ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ລາຍງານການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບເມື່ອຂ້າມຄືນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໂດຍກອງກຳລັງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ໂອເດຊາ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ.
ທ່ານ ຢູຣີ ຄຣຸກ, ຫົວໜ້າກອງບັນຊາການທະຫານຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ໂອເດຊາ, ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າໂດຣນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟໄໝ້ຢູ່ໂຮງງານອຸດສາຫະກຳແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບຫຼືເສຍຊີວິດ.
ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂດຣນເພື່ອດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີ ຢູເຄຣນ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ, ລວມທັງຕໍ່ເປົ້າໝາຍອຸດສາຫະກຳຕ່າງໆ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນສຳລັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ສວີເດັນ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພັນທະມິດອົງການ NATO ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.
ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຖານທັບເຮືອ ມຸສໂກ ຂອງ ສວີເດັນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະ “ສືບຕໍ່ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມສຳລັບການຮັບເຂົ້າອົງການ NATO ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນແລ້ວກ່ອນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ.”
ທ່ານ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງ ສວີເດັນ ຈະ “ເພີ່ມຄຸນຄ່າຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍຕໍ່ NATO, ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໂດຍລວມຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຈົ້າມີກອງທັບທີ່ເປັນມືອາຊີບຢ່າງສູງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ພວກເຈົ້າໄດ້ລົງທຶນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນການປັບປຸງໃຫ້ທັນສະໄໝໃນຫຼາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”
ສວີເດັນ ໄດ້ສະໝັກເປັນສະມາຊິກອົງການ NATO ພ້ອມກັບປະເທດ ຟິນແລນ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້.
ຟີນແລນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພັນທະມິດທາງທະຫານນັ້ນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນເມສານີ້. ການຂໍເຂົ້າຂອງ ສວີເດັນ ແມ່ນຖືກຢຸດໄວ້ຍ້ອນການຄັດຄ້ານຈາກປະເທດ ຮັງກາຣີ ແລະ ເທີກີ, ເຊິ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ ສວີເດັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດພຽງພໍເພື່ອປາບປາມກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆທີ່ ເທີກີ ພິຈາລະນາເປັນອົງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
Ukraine on Wednesday reported overnight drone attacks by Russian forces in the Odesa region of southern Ukraine.
Yuri Kruk, the head of Ukraine’s military command in the Odesa region, said the drones caused a fire at an infrastructure facility, but that there were no casualties.
Russia has made widespread use of drones to carry out attacks in Ukraine, including against infrastructure targets.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin voiced support Wednesday for Sweden’s bid to join the NATO alliance.
Speaking during a visit to Sweden’s Musko Naval Base, Austin said the United States looks forward to “continuing to advocate for your swift admission to NATO and we'll work hard to get that done before the summit.”
Austin said Swedish forces will “add a lot of value to NATO, our overall effort, you have a very, a highly professional military and you've invested a lot in modernization over the last several years.”
Sweden applied for NATO membership along with Finland in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Finland formally joined the military alliance in early April. Sweden’s bid has been held up by objections from Hungary and Turkey, which says Sweden has not done enough to crack down on groups that Turkey considers terror organizations.