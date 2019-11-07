ເມື່ອ​ປ້າຍ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ ຈີນ ເລີ່ມ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍເຄື່ອງ​ຍ່ອຍ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ ແລະ ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ຮ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຫານ​ລົດ​ຊາດ ​ຈາກ​ເກືອບ​ທົ່ວ​ທຸກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງທະ​ວີບ ເອ​ເຊຍ ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນພາກ​ພື້ນ ແຊນ

ແກບ​ຣີ​ແອ​ລ ວາ​ເລ (San Gabriel Valley) ແລ້ວ.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ບາງ​ຄົນ, ມັນ​ແມ່ນເຂດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ ລອ​ສ​ ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ, ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ ເອ​ເຊຍ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສະ​ດວກ​ສະ​ບາຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ຢູ່​ບ້ານ.

ພາກ​ພື້ນ ແຊນ ແກ​ບ​ຣີ​ແອ​ລ ວາ​ເລ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ SDV ນັ້ນ, ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍາ​ວ 36 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ ຂອງ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ ລອ​ສ ແອນເຈີ​ລິ​ສ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ເກືອບ​ເຄິ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. 9 ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.

ມັນ​ລວມ​ມີ​ເມືອງ ວາ​ລ​ນັດ (Walnut), ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌​ ໂຈ ໄດ້​ຍ້າຍ​ມາ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປີ 1989 ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ມາ​ຈາກ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ເມືອງ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ຄົນ ຈີນ ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີອາ​ຍຸ 5 ປີ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ຮອດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ເພິ່ນ​ເວົ້າ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ງ່າຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ໄສ​ມາ​ໄສ. ມັນ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ບ່ອນ​ຂາຍ​ເຄື່ອງ​ທັງ​ໝົດຫຼາຍ. ມັນ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຍ່ອຍຫຼາຍ. ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ປັບ​ຕົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັບ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນງ່າຍຫຼາຍ.”

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ ການ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຂອງ ແຊນ ແກບ​ຣີ​ແອ​ລ ວາ​ເລ ປີ 2019 ນັ້ນ, ພາກ​ພື້ນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ຈີນ ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1970, ດ້ວຍ​ການຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຈາກ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ຕອນນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂາຍ​ອະ​ສັງ​ຫາ​ລິ​ມະ​ຊັບ ທີ່​ມີ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ 80 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ ຈີນ. ການ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາ​ດ​ເວົ້າ​ພາ​ສາ ຈີນ​ກາງ ແລະ ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ລ່ຽນ​ໄຫຼ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ອະ​ສັງ​ຫາ​ລິ​ມະ​ຊັບ ທີ່​ຕອນນີ້ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ທີມ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍ​ພາ​ສາ, ລວມ​ມີ​ນາງ ​ຣັອກ​ເຊນ ເຊັງ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ມາ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈາກ ຈີນ ໃນ​ປີ 2005 ເພື່ອ​ຮຽນ​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ເລີຍ.

ນາງ ເຊັງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລູກ​ຄ້າ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ ຈີນ ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ພາກ​ສາ ຈີນ ກາງ. ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະ ກໍ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້, ຫຼື ຮຽນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້. ຫຼື​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ອີກ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ເພື່ອ​ຊື້​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ. ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ກັບ​ໄປ ຈີນ ແລະ ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ​ຢູ່.”

ໃນໄລ​ຍະ 10 ຫາ 15 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈາກ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ແຊນ ແກ​ບ​ຣີ​ແອ​ລ ວາ​ເລ.

When billboards in Chinese start appearing, along with Korean and Japanese grocery stores and restaurants that span tastes from almost all of Asia, they are signs that you have entered the San Gabriel Valley.



For some people, it is a bedroom community of Los Angeles. For others, the Asian enclave is a home away from home.



Known to the locals as the "SGV," San Gabriel Valley spans 36 kilometers east of downtown Los Angeles, with close to half a million Asians living there. Nine cities in the area are majority-Asian. [[ https://sgvpartnership.org/resources/Documents/2019_Econ_Summit_final_w_appendices.pdf ]]



They include the city of Walnut, where Mike Chou's family settled in 1989 when they immigrated from Taiwan. Walnut already had an established Chinese community at the time.



"My parents, they didn't speak English at the time, so it's made it easier for them to kind of get around," said Chou, who was 5 when his family arrived in the United States. "It's so close to all the shopping. It's so close to the (Chinese) grocery stores. It made fitting in there a lot easier."



According to the 2019 San Gabriel Valley Economic Forecast and Regional Overview Report, the SGV has a large ethnic Chinese population that started in the 1970s, with a flood of immigrants from Taiwan.



Chou is now a real estate agent with an 80% Asian clientele -- half of them Chinese. Speaking fluent Mandarin and English, Chou has been so successful in real estate that he now leads a multilingual team of agents, including Roxane Sheng, who immigrated to the United States from China in 2005 for graduate school and stayed.



"Most of my clients are Mandarin-speaking Chinese," Sheng said. "But they're either living here and work here, or study here. Or they come to United States just to reinvest, to buy investment property. But they still go back to China and live there."



In the past 10 to 15 years, Chou said people from mainland China have become the new immigrants to the SGV.