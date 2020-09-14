ຊາວຣັດເຊຍ ປ່ອນບັດ ປະຈຳທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທີ່ເບິ່ງກັນວ່າ ເປັນການທົດສອບ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ພັກລັດຖະບານ

ປະຊາຊົນໃນ 41 ຂົງເຂດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເລີ້ມພາກັນປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ຢູ່ຕາມໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນວັນທີ 13 ກັນຍາວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຖືກເບິ່ງກັນວ່າ ເປັນການທົດສອບທີ່ສຳຄັນກ່ຽວກັບການບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງພັກ United Russia ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດໃນປີໜ້າ.

Russians in 41 regions have begun in-person voting in September 13 local elections that are viewed as a crucial test for the increasingly unpopular ruling United Russia party ahead of national legislative elections next year



About 35 million voters, some one-third of the national total, are eligible to cast ballots.

As with a recent constitutional referendum that could allow four-term President Vladimir Putin to remain in office for two more terms, monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were not invited to observe the vote.

The elections come less than a month after the August 20 poisoning of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who is currently hospitalized in Berlin from the suspected ingestion of a Soviet-developed Novichok nerve toxin that his supporters blame on the anti-corruption lawyer's Kremlin foes.