ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ບັນຈຸເຄື່ອງ​ຈັບ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ຫລື ເຊັນເຊີກໍາລັງປ່ຽນແປງວິທີການສ້າງຮູບເງົາ ແລະການໂຄສະນາການ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆ, Deana Mitchell ມີລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

“ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແທັບ​ເບ​ລັດ​ໜ່ວຍ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ເຄື່ອງຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ອັນ​ນີ້. ຂ້ອຍ​ໃຊ້​ປຸ່ມ​ເປີດຢູ່​ໃນເຄື່ອງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມອັນນີ້​ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອ​ຍບີບມັນ​ເຂົ້າ ມັນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄືກັບ​ວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ ​ໄດ້ຄ​ວ້າ​ມື​ໄປ​ຈັບ​ເອົາກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບທາງ​ໄກ​.

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ມໍ​ແກນ (Mike Morgan) ຫົວ​ໜ້າດ້ານ​ການ​ຕະ​ຫລາດຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຊີ​ຊູ (SISU) ທີ່​ສາທິດໃຫ້ເບິ່ງກ່ຽວ​ກັບວິທີການນໍາໃຊ້ ຫຸ່ນຍົນເຂົ້າໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງໂຮງຮູບເງົາຂອງບໍລິສັດລາວ.

ຫຸ່ນຍົນຄວບຄຸມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນວົງການຜະລິດຮູບເງົາມາເປັນເວລາ ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ແຕ່ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍດີ ທີ່ຄົນ​ເວົ້າວ່າມັນໃຊ້ການຍາກ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພວກ​ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ.

ທ່ານມໍ​ແກ​ນກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ພາລະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເພື່ອປ່ຽນແປງມັນແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ ແລະເປັນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດເທົ່າທີ່ຈະ​ເຮັດໄດ້."

SISU ເປັນບໍລິສັດຫຸ່ນຍົນໃນ​ລັດເທັກຊັສ ທີ່​ສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນສຳ​ລັບການ​ເຮັດ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ.

​ທ່ານ​ຣັດ​ແຊ​ລ ອາ​ລດ​ຣີດ​ຈ໌ (Russell Aldridge) ເປັນຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິ​ສັດ SISU. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຜູ້ກຳ​ກັບ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ, 'ຂ້ອຍຢາກ​ໃຫ້ກ້ອງຖ່າຍພາບ ມາຕັ້ງຢູ່ໜີ້ ແລະຂ້ອຍຢາກ​ໃຫ້ມັນເອົາ​ມາ​ໄວ້​ໜີ້. ແລະເພາະ​ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້​ເອົາເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມໄປ​ໄວ້ກະ​ທັ້ງຢູ່ໃນມືຂອງ ຜູ້ກຳ​ກັບ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ດຶງປຸ່ມ​ເປີດ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເຫັນວ່າ ເຈົ້າຫມາຍຄວາມມັນວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ,' ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພຽງແຕ່ດຶງປຸ່ມ ​ເປີດເຄື່ອງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ແລະກໍ​ມີ​ແຕ່ຍ້າຍມືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປ​ມາ ແລະ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບກໍ​ມີແຕ່ປະຕິບັດ ຕາມການເໜັງຕີງ​ຂອງມືເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ແຂນຫຸ່ນຍົນ​ເຮັດຮູບເງົາຂອ​ງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ SISU ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືແຂນຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ໃຊ້ ໃນການຜະລິດລົດຍົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ຄວາມຊັດເຈນແມ້ນ​ຢຳ. ບໍລິສັດກ່າວວ່າ "ແຫລ່ງ​ທີ່ລັບ" ແມ່ນການປະສົມປະສານກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງເຊັນເຊີກັບເຄື່ອງ ວັດ ແທກຄວາມໄວທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ກ້ອງຖ່າຍພາບ​ຈັດ​ການ​ໄດ້ງ່າຍແລະໄວຂຶ້ນ. ນັ້ນເປັນ ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບຮູບເງົາ​ສູ້​ກັນ ຫລື ​ແບບ​ບູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖ່າຍສາກ​ດຽວຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງ.

