ຣັດເຊຍ ຢືນຢັດ ເຖິງທ່າທີ ຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໝູ່ເກາະຄູຣິລໃຕ້ ທີ່ກຳລັງ ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ

ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຄວບຄຸມໝູ່ເກາະ ໃນເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດ
ປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ຍັງມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນ “ຈະບໍ່ມີການຫາລືກັນ" ກ່ອນໜ້າການພົບປະ
ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ
ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ.
ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ແລະທ່ານ ອາເບະ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັນ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູໃນວັນທີ
22 ມັງກອນ ຈະມານີ້ ແຕ່ກ່ອນການພົບປະດັ່ງກ່າວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ການຕ່າງປະເທດ
ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ລາວຣັອບ (Sergei Lavrov) ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງ ທ່າທີຂອງມົສກູ
ວ່າ ໝູ່ເກາະຄູຣິລໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເປັນດິນແດນໃນພາກເໜືອ ຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ
ເປັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານ Lavrov ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເໜືອມູ່ເກາະ
ດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ຈະຍົກຂຶ້ນມາຫາລືກັນ. ໝູ່ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ
ຂອງດິນແດນສະຫະພັນຣັດເຊຍ.”
ໝູ່ເກາະຄູຣິລ ຊຶ່ງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດເອົາ ຈາກຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ
ສອງ ໃກ້ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງນັ້ນ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເປັນໝູ່ເກາະທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ແລະແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາ
ຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະເທດທັງສອງ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 1945 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ແຫ່ງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການເຮັດສົນທິສັນຍາ ກັບ
ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່ຽວກັບໝູ່ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.
Russia said Monday that control over disputed Pacific islands is "not up for discussion", ahead of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.
Putin and Abe are set to meet in Moscow on January 22nd, but ahead of the meeting, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov asserted Moscow's position that the Southern Kuriles, which Japan refers to as the Northern Territories, belongs to Russia.
"Russia's sovereignty over the islands isn't subject to discussion. They are part of the territory of the Russian Federation," Lavrov told reporters.
The islands, captured by Russia from Japan near the end of World War II, have remained contested and a source of tension between the two countries since 1945.
Japanese Prime Minister Abe is pushing for a treaty with Russia over the islands.
