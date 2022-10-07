ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດສົງ​ຄາມນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ນັ​ບ​ແຕ່ຕົ້ນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1960 ​ມາ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສູນ​ເສຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້ ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິ​ວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ສະ​ໜາມ.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍເຫັນ ​ໃນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ເວ​ລາ​ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງສົງ​ຄາມ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ນັບແຕ່​ສະ​ໄໝ​ເຄ​ນເນ​ດີ ແລະ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຄິວ​ບາ” ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ການຫາ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການໂຄ​ສະນາ​ຫາສຽງ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ. ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ປີ 1962 ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄປ​ເທີກີ ແລະ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໂດຍໂຊ​ຫວຽດໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຄິວ​ບາ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄບ​ເດັນໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ “ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ດີ​ສົມ​ຄວນ” ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ຕະ​ລົກ ເວ​ລາ​ລາວ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ໃຊ້ “ນິ​ວເ​ຄລຍ ​ຫລືອາ​ວຸດຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ ຫລື​ອາ​ວຸດ​ເຄ​ມີ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອວ່າ​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍໆ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ວຸດນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ສະ​ໜາມແລະ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຈົບ​ລົງ​ດ້ວຍ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ຄວາມ​ດີ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຊົ່ວ​ຫຼື​ອາ​ມາ​ແກັດ​ດອນ.”

​ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ມ​ຢາກ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນມີ ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ໃດ​ຈາກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນໃດ? ລາວ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ລາວຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ ບໍ່ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເສຍ​ໜ້າ ແຕ່​ເສຍ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ?

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ອີກວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ດາຕຶກ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ໃນຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

​ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ເລັກ​ຊານ ສະ​ຕາ​ຣຸກ ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງເຂດ​ຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຕ​ເລກ​ຣາມ​ວ່າ ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຫລັງຈາ​ກ​ມີການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ.

​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຄວບ​ຄຸມຕົວເມືອງ ແຕ່​ວ່າເຂດ​ຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

The risk of Armageddon is the highest it has been since the early 1960s, President Joe Biden said Thursday night as Russian losses in Ukraine prompt Russian officials to discuss the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons.

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden said at a fundraiser in New York for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. In October 1962 the U.S. and the Soviet Union were seemingly on the verge of a nuclear conflict after the U.S. deployment of ballistic missiles in Turkey and Italy were countered by the Soviet deployment of similar missiles in Cuba.

The president said the Russia President Vladimir Putin, “a guy I know fairly well,” is not joking when he talks of using “nuclear or biological or chemical weapons.”

“I don’t there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.

Speaking to Democratic donors, Biden said he and U.S. officials were still “trying to figure out Putin's off-ramp” in Ukraine.

“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. "Where does he find himself in a position he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”

The president reiterated that the U.S. would continue to support Ukraine.

In Ukraine on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said Russian shelling struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least two people.

Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, posted on Telegram that five other people were trapped in rubble following the attack.

Ukraine controls the city, but the Zaporizhzhia region is mostly occupied by Russia.