ຫຸ່ນຍົນໃຊ້ພາສາມືເພື່ອສື່ສານກັບຄົນຫູໜວກ-ຕາບອດ

ສຳລັບຄົນຫູໜວກ-ຕາບອດ, ການສູນເສຍທັງການເບິ່ງເຫັນ ແລະການໄດ້ຍິນພ້ອມກັນ ສາມາດນຳໄປສູ່ການດຳລົງຊີວິດແບບຈຳກັດ ແລະໂດດດ່ຽວ. ບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນບອສຕັນ (Boston) ກໍາລັງພັດທະນາຫຸ່ນຍົນເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການສື່ສານແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນ. Tina Trinh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກ ຈະນຳເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາແມນຕາ ຈອນສັນ (Samantha Johnson) ຮູ້ຈັກ​ພາສາ​ມື​ທີ່​ຮັບຮູ້ດ້ວຍການສຳຜັດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ພາສາ​ມືຮູບແບບນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ ໂດຍບັນດາສະມາຊິກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນ​ຊຸມຊົນ​ຄົນ​ຫູໜວກ-ຕາບອດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາແມນຕາ ຈອນສັນ (Samantha Johnson), ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ເທ​ດຳ ໂຣໂບຕິກສ໌ (Tatum Robotics) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄົນ​ຫູ​ໜວກ-ຕາ​ບອດ​ສື່​ສານ​ຜ່ານ​ການໃຫ້ສັນຍານທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ດ້ວຍການສຳຜັດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກໃນຊື່ວ່່າ ການໃຫ້ສັນຍາ​ນແບບເອົາ​ມືໄວ້ເທິງມື. ສະນັ້ນ, ຄົນ​ຫູໜວກ​ຕາບອດ ​ຈຶ່ງຈັບຫຼັງມື​ຂອງ​ຜູ້ໃຫ້ສັນຍານ​ ແລະ​ຮັບ​ສັນຍານ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ຝາມື​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ.”

ໃນເວລາທີ່ເກີດໂລກລະບາດ, ທ່ານນາງ ຈອນສັນ (Johnson) ສົງໄສວ່າມັນມີຄວາມຫມາຍແນວໃດສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ເພິ່ງພາວິທີການສື່ສານດ້ວຍການສໍາພັດ. ໂດຍທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າການບໍລິການແປພາສາໄດ້ຢຸດຕິລົງ, ມີການເວັ້ນໄລຍະຫ່າງທາງສັງຄົມເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ຫູໜວກຕາບອດຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງການສື່ສານໄດ້.”

ນາງ ແລະທີມງານວິສະວະກອນຂອງນາງ ຢູ່ທີ່ ເທດຳ ໂຣໂບຕິກສ໌ (Tatum Robotics) ໄດ້ສ້າງ ເທດຳ T1 (Tatum T1), ເຊິ່ງເປັນມືຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ສັນຍານຕົວອັກສອນຂອງຕົວອັກສອນພາສາມືອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້. ນາງໄດ້ບອກວ່າ:

"ເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເພື່ອພັດທະນາເຄື່ອງມືຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການສື່ສານ ເຄື່ອງທໍາອິດສໍາລັບຊຸມຊົນຄົນຫູຫນວກ - ຕາບອດ ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນກັບສັນຍານທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ດ້ວຍການສຳພັດ." "ປະຈຸບັນມັນໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂື້ນດ້ວຍອົງປະກອບທີ່ມີຄວາມຍືດຫຍຸ່ນທັງຫມົດ ເຊິ່ງມັນເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ສອງຢ່າງ - ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຮຽນແບບມືຂອງມະນຸດແທ້ໆເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງມັນງ່າຍສຳ ລັບຄົນຫູຫນວກຕາບອດທີ່ຈະປັບໂຕໃຫ້ລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບການໃຫ້ສັນຍານຂອງມັນ, ແຕ່ມັນຍັງມີຄວາມປອດໄພແທ້ໆ."

