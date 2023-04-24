ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານດີມີຕຣີ ເ​ມັດວີແດັບ ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກກຸ່ມ G-7 ເຄື່ອນ

ໄຫວຫ້າມ​ການສົ່ງອອກຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ມົສກູ ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ​ອາ​ຫານ​ປະ​ເພດ​ເມັດທະເລດຳທີ່ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ສາ​ມາດ ສົ່ງອອກ​ອາ​ຫານ​ປະ​ເພດເມັດ​ໄດ້​ນັ້ນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

ກຸ່ມເຈັດ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່ຈະ​ເລີນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳ ກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາການຫ້າມເກືອບທັງໝົດ ຕໍ່ການສົ່ງອອກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວກຽວໂດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ​ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງແຫລ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງລັດຖະບານ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ. ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກທີ່ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງຕົນໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງອາ​ຫານ​ປະ​ເພດເມັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີກຳນົດໜົດເວລາທີ່ຈະໝົດ​ອາ​ຍຸລົງໃນວັນທີ 18 ພຶດສະພາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

“ແນວຄິດນີ້ຈາກພວກບ້າຢູ່​ກຸ່ມ G-7 ກ່ຽວກັບການຫ້າມທັງໝົດ​ຕໍ່ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໂດຍຜິດສັນ​ຍາທີ່ສວຍງາມ ໝາຍເຖິງການຫ້າມ​ທີ່ຕອບໂຕຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນຕໍ່ການສົ່ງອອກຈາກປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຮວມທັງ​ຊະນິດສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບ​ກຸ່ມ G-7” ທີ່ທ່ານເ​ມັດວີແດັບ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ພິມເຜິຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນ​ຊ່ອງເຕເລກຣາມຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ໃນກໍລະນີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ​ອາ​ຫານ​ປະ​ເພດເມັດ ແລະສິ່ງ ອື່ນໆທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງສຳລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G-7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.

The Group of Seven leading industrialized countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported last week, citing Japanese government sources. Russia has repeatedly threatened to scrap its participation in the grain deal, which is due to expire on May 18.

"This idea from the idiots at the G-7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G-7," Medvedev said in a post on his Telegram channel.

"In such a case, the grain deal - and many other things that they need - will end for them," he added.