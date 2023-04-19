ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ເມື່ອ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ​ໂດຍກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ໂອ​ເດ​ຊາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທ່ານ ຢູ​ຣີ ຄ​ຣຸກ, ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ໂອ​ເດ​ຊາ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າໂດ​ຣນໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຫຼື​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ໂດ​ຣນ​ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາ​ງ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ຕໍ່​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ລອຍ​ດ໌ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ ສວີ​ເດັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້.

​ໃນການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ ມຸ​ສ​ໂກ ຂອງ ສວີ​ເດັນ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ “ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ຢ່າ​ງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ແລະ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ແລ້ວ​ກ່ອນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ.”

ທ່ານ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ສວີ​ເດັນ ຈະ “ເພີ່ມ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ​ຕໍ່ NATO, ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໂດຍ​ລວມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມື​ອາ​ຊີບ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ໃຫ້​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃນຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.”

ສວີ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ ຟິນ​ແລນ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເມື່ອ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້.

ຟີນ​ແລນ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ນັ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສານີ້. ການ​ຂໍ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂອງ​ ສວີ​ເດັນ ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຢຸດ​ໄວ້​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮັງ​ກາ​ຣີ ແລະ ເທີ​ກີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສວີ​ເດັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ເພື່ອ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່ ເທີ​ກີ ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

Ukraine on Wednesday reported overnight drone attacks by Russian forces in the Odesa region of southern Ukraine.

Yuri Kruk, the head of Ukraine’s military command in the Odesa region, said the drones caused a fire at an infrastructure facility, but that there were no casualties.

Russia has made widespread use of drones to carry out attacks in Ukraine, including against infrastructure targets.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin voiced support Wednesday for Sweden’s bid to join the NATO alliance.

Speaking during a visit to Sweden’s Musko Naval Base, Austin said the United States looks forward to “continuing to advocate for your swift admission to NATO and we'll work hard to get that done before the summit.”

Austin said Swedish forces will “add a lot of value to NATO, our overall effort, you have a very, a highly professional military and you've invested a lot in modernization over the last several years.”

Sweden applied for NATO membership along with Finland in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Finland formally joined the military alliance in early April. Sweden’s bid has been held up by objections from Hungary and Turkey, which says Sweden has not done enough to crack down on groups that Turkey considers terror organizations.