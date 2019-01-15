ຣັດເຊຍ ຢືນຢັດ ເຖິງທ່າທີ ຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໝູ່ເກາະຄູຣິລໃຕ້ ທີ່ກຳລັງ ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​

ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ “ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ" ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ແລະ ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ

​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ ຊິນ​ໂຊ ອາ​ເບະ.

ທ່ານ ​ປູ​ຕິນ ແລະ​ທ່ານ ​ອາ​ເບະ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ

​22 ມັງ​ກອນ​ ຈະ​ມານີ້ ແຕ່ກ່ອນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ​ເຊີ​ເກ ລາວ​ຣັອບ (Sergei Lavrov) ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງ ​ທ່າທີ​ຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ​

ວ່າ ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ຄູ​ຣິ​ລ​ໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນໃນພາກ​ເໜືອ ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ

​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ Lavrov ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເໜືອ​ມູ່​ເກາະ

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ. ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ

ຂອງ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ສະ​ຫ​ະ​ພັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.”

ໝູ່​ເກາະຄູ​ຣິ​ລ ​ຊຶ່ງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ ຈາກ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ

ສອງ ໃກ້​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເປັນ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ ແລະແຫຼ່ງ​ທີ່​ມາ​

ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1945 ເປັນຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຊິນ​ໂຊ ອາ​ເບະ ແຫ່ງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ ກັບ​

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້.





Russia said Monday that control over disputed Pacific islands is "not up for discussion", ahead of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.



Putin and Abe are set to meet in Moscow on January 22nd, but ahead of the meeting, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov asserted Moscow's position that the Southern Kuriles, which Japan refers to as the Northern Territories, belongs to Russia.



"Russia's sovereignty over the islands isn't subject to discussion. They are part of the territory of the Russian Federation," Lavrov told reporters.



The islands, captured by Russia from Japan near the end of World War II, have remained contested and a source of tension between the two countries since 1945.



Japanese Prime Minister Abe is pushing for a treaty with Russia over the islands.