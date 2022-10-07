ຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະເກີດສົງຄາມນິວເຄລຍ ແມ່ນມີສູງທີ່ສຸດ ນັບແຕ່ຕົ້ນຊຸມປີ 1960 ມາ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຣັດເຊຍປະສົບກັບຄວາມສູນເສຍ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍສົນທະນາຫາລືກັນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການໃຊ້ ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍສະໜາມ.
“ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນ ໃນໂອກາດເວລາ ທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງສົງຄາມນິວເຄລຍ ນັບແຕ່ສະໄໝເຄນເນດີ ແລະວິກິດການລູກສອນໄຟຄິວບາ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການຫາລາຍໄດ້ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ສຳລັບການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໃຫ້ແກ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາສູງ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ. ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາປີ 1962 ສະຫະລັດ ແລະສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ປາກົດວ່າ ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ນິວເຄລຍ ຫລັງຈາກສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສົ່ງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄປເທີກີ ແລະອີຕາລີ ໄດ້ຖືກຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍໂຊຫວຽດໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນໃນຄິວບາ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ “ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີສົມຄວນ” ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຕະລົກ ເວລາລາວເວົ້າເຖິງການໃຊ້ “ນິວເຄລຍ ຫລືອາວຸດຊີວະພາບ ຫລືອາວຸດເຄມີ.”
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າມີສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ງ່າຍໆເປັນອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍສະໜາມແລະຈະບໍ່ຈົບລົງດ້ວຍສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງຄວາມດີກັບຄວາມຊົ່ວຫຼືອາມາແກັດດອນ.”
ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງພະຍາຍາມຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານປູຕິນມີ ທາງອອກແບບໃດຈາກຢູເຄຣນ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຖາມວ່າ “ລາວຊອກຫາທາງອອກຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດ? ລາວຊອກຫາໂຕຂອງລາວຢູ່ໃນໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເສຍໜ້າ ແຕ່ເສຍອຳນາດທີ່ສຳຄັນພາຍໃນຣັດເຊຍ?
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳອີກວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ.
ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມໃສ່ບັນດາຕຶກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສໃນຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສອງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.
ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊານ ສະຕາຣຸກ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເຂດຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນເຕເລກຣາມວ່າ ຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ຕິດຄ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນຊາກຫັກພັງຫລັງຈາກມີການໂຈມຕີ.
ຢູເຄຣນຄວບຄຸມຕົວເມືອງ ແຕ