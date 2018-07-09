ໄທ ເລີ້ມການປະຕິບັດງານ ກູ້ໄພ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຄູເຝິກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນມື້ທີສອງ

ພວກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ​ໄດ້​ລົງມືປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຄືນໃໝ່ໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ກູ້​ຊີ

ວິດ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ​ແລະ​ຄູ​ເຝິກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຖໍ້າ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ພາຍໃນ ທ່ານ​ອະນຸພົງ ປາວ​ຈິ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ດຳ​ນໍ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​

ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ກຳລັງນຳ​ພາການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ ​ເພາະ

ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ລື້​ງ​ເຄີຍ​ກັບ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຂອງ​ຖໍ້າ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິ​ດວານ​ນີ້​ພວກ​ດຳ​ນໍ້າ​ໄດ້​ກູ້​ຊີວິດ​ເດັກນ້ອຍມາໄດ້​ສີ່​ຄົນ ຍັງເຫຼືອ​ໄວ້​ແປ​ດຄົນ

​ແລະຄູ​ເຝິກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່ຍ້ອນ​ນໍ້າ​ຖ້ວມ​ເລິກ ​ຢູ່​ໃນຖໍ້າ ມ​າໄດ້​ເປັນ

​ເວລາ​ສອງ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ.

ສຽງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ ​ແລະ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ດັງ​ກ້ອງ ​ເວລາ​ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ​ປົກຄອງ​ຈັງ​ວັດ​ຊຽງຣາຍ ປະ​ເທດ

​ໄທ ທ່ານ​ນະຣົງສັກ ​ໂອຊາ​ຕານະ​ກອນ ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ສີ່​

ຄົນ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ອອ​ກມາ​ຈາກ​ຖໍ້າ​ແລ້ວ.

​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກູ້​ໄພອອກມາ ​ໄດ້ນຳພາ​ໂດຍ​ລົດ​ໂຮ​ງ​ໝໍ ​ແລະ​ເຮືອບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ

​ເຕີ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ຊຽງຣາຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ອາການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກອະທິບາຍ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ເປັນອັນ

ຕະລາຍປານໃດ.”

ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຮັບຊາບວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກູ້​ໄພອອກ

ມາ.

ຄວາມ​ສະ​ລັບ​ຊັບຊ້ອນ ​ແລະ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານທີ່​ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍສຸດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ

13 ຄົນ​ມາ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ​ຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ດຳ​ນໍ້າ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​

ຈາກຖໍ້າ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເວລາ​ແກ່​ພວກ ກູ້​ໄພ​ຕື່ມ​ອາກາດ​ໃສ່​ຖັງ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຖໍ້າ. ​ກຸ່ມ

​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຄ້​າງຢູ່​ປະມານ 4 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖໍ້າ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ອາດ​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ​ຢູ່ອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ມຶຶ້ ກ່ອນໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຈະ ອອກ​ມາ​ໄດ້.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເວລາກຳລັງຈະໝົດລົງ.





Rescue workers in Thailand relaunched their operation Monday to retrieve a group of boys and their coach from a cave.



Interior Minister Anupong Paojina said the same divers who participated in Sunday's rescue are conducting the operation Monday because they are familiar with the cave conditions.



On Sunday, divers rescued four boys, leaving behind eight boys and their soccer coach. The group has been trapped by floods deep inside a mountain cave for more than two weeks.



Loud cheers and euphoria broke out when the acting governor of Thailand's Chiang Rai state, Narongsak Osatanakorn, announced Sunday that four boys had been brought out of the cave.



The four rescued boys were taken by ambulance and helicopter to Chiang Rai hospital, where their conditions are described as "not that bad."



The children's families have not been told which boys have been rescued.



The complicated and extremely dangerous operation to bring the 13 to safety was suspended after the first group of boys and divers emerged from the cave, giving rescuers time to replenish air tanks along the exit tunnel. The group is stranded about 4 kilometers inside the cave.



Authorities believe it could be several more days before all are out. But the clock is ticking. Monsoon rains have started falling again, causing water levels inside the cave to rise, squeezing the boys in an ever shrinking space inside the cave, and causing oxygen levels to drop.



Thirteen divers from around the world and five Thai Navy Seals are involved in the rescue operation. They are considered some of the finest divers in the world, but the operation is incredibly challenging even for such experts.



One volunteer, former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Gunan, died Friday while placing spare air tanks along the escape route. He ran out of air trying to swim out of the cave.



None of the trapped boys have ever been diving before; some do not even know how to swim. Two divers are helping each one make his way through very narrow tunnels that twist and turn, and filled with dark muddy water. It takes the divers about eight hours to get into the cave, reach the boys, and bring them back out.



The divers also brought out touching notes for the families written by some of the trapped boys.



One boy asked for a fried chicken dinner. Another reminded his parents not to forget his birthday party, while a third said he misses his entire family, but described himself as "happy."



The anxiety-filled families say they have forgiven soccer coach Ekapol Chanthawong who led the boys on what was supposed to be an innocent adventure in cave exploring more than two weeks ago.



The cave began filling with floodwaters, however, blocking their escape route. It took rescuers nine days to locate the group, and the last week to figure out a way to get them out.



The experts say if the boys are not rescued over the next few days, they may have to wait inside the cave for months before the rains ease up and another rescue attempt is made.



The story of the boys in Thailand has riveted the entire world, including President Donald Trump.



"The U.S. is working very closely with the government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people," Trump tweeted Sunday.