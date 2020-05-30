ຫຸ່ນຍົນຈະມາເຮັດວຽກ ຮ່ວມກັນກັບຄົນ ເພື່ອສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງ ແລະເສີບອາຫານ ຫລືບໍ່

ມີບໍລິສັດທີ່ມາຈາກຫລາຍປະເທດໃນຈໍານວນນັບມື້ນັບເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ກໍາລັງ ພາກັນພັດທະນາຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລືໂຣບອດສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງໃນຫລາຍຮູບ ແລະຫລາຍຂະໜາດ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນບາງອັນ ແມ່ນເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມາຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ອັນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນອອກໄປຢູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ຢູ່ນອກຕຶກ. Elizabeth Lee ນັກ ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພວກມັນໄປສົ່ງຫຍັງກັນແທ້ ແລະເປັນ ຈຶ່ງ ຕ້ອງການພວກຫຸ່ນຍົນນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຍານພາຫະນະສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງໃນທຸກຂະໜາດກໍາລັງແລ່ນຢູ່ເຕັມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນຕົວເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນຍຸກທີ່ທ່ານສາມາດວາດພາບເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງສາມາດ ສົ່ງເຖິງປະຕູເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ ພຽງແຕ່ກົດປຸ່ມເທື່ອດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ລະບົບການຄ້າ ທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ຫລື e-Commerce ມີການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຢູ່ນີ້ ຄົນຂັບລົດໄປສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງ ແມ່ນຈະຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ ອີໂວ ໂບນຽວໂລ (Ivo Boniolo), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ ອີ-ໂນເວຍ (e-Novia) ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຂອງອີຕາລີ.

ທ່ານອີໂວ ໂບນຽວໂລ (Ivo Boniolo), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ບໍລິສັດອີ-ໂນເວຍ (e-Novia) ແລະເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານການປະດິດສ້າງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຫຸ່ນຍົນຕ່າງໆຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນກັບລົດຕູ້. ຫຸ່ນຍົນຈະຖືກເອົາໄປເຮັດວຽກ ປະສົມປະສານໃສ່ກັບລົດຖີບ. ນັ້ນຄືອະນາຄົດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມອງເຫັນ.”

ຫຸ່ນຍົນປະເພດນີ້ ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເຢບພ໌ (Yape) ທີ່ຖືກອອກແບບມາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຄົນ ຂັບລົດທີ່ເປັນມະນຸດ ຍິ່ງສາມາດສົ່ງຫໍ່ສິ່ງຂອງໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນອີກ. ໂດຍມີລະຫັດ ຄີວອາ (QR) ຄືແນວນີ້ ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງສາມາດສະແກນມັນໃສ່ເທິງຫຸ່ນຍົນເພື່ອເປີດ ປະຕູມັນອອກມາ. ມັນອາດຈະມີຫ້ອງອື່ນໆອີກຢູ່ທາງໃນຫຸ່ນຍົນນັ້ນ ແລະປະຕູ ຂອງມັນກໍສາມາດເປີດອອກແບບດຽວກັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢື້ມືໄປເອົາເຄື່ອງໄປ ສະນີພັນ ຫລືຫໍ່ສິ່ງຂອງຢູ່ໃນຫັ້ນໄດ້. ທ່ານ ໂບນຽວໂລ (Boniolo) ເວົ້າວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ເຢບພ໌ (Yape) ສາມາດໄປສົ່ງອາຫານ ຫລືໄປສະນີພັນໄດ້ໃນເວລາ ທີ່ມະນຸດ ບໍ່ສາມາດ ແນວນັ້ນໄດ້.



ທ່ານໂບນຽວໂລ (Boniolo) ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

“ຖ້າທ່ານຫາກຢາກໃຫ້ສິ່ງຂອງສົ່ງໄປໃນຍາມກາງຄືນ ຖ້າທ່ານຢາກມີການບໍລິ ການຕະຫລອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ໂດຍການໃຊ້ລົດຖີບ, ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ໂດຍໃຊ້ລົດຕູ້.”

ຫຸ່ນຍົນອາດຈະມີຄວາມເໝາະສົມເປັນພິເສດຫາກເມື່ອໃດລົດທີ່ຂັບໄປດ້ວຍຕົວ ມັນເອງອອກມາໃຊ້ ຢູ່ເຕັມຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງຕ່າງໆແລ້ວ.