ທ່ານນາງ ຈອນສັນ (Johnson) ເວົ້າວ່າ T1 ຈະເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບຄລາວ (cloud) ເພື່ອແປເນື້ອໄນທີ່ເປັນຂໍ້ຄວາມ, ໂດຍໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ:

"ດັ່ງນັ້ນອາດຈະເປັນອີເມວ, ເວັບໄຊທ໌, e-books, ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ມັນເຮັດແມ່ນມັນຈະເອົາເນື້ອໄນນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະແປເປັນພາສາອັງກິດແລະເປັນ ASL ຫຼື ພາສາມືອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນສົ່ງອອກໄປຫາຜູ້ໃຊ້ທີ່ຫູຫນວກຕາບອດ."

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈມີ ລາດ (Jaimi (“JAY-mee”) Lard ຫູໜວກສະໜິດ ແລະ ເບິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍ. ນາງອາໄສສັນຍານທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ດ້ວຍການສຳພັດ ແລະນາຍແປພາສາໃນການສື່ສານ. ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ບໍ່ມີນາຍແປພາສາ, T1 ສາມາດເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ແທນ ແລະແປຄໍາທີ່ພິມໃສ່ຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ແນັທສ໌, ນາຍແປພາສາ ໄດ້ແປພາສາມືຂອງ ເຈມີ: "ມັນເວົ້າວ່າ 'ສະບາຍດີ, ຂ້ອຍຊື່ ທີນາ (Tina) . . . “

ມັນຍັງຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການພັດທະນາ, ແຕ່ ທ່ານນາງ ຈອນສັນ (Johnson) ຫວັງວ່າອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວຈະມອບອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ແລະ ການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທີ່ຫຼາຍຂື້ນ ໃນທ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ, ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຄົນຫູຫນວກຕາບອດທີ່ຢູ່ບ້ານ, ພວກເຂົາໂດດດ່ຽວຫຼາຍ - ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຄວາມບັນເທີງ ຫຼືຊຸມຊົນໃນແບບທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດ ໄດ້."

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ສາມາດເປັນຕົວຊ່ວຍໄດ້ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

For the deaf-blind person, the combination of vision and hearing loss can make for a confined and isolating existence. A startup in Boston is developing a robot to expand communication and access to information. VOA’s Tina Trinh has more.

Samantha Johnson knows tactile sign language, a version of sign language used by some in the deaf-blind community.

Samantha Johnson, Tatum Robotics Founder:

“Deaf-blind people communicate through tactile signing, also known as hand-over-hand signing. So, the deaf-blind person holds onto the back of the hand of the signer and receives the signs into their palm directly.”

When the pandemic struck, Johnson wondered what it meant for those who rely on the touch-based method of communication.

Samantha Johnson, Tatum Robotics Founder:

“Because interpreting services stopped, social distancing was in place. The millions of deaf-blind Americans didn't have access to communication.”

She and her team of engineers at Tatum Robotics came up with the Tatum T1, a robotic hand that can sign letters of the American Sign Language alphabet.

Samantha Johnson, Tatum Robotics Founder:

“Our goal is to develop the first assistive communication tool for the deaf-blind community that prioritizes tactile sign.” "It's currently made with all flexible components which kind of serves two purposes - not only does it really mimic a human hand so it's really easy for the deaf blind person to acclimate to its signing, but it's also really safe."

Johnson says the T1 will connect to the cloud to translate any text-based content.

Samantha Johnson, Tatum Robotics Founder:

“So that could be emails, websites, e-books, and what it does is it will take that content, it will translate it out of English and into ASL and then output it for the deaf-blind user.”

Jaimi (“JAY-mee”) Lard is completely deaf and has very little vision. She relies on tactile signing and an interpreter to communicate. In the absence of an interpreter, the T1 can serve as a stand-in and translate words typed into a connected laptop.

NATS. interpreter:

Interpreter: “It said ‘Hi, my name is Tina . . . "

It’s still in development, but Johnson hopes the device will ultimately provide greater independence and connection.

Samantha Johnson, Tatum Robotics Founder:

“The deaf-blind persons at home, they're very isolated - they don't have access to entertainment or the community the way that we take advantage of.”

Technology that can truly be a helping hand.