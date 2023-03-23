ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ທີ່​ມຽນ​ມາໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດ້ວຍຄ​ວາມ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄື​ນ​ໄປ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ເມືອງນອນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໂຄ​ສົກຂອງ​ພວກທະ​ຫານຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຊົນ​ກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກປະ​ຫັດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ນັ້ນ ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໂດຍໄວໃນ​ເດືອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການຂ່າ​ວຝ​ຣັ່ງ AFP.

​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້ທະ​ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ 17 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອຈະ​ຖື​ໂອ​ກາດ​ສຳ​ພາດກັບ​ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ກັບ​ຄືນ ​ຫ້າ​ປີ​ກ​ວ່າໆຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມຢ່າງໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຂັບ​ໄລ່ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ ​ອອກ​ຈາກບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ທີ່​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ​ໂດຍ​ຈີນ ແລະສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສົ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພສຳ​ລັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ.

​ແຕ່ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ​ຖືກ​ສຳ​ພາດໂດຍຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທະ​ຫານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີຄຳ​ຖາມ​ໃດໆ​ຕໍ່ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຫລື​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອ​ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໃນ​ການ​ຖືສັນ​ຊາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບຄຳ​ຕອບ.

“​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ລື້ງ​ເຄີຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ຊີ​ວິດແບບ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງນາງຊຳ​ຊັນ ນາ​ຮາ ອາ​ຍຸ 40 ປີ ແມ່​ຍິງ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP.

ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ໃດໆ​ອີກ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄປ​ມຽນ​ມາ. ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ສິ​ດ​ທິ​ໃດໆ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​.”

Rohingya refugees said Wednesday they doubted Myanmar was offering a genuine return to their homeland, as a spokesman for the country's military junta said it would begin welcoming back members of the persecuted minority as soon as next month.

A delegation of 17 officials from Myanmar's junta was in Bangladesh this week to interview potential candidates for return, more than five years after a brutal military crackdown drove immense numbers of Rohingya out of their homes.

The visit, brokered by China and partly facilitated by the United Nations, jumpstarted a repatriation agreement between the two countries that has languished for years, partly over fears that the refugees would not be safe on their return.

But Rohingya interviewed by the delegation told AFP that none of their queries about security or recognition of their right to citizenship in Myanmar had been answered.

"They used to treat us badly there. I asked whether we would be able to live a normal life there, but then they stopped me," Shamsun Nahar, a 40-year-old Rohingya woman, told AFP.

"They did not want any more questions," she added. "I don't think they will take us to Myanmar. If they do, they won't give us any rights."