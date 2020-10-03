ຫຸ່ນຍົນໝີສລົດຕ໌ ຫຼື 'SlothBot' ເກັ່ງກວ່າມະນຸດ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍຮັກສາ ພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະສູນພັນ

ຫຸ່ນຍົນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຮງງານທັງຫຼາຍສາມາດຜະລິດສິນຄ້າໄດ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນແລະໄວທີ່ສຸດ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງຈໍເຈຍ ແມ່ນມີໜ້າທີ່ພິເສດ ໃນການເຮັດວຽກແບບຊ້າໆແຕ່ມີປະສິດທິຜົນ. ມັນຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ SlothBot ຫຼືຫຸ່ນຍົນໝີສໂລຕ໌ ແລະພວກທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມມັນ ສາມາດເບິ່ງມັນເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ທີ່ສວນອຸດທະຍານຂອງນະຄອນແອັດແລນຕ້າ. ເອລີຊາເບັດ ລີ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ຈາກນະຄອນແອັດແລນຕ້າ ຊຶ່ງ ໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປົກປິດພາຍໃນຍອດງ່າຕົ້ນໄມ້ທັງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ທາງຫລັງພວກໃບໄມ້ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເບິ່ງເຂົ້າໄປໃກ້ໆ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະເຫັນຕາສອງໜ່ວຍຈ້ອງມອງກັບມາຫາເຈົ້າ. ອັນນີ້ ແມ່ນຫຸ່ນຍົນ SlothBot ມັນເປັນຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງບັນດານໃຈ ຈາກພວກສັດທີ່ເຄື່ອນຕົວຊ້າໆ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປປະເທດຄອສຕາຣິກາ.

ທ່ານແມກນັດສ໌ ອີເກີສແທດ ອາຈານສອນຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີດ້ານຫຸ່ນຍົນຂອງຈໍເຈຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫລົງໄຫລກັບຄວາມຊ້າຂອງໂຕໝີສໂລຕ໌ ໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ພວກສັດທີ່ຊ້າທີ່ສຸດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ພຽງແຕ່ນັ່ງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ອາດເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ວ່າ ພວກສັດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ສາມາດຢູ່ລອດໄດ້ແນວໃດ."

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຫຸ່ນຍົນ ທ່ານແມກນັດສ໌ ອີເກີຣຫແທດ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຊ້າໆຂອງພວກໂຕໝີສະໂລຕ໌ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກມັນໃຊ້ພະລັງງານຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະເກືອບວ່າ ພວກສັດລ່າເຫຍື່ອອື່ນບໍ່ສາມາດແນມເຫັນມັນໄດ້ເລີຍ. ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຕາມລ່າຢູ່ສະເໝີ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈທຳມະຊາດຂອງໂລກໂດຍຜ່ານພວກຫຸ່ນຍົນນີ້, ຊຶ່ງທ່ານແລະທີມງານຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ສະຖາບັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຮຽນແບບທຳມະຊາດ ແລະສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນໝີສໂລຕ໌ ຫຼື Slothbot ຂຶ້ນມາ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ສວນອຸດທະຍານແອດແລນຕ້າ Slothbot ພະລັງແສງອາທິດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກໂປແກຣມເພື່ອໃຫ້ຊອກຫາແສງອາທິດ ແລະເກັມກຳຂໍ້ມູນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ອຸນຫະພູມ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບແສງທີ່ສ່ອງໃສ່ພວກຕົນໄມ້ທັງຫຼາຍ.

ບໍ່ຄືກັບກ້ອງຖ່າຍທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ບ່ອນເກົ່າ Slothbot ສາມາດເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປທົ່ວພື້ນທີ່ກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ ເພື່ອສັງເກດການ.

