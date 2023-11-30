ພ້ອມດ້ວຍສາມີທີ່ອ່ອນແອຂອງທ່ານນາງ ມາເປັນພະຍານທີ່ງຽບສະຫງົບ, ທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລີນ ຄາເຕີ້ (Rosalynn Carter) ໄດ້ຖືກສະຫລອງ ໂດຍຄອບຄົວ ແລະຫມູ່ເພື່ອນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຢູ່ໃນພິທີຊາປານາກິດສົບຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນເມືອງເພລນສ໌, ລັດຈໍເຈຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເມືອງນ້ອຍໆເມືອງດຽວກັນກັບ ທ່ານນາງ ແລະ ທ່ານຈິມມີ ຄາເຕີ້ ເກີດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຊຸມນຸມແບບໃກ້ຊິດຢູ່ໂບດ ມາຣານາທາ ແບບຕິສ (Maranatha Baptist Church). ທ່ານນາງ ແລະ ສາມີ ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອຮັບຕ້ອນແຂກ.

ພະ​ອາ​ຈານໂທນີ ໂລວເດັນ (Tony Lowden) ຢູ່ໂບດ ມາຣານາທາ ໄດ້ສະ ແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບແກ່ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ "ຊີວິດ ແລະ ມໍລະດົກທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ" ແລະກ່າວວ່າໃນຖານະດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ, ທ່ານນາງ "ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ທຸກໆປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ."

ລຸນຫຼັງ​ຂະບວນ​ລົດ​ແຫ່​ແລ່ນຜ່ານ​ທົ່ວຕົວ​ເມືອງ, ທ່ານນາງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ຝັງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ລະ​ບຽງ​ດ້ານ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອນພັກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ 39 ຍັງ​ຄົງອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — With her frail husband as a silent witness, Rosalynn Carter was celebrated by her family and closest friends at her funeral in Plains, Georgia, the same tiny town where she and Jimmy Carter were born. The former president attended the intimate gathering at Maranatha Baptist Church. She and her husband spent decades there welcoming guests. Maranatha Pastor Tony Lowden gave tribute to what he called “the life and legacy of the greatest first lady" and said that as a humanitarian, she "served every nation around the world.” After a motorcade through town, she'll be buried in view of the front porch of the home where the 39th American president still lives.