂຶ້ນຂອງ ລະດັບນໍ້າທະເລ ພາຍຫລັງຍຸກສະໄໝນໍ້າແຂງຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດນີ້.

The practice of mining precious metals and stones from the Earth dates as far back as recorded human history. The prized possessions of previous eras give clues to a culture’s technological advancement. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports on a mineral-mining operation recently discovered in underwater caves in Mexico.

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves under Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula found the remains of an ancient mining operation.

“Prehistory still holds many mysteries for researchers. The mine is one of those discoveries that opens doors and windows to that remote past. It is extraordinary what these CINDAQ explorers found within these flooded passages: evidence of mining (more than) 10-thousand-years ago.”

Roberto Junico is a Deputy Director ((of Underwater Archaeology and History)) at Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History. He applauds researchers from CINDAQ who discovered an ochre-mining ((oh-ker)) operation that started 12-thousand-years ago. CINDAQ is the Spanish acronym of the Research Center for the Aquifer System of Quintana Roo, the Mexican state that is home to Cancun.

Roberto Junico, National Institute of Anthropology and History, Mexico, MAN, SPANISH

“It already allows us to begin to understand some of the dynamics of these early societies. What were they doing with this ochre?”

Ochre is a naturally-occurring, mustard-colored pigment made of sand or clay mixed with an iron oxide. Its color and properties made it popular at the time.

Roberto Junico, National Institute of Anthropology and History, Mexico, MAN, SPANISH

“They used it to paint themselves as some African tribes do today. They used it for medicine, because ochre fights bacteria. They used it for symbolism. I love to think that this ochre was the beginning of the first artistic manifestations.”

Researchers found tools like hammerstones and piledrivers made of stalagmites. They explored seven kilometers in more than 100 dives to find this abandoned mine likely submerged eight-thousand-years ago amid rising sea levels following the last Ice Age.