ຫຸ່ນຍົນໝີສໂລຕ໌ນີ້ ສາມາດຊ່ອຍໃນການອະນຸລັກ ແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຮັກສາໄວ້ພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ສາຍພັນທີ່ໃກ້ຈະສູນພັນ ອິງຕາມການກ່າວ ຂອທ່ານນາງ ເອັມມີລີ ຄອຟຟີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານກຸ່ມອະນຸລັກ ປະຈຳຢູ່ທີ່ສວນອຸດທະຍານແອນແລນຕ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງຄອຟຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນຶ່ງໃນທຸກຫ້າຕົ້ນໄມ້ໃດ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະສູນພັນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄິດຄົ້ນຫາທາງທີ່ສ້າງສັນແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມລຶກລັບຂອງການປະສົມເກສອນ ຕົວຢ່າງສຳລັບດອກເຜິ້ງທີ່ຫາຍາກ ຊຶ່ງບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼືແມ່ນກະທັງຫຼາຍວັນ ໃນການຈັບຕາເບິ່ງ ພວກປະສົມເກສອນອັນໃດ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາຫາຕົ້ນດອກໄມ້ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງຄອຟຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເອົາ ຫຸ່ນຍົນໝີສໂລຕ໌ ໄປໃສ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນແທນ. ມັນສາມາດອຳນວຍໃຫ້ເອົາບົດບາດນັ້ນອອກໄປຈາກພວກເຮົາ ບ່ອນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ມະນຸດນັ່ງຢູ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ແລ້ວແນມເບິ່ງດອກໄມ້ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນຈົບ ເມື່ອແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນອຳນວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາບັນທຶກວີດີໂອອັນນັ້ນໄວ້ໄດ້ ແລະຕໍ່ໄປສ້າງເຄືອງຈັກທີ່ຮຽນຂັ້ນຕອນວິທີຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະວິເຄາະຂໍ້ມູນພາຍໃນສອງສາມອາທິດ ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ກໍສອງສາມເດືອນ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ”.

ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຫວັງວ່າ ມື້ໃດມື້ນຶ່ງ ຈະນຳເອົາຫຸ່ນຍົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນປ່າຂອງປະເທດເອກົວດໍ ແລະແມ່ນກະທັງ ຄອສຕາຣິກາ ບ່ອນທີ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນແບບນີ້ ອາດຈະຈ້ອງສາຍຕາ ກັບໂຕໝີສໂລຕ໌ແທ້ ທີ່ເຄື່ອນໂຕຢ່າງຊ້າໆໄດ້.

Many robots are being developed and used these days to maximize speed so factories can efficiently make more products. One robot developed at the Georgia Institute of Technology is celebrated for how slow it is. It’s called a SlothBot and visitors can see it working at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Hidden in the canopy, behind the leaves, look closely you’ll see eyes staring back at you. This is SlothBot, a robot inspired by the famously slow animal after a trip to Costa Rica.

(Magnus Egerstedt, Georgia Institute of Technology Robotics Professor)

“I got mildly obsessed with sloths, these super slow animals were just sitting there, and I could not understand how these animals could exist.”

Roboticist Magnus Egerstedt realized the sloths’ slow movement makes them energy efficient and almost invisible to predators. Always on the hunt to understand the natural world through robots, he and his team at Georgia Institute of Technology decided to imitate nature and created the SlothBot.

At the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the solor powered Slothbot is programmed to search for sunlight and collects data such as temperature and information on the light available to plants.

Unlike a stationary camera, the SlothBot can move over a large area to make observations.

This SlothBot can help with conservation and the effort to save endangered plant species, says Atlanta Botanical Garden's Emily Coffey.

Emily Coffey, Atlanta Botanical Garden VP of Conservation:

“One in every five plants are at risk of extinction. We have to really think creatively.”

To find out about mystery pollinators for rare orchids for example, researchers would have to spend hours or even days watching what pollinators come to a plant.

Emily Coffey:

"We could put the SlothBot there instead. It can allow us to take away from that need of a human sitting there watching the flower for hours on end to actually allow us to be able instead to take video of that and then develop machine learning algorithms to actually quickly analyze weeks if not months of data.”

Researchers hope to one day take the robot to the forests of Ecuador and even Costa Rica, where this robot may come eye-to-eye with a real slow-moving sloth.