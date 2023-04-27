ແຢບເກນີ ປຣີໂກຊິນ ຫົວໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້າງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໜູນຫລັງ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ອາວຸດ ແກ່ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ.

ນັບແຕ່ການສູ້ລົບເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນ​ເມ​ສານີ້ ມີລາຍງານ ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການຢືນຢັນ ແລະແຫລ່ງຂ່າວການທູດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກລົບ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມແວັກເນີ ກຳລັງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແກ່ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ ຫຼື RSF ແລະຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍອາວຸດ.

ທ່ານແຄເມີຣອນ ຮັດສັນ (Cameron Hudson) ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງ ປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຈາກສູນການສຶກສາ ດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະສາກົນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້າງແວັກເນີໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງອາວຸດລະບົບ ປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດພົກ​ພາ​ໄດ້ ​ຄືລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ແບກໃສ່ບ່າ​ຍິງ ອາວຸດທຳລາຍລົດຖັງ ແລະລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ.

ກຳ​ລັງ RFS ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ​ວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກຣັດເຊຍ.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of a Russian government-backed paramilitary group, has offered weapons to one of the warring parties in Sudan, according to several media reports.

Since the fighting began in April, there have been unconfirmed reports and diplomatic sources who spoke to news outlets saying that Wagner fighters are supporting the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces and supplying them with weapons.

Cameron Hudson, a former U.S. State Department official and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA that the Wagner Group is supplying portable air defense systems, shoulder-fired rockets, tank busters and heavy armor.

The RSF denies receiving support from Russia.