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ລດ​ຣີ​ຈ໌ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ: “ເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນມັນຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາສູ້​ກັນທີ່ມີຄົນໃດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ບຸຜ່ານຝາໄປ.

ສະນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທະ​ລຸ​ຝາກຳ​ແພງກ່ອນ, ໃນ​ການ​ຖ່າຍສາກນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໃຫ້ຄົນໃດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໂດດ ຂ້າມກຳແພງສຳ​ລັບ​ເຮັດ​ສາກດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາມັນມາ​ເລື່ອມ​ໃສ່​ກັນ. ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍເບິ່ງຄ້າຍຄື ກັບວ່າ ຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ ຫາກໍ່ທະ​ລຸກຳແພງອອກມາ.”

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຫຸ່ນຍົນສ້າງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ, ທ່ານ​ແຈັ​ຟ ລິນ​ແນ​ລ (Jeff Linnell), ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນສໍາລັບ ສ້າງເລື້ອງ​“ແກ​ຣບ​ວີ​ທີ” (Gravity) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງສະ​ຫຍອງ​ຂວັນທາງວິທະຍາສາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີຂອງ SISU ກໍາລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ປະສົບການຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ຍິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງງ່າຍຂຶ້ນໄປ​ອີກ.

ທ່ານລິນ​ແນ​ລ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການຄວບຄຸມການເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ກ່າວ ຜ່ານ Zoom ວ່າ: “ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະໜົນ​ທີ່​ສາມາດ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ໄດ້ກໍ​ສາມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ນັ້ນ​ເຮັດ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງບາງ​ຢ່າງ...... ໄດ້ໃນເວ​ລາເຄິ່ງມື້ ຫຼືມື້ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງມັນເປັນ​ເລື້ອງທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ, ສະນັ້ນ ແນ່ນອນ ...ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ... ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນເປັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນສິ່ງ​ທີ່ນໍາ​ໃຊ້ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ການສ້າງຮູບເງົາທີ່ມີລັກສະນະສົມຈິງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ຍ້ອນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງຫຸ່ນຍົນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Sensor-packed robots are changing how movies and commercials are made. Deana Mitchell has the story.

Mike Morgan, SISU Head of Marketing: “I’ve got this tablet and I’ve got this wand. I use the trigger on the wand, when I squeeze that, it’s like I’m virtually grabbing the camera.”

That’s SISU’s Mike Morgan, demonstrating how to use the firm’s cinema robot.

Motion control robotics have been in filmmaking for decades but have a bad reputation as being cumbersome to use, experts say.

Mike Morgan, SISU Head of Marketing: “So our mission has been to change that and make it as simple and intuitive as possible.”

SISU, a Texas robotics company, makes a cinema robot. Russell Aldridge is the CEO of SISU

Russell Aldridge, SISU CEO: “The director can say, ‘I want the camera here and I want it over here.’

And so, we've even put the controller in the hand of the director and said, ‘Pull this trigger and show me what you mean,’ and they'll just pull the trigger and just move their hand and the camera just follows the movement of their hand.”

The SISU cinema robot’s arm is like robotic arms used in automobile manufacturing, which requires precision. The “secret sauce,” the firm says, is a combination of sensors and accelerometers that make the camera easier and faster to manipulate. That’s important when working on action films where the same shot needs to be filmed multiple times.

Russell Aldridge, SISU CEO: “You'll see it in the action movies where somebody busts through a wall.

So, they break through the wall first, doing this shot, then they have somebody jump through the wall doing that same shot and they put them over top of each other And it looks like the person just broke through the wall.”

Cinema robotics expert Jeff Linnell, whose former company used -robots for the science fiction thriller "Gravity,” says SISU’s technology is making the experience even easier.

Jeff Linnell, Motion Control Expert via Zoom: “A person on the street that can play a video game can make that robot do something...

... in half a day or a day. Which is great, so they've definitely...

...democratized it and these things are becoming much more usable.”

More realistic-looking filmmaking, thanks to robotic help.