ທ່ານໂບນຽວໂລ (Boniolo) ໃຫ້ຄໍາຊີ້ແຈງອີກວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກນັກວິເຄາະທັງຫລາຍກໍາລັງມອງເຫັນກໍຄືການຫລຸດລົງຂອງຈໍານວນ ພາຫະນະຢູ່ທ້ອງຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆ. ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມັນຈະມີບ່ອນຫວ່າງສໍາ ລັບອັນອື່ນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ບໍລິສັດ ອີ-ໂນເວຍ (E-Novia) ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ໃຊ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນພວກນີ້ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ສິນຄ້າ ໃນປີ 2020. ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ໃນປີນີ້, ບໍລິສັດພູດູ ເທັກ (PuduTech) ຊຶ່ງ ເປັນບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຫຸ່ນຍົນຂອງຈີນ ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງກໍາລັງເລີ້ມນໍາເອົາຫຸ່ນຍົນແບລ ລາບອດ (BellaBot) ອອກມາໃຊ້.

ທ່ານ ເບນ ເຊງ (Ben Zheng), ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍການຕະຫລາດຂອງບໍລິ ສັດພູດູ ເທັກ (PuduTech) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍຄົນນໍາເອົາອາຫານຈາກເຮືອນຄົວໄປວາງໄວ້ຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະໄດ້.”

ໂດຍຜ່ານການໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI, ແມວທີ່ເປັນຫຸ່ນຍົນໂຕນີ້ຈະຕອບກັບ ເມື່ອຫູຂອງມັນຖືກລູບ ແລະ ມັນກໍມາກັບຖາດໃສ່ອາຫານທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງ ຈັບສັນຍານ.

ທ່ານ ເບນ ເຊງ (Ben Zheng) ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ:

“…ເພື່ອຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ມີອາຫານບາງເຍື່ອງຢູ່ເທິງຖາດນັ້ນແລ້ວ ຫລືບໍ່.”

ດັ່ງທີ່ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນວີດິໂອໂຄສະນາຂອງບໍລິສັດພູດູ ເທັກ (PuduTech) ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ລຸ້ນກ່ອນຂອງບໍລິສັດພູດູ ເທັກ (PuduTech) ໄດ້ຖືກນໍາເອົາໄປໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປະເທດແລ້ວ ໂດຍໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ໂຮງແຮມ ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ. ບໍ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະຢູ່ໃນຫລືນອກຮ້ານອາຫານ… ຫລືຈະຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ກໍຕາມ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນ ວີດິໂອໂຄສະນາຂອງບໍລິສັດອີ-ໂນເວຍນີ້, ຫຸ່ນຍົນແມ່ນຖືກເອົາມາຕິດພັນເຂົ້າກັບພື້ນຖານຊີວິດປະຈໍາວັນຂອງຄົນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນບາງອັນອາດຈະມີໄວ້ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຄົນ ແຕ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນອັນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນ ຈະມາແທນຄົນໃນການເຮັດວຽກ ເຮັດງານ ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

A growing number of companies from different countries are developing different shapes and sizes of delivery robots. Some of them move around indoors while others head to the streets outdoors. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on what they are delivering and why they are needed.

Delivery vehicles of all sizes are filling city streets in an age when everything you can image can be sent to your door with just a click of a button. As e-Commerce grows, delivery drivers will need help says Ivo Boniolo, Co-founder of Italian tech company e-Novia.

Ivo Boniolo, e-Novia Co-founder, Chief Innovation Officer:

“Droids will collaborate with van. Droids will be integrated with bicycle. That’s the future that we foresee.”

This type of droid called Yape is designed to help a human driver deliver even more packages. With a QR code like this, a person can scan it on the droid to open the door. There may be several compartments inside and the doors can open in the same way for someone to retrieve mail or a package. Boniolo says Yape can deliver food or mail at times when a human cannot.

Ivo Boniolo, e-Novia Co-founder:

“If you want to deliver during the night, if you want to have a 24 hour a service, you cannot do it with bicycles, you cannot do it with van(s).”

A droid may be especially relevant when self-driving cars fill the streets.

Ivo Boniolo, e-Novia Co-founder, Chief Innovation Officer:

“All the analysts are foreseeing is a reduction of the number of vehicle(s) on the streets. That means there will be more space for something else.”

E-Novia aims to deploy these droids for consumers in 2020. Also this year, the Chinese company robotics company PuduTech is launching BellaBot.

Ben Zheng, PuduTech Marketing Director:

“It is able to help the people to deliver food from the kitchen to their table.”

Through artificial intelligence, this robot cat will respond when its ears are rubbed and comes with “intelligent” trays with sensors.

Ben Zheng, PuduTech Marketing Director:

“…to figure out if some dishes are already on the tray or not.”

As seen in this PuduTech promotional video, earlier models of Pudu robots are already deployed in more than 20 countries -- working in restaurants and hotels. Whether it’s inside a restaurant…

…or out on the streets as seen in this e-Novia promotional video, robots are quickly being integrated into the landscape of everyday life.

While some will help humans, others may replace them completely.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