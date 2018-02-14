ຣັດເຊຍ ມີເຈຕະນາ ທີ່ຈະແຊກແຊງ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກາງສະໄໝ ສະຫະລັດ

ດ້ວຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນພຽງນຶ່ງອາທິດຕໍ່ໄປນີ້,

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບລະດັບສູງ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ປະກົດວ່າຈະມີເຈຕະນາ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພະຍາຍາມລົບກວນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2018 ດັ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາ

ຍາມເຮັດໃນລະຫວ່າງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2016.

ບັນດາຫົວໜ້າຂອງອົງການສືບລັບທີ່ສຳຄັນຫົກອົງການ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະ ນະກຳມະການ

ສືບລັບສະພາສູງໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ມົສກູ ເຫັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝນີ້ເປັນ

ໂອກາດສຳລັບ “ການປະຕິບັດການແຊກແຊງ.”

ທ່ານ ແດນ ໂຄດສ໌ “Dan Coats” ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການສືບລັບແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ, ພວກເຮົາຄາດວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຊ້ການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ, ສື່

ສັງຄົມ, ບຸກຄົນທຳການໂຈມຕີ, ຄົນຜູ້ເວົ້າເຫັນອົກເຫັນໃຈ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆທີ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງ

ຢາກແຊກແຊງ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ຄວາມແຕກແຍກທາງສັງຄົມ ແລະ ການ

ເມືອງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ.”

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝແມ່ນມີກຳນົດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 6 ພະຈິກປີນີ້. ແຕ່ການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ທີ່ໄວສຸດ ຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 6 ມີນາ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງມາດົນນານວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ອາດແຊກ

ແຊງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ເປັນການເຮັດຊໍ້າ ການກໍ່ກວນການໂຄສະ

ນາຫາສຽງ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ

2016 ແລະ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນປີ 2017.

ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ CIA ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ປັອມປຽວ “Mike

Pompeo” ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ “ຄາດໄວ້ທຸກໆຄັ້ງ” ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ຈະແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນ

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ, ເປັນການຄາດເດົາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າອີກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ

ວານນີ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນກິດຈະກຳ ແລະ ເຈຕະນາຕ່າງໆຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ

ເພື່ອສ້າງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ວົງຈອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆກໍເຫັນພ້ອມກັນ.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຣໍເຈີສ໌ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ໃກ້ຈະພົ້ນ

ຈາກການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນຫານີ້ຈະບໍ່ມີວັນປ່ຽນແປງ ຫຼື ຢຸດເຊົາ.”

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ຄາດີໂຢ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການສືບລັບຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນດີກັບການປະເມີນຜົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ເຫດການໃນປີ 2018.”

With U.S. congressional primary elections just weeks away, top intelligence officials are warning that Russia appears intent on trying to disrupt the 2018 vote as it tried during the 2016 presidential election.



The heads of six major intelligence agencies told the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday that Moscow sees the midterm elections as an opportunity for "influence operations."



"At a minimum, we expect Russia to continue using propaganda, social media, false-flag personas, sympathetic spokespeople, and other means of influence to try to exacerbate social and political fissures in the United States," said Dan Coats, director of National Intelligence.



The midterm elections are slated for Nov. 6.The earliest primary elections will be held March 6.



U.S. officials have long worried that Russia might interfere in the upcoming elections, repeating a campaign of disruption it waged during the 2016 U.S. presidential vote and a series of European elections in 2017.



Last month, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he had "every expectation" that Russia will interfere with the midterm elections, a prediction he repeated on Tuesday.



"We've seen Russian activity and intentions to have an impact on the next election cycle here," he said.



Other officials agreed.



"This is not going to change or stop," said Mike Rogers, outgoing director of the National Security Agency.



Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, added that he agreed with the assessment about the "2018 occurrence."