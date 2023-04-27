ແຢບເກນີ ປຣີໂກຊິນ ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານໜູນຫລັງ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ອາວຸດ ແກ່ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍສະບັບ.
ນັບແຕ່ການສູ້ລົບເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນເມສານີ້ ມີລາຍງານ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ແລະແຫລ່ງຂ່າວການທູດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກລົບຂອງກຸ່ມແວັກເນີ ກຳລັງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແກ່ກອງກຳລັງເຄື່ອນທີ່ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ຫຼື RSF ແລະຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍອາວຸດ.
ທ່ານແຄເມີຣອນ ຮັດສັນ (Cameron Hudson) ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງ ປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຈາກສູນການສຶກສາ ດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະສາກົນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ກຸ່ມທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງແວັກເນີໄດ້ສະໜອງອາວຸດລະບົບ ປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດພົກພາໄດ້ ຄືລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ແບກໃສ່ບ່າຍິງ ອາວຸດທຳລາຍລົດຖັງ ແລະລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ.
ກຳລັງ RFS ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກຣັດເຊຍ.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of a Russian government-backed paramilitary group, has offered weapons to one of the warring parties in Sudan, according to several media reports.
Since the fighting began in April, there have been unconfirmed reports and diplomatic sources who spoke to news outlets saying that Wagner fighters are supporting the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces and supplying them with weapons.
Cameron Hudson, a former U.S. State Department official and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA that the Wagner Group is supplying portable air defense systems, shoulder-fired rockets, tank busters and heavy armor.
The RSF denies receiving support from Russia.