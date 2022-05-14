ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ບັນຈຸເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານຫລື ເຊັນເຊີກໍາລັງປ່ຽນແປງວິທີການສ້າງຮູບເງົາ ແລະການໂຄສະນາການຄ້າຕ່າງໆ, Deana Mitchell ມີລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
“ຂ້ອຍມີເຄື່ອງແທັບເບລັດໜ່ວຍນີ້ ແລະຂ້ອຍມີເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມອັນນີ້. ຂ້ອຍໃຊ້ປຸ່ມເປີດຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມອັນນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ຂ້ອຍບີບມັນເຂົ້າ ມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັບວ່າຂ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຄວ້າມືໄປຈັບເອົາກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທາງໄກ.
ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ມໍແກນ (Mike Morgan) ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານການຕະຫລາດຂອງບໍລິສັດຊີຊູ (SISU) ທີ່ສາທິດໃຫ້ເບິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບວິທີການນໍາໃຊ້ ຫຸ່ນຍົນເຂົ້າໃນການສ້າງໂຮງຮູບເງົາຂອງບໍລິສັດລາວ.
ຫຸ່ນຍົນຄວບຄຸມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນວົງການຜະລິດຮູບເງົາມາເປັນເວລາ ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ແຕ່ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍດີ ທີ່ຄົນເວົ້າວ່າມັນໃຊ້ການຍາກ, ອີງຕາມພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ.
ທ່ານມໍແກນກ່າວອີກວ່າ:
"ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ພາລະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເພື່ອປ່ຽນແປງມັນແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນໃຊ້ໄດ້ງ່າຍ ແລະເປັນທຳມະຊາດເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້."
SISU ເປັນບໍລິສັດຫຸ່ນຍົນໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ທີ່ສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນສຳລັບການເຮັດຮູບເງົາ.
ທ່ານຣັດແຊລ ອາລດຣີດຈ໌ (Russell Aldridge) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດ SISU. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:
"ຜູ້ກຳກັບການສະແດງຮູບເງົາສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ, 'ຂ້ອຍຢາກໃຫ້ກ້ອງຖ່າຍພາບ ມາຕັ້ງຢູ່ໜີ້ ແລະຂ້ອຍຢາກໃຫ້ມັນເອົາມາໄວ້ໜີ້. ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມໄປໄວ້ກະທັ້ງຢູ່ໃນມືຂອງ ຜູ້ກຳກັບການສະແດງ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ດຶງປຸ່ມເປີດ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເຫັນວ່າ ເຈົ້າຫມາຍຄວາມມັນວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ,' ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພຽງແຕ່ດຶງປຸ່ມ ເປີດເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມ ແລະກໍມີແຕ່ຍ້າຍມືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປມາ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບກໍມີແຕ່ປະຕິບັດ ຕາມການເໜັງຕີງຂອງມືເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ແຂນຫຸ່ນຍົນເຮັດຮູບເງົາຂອງບໍລິສັດ SISU ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືແຂນຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ໃຊ້ ໃນການຜະລິດລົດຍົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ຄວາມຊັດເຈນແມ້ນຢຳ. ບໍລິສັດກ່າວວ່າ "ແຫລ່ງທີ່ລັບ" ແມ່ນການປະສົມປະສານກັນລະຫວ່າງເຊັນເຊີກັບເຄື່ອງ ວັດ ແທກຄວາມໄວທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ກ້ອງຖ່າຍພາບຈັດການໄດ້ງ່າຍແລະໄວຂຶ້ນ. ນັ້ນເປັນ ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນໃນເວລາເຮັດວຽກກັບຮູບເງົາສູ້ກັນ ຫລື ແບບບູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖ່າຍສາກດຽວຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງ.
ທ່ານອາລດຣີຈ໌ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: “ເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນມັນຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາສູ້ກັນທີ່ມີຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງບຸຜ່ານຝາໄປ.
ສະນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທະລຸຝາກຳແພງກ່ອນ, ໃນການຖ່າຍສາກນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໃຫ້ຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງ ໂດດ ຂ້າມກຳແພງສຳລັບເຮັດສາກດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາມັນມາເລື່ອມໃສ່ກັນ. ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍເບິ່ງຄ້າຍຄື ກັບວ່າ ຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ ຫາກໍ່ທະລຸກຳແພງອອກມາ.”
ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຫຸ່ນຍົນສ້າງຮູບເງົາ, ທ່ານແຈັຟ ລິນແນລ (Jeff Linnell), ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນສໍາລັບ ສ້າງເລື້ອງ“ແກຣບວີທີ” (Gravity) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງສະຫຍອງຂວັນທາງວິທະຍາສາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງ SISU ກໍາລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ປະສົບການຖ່າຍຮູບເງົາຍິ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງງ່າຍຂຶ້ນໄປອີກ.
ທ່ານລິນແນລ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການຄວບຄຸມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນຮູບເງົາກ່າວ ຜ່ານ Zoom ວ່າ: “ຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນທີ່ສາມາດຫຼິ້ນວິດີໂອໄດ້ກໍສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນນັ້ນເຮັດບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ...... ໄດ້ໃນເວລາເຄິ່ງມື້ ຫຼືມື້ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ, ສະນັ້ນ ແນ່ນອນ ...ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ... ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.”
ການສ້າງຮູບເງົາທີ່ມີລັກສະນະສົມຈິງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ຍ້ອນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງຫຸ່ນຍົນ.
Sensor-packed robots are changing how movies and commercials are made. Deana Mitchell has the story.
Mike Morgan, SISU Head of Marketing: “I’ve got this tablet and I’ve got this wand. I use the trigger on the wand, when I squeeze that, it’s like I’m virtually grabbing the camera.”
That’s SISU’s Mike Morgan, demonstrating how to use the firm’s cinema robot.
Motion control robotics have been in filmmaking for decades but have a bad reputation as being cumbersome to use, experts say.
Mike Morgan, SISU Head of Marketing: “So our mission has been to change that and make it as simple and intuitive as possible.”
SISU, a Texas robotics company, makes a cinema robot. Russell Aldridge is the CEO of SISU
Russell Aldridge, SISU CEO: “The director can say, ‘I want the camera here and I want it over here.’
And so, we've even put the controller in the hand of the director and said, ‘Pull this trigger and show me what you mean,’ and they'll just pull the trigger and just move their hand and the camera just follows the movement of their hand.”
The SISU cinema robot’s arm is like robotic arms used in automobile manufacturing, which requires precision. The “secret sauce,” the firm says, is a combination of sensors and accelerometers that make the camera easier and faster to manipulate. That’s important when working on action films where the same shot needs to be filmed multiple times.
Russell Aldridge, SISU CEO: “You'll see it in the action movies where somebody busts through a wall.
So, they break through the wall first, doing this shot, then they have somebody jump through the wall doing that same shot and they put them over top of each other And it looks like the person just broke through the wall.”
Cinema robotics expert Jeff Linnell, whose former company used -robots for the science fiction thriller "Gravity,” says SISU’s technology is making the experience even easier.
Jeff Linnell, Motion Control Expert via Zoom: “A person on the street that can play a video game can make that robot do something...
... in half a day or a day. Which is great, so they've definitely...
...democratized it and these things are becoming much more usable.”
More realistic-looking filmmaking, thanks to robotic help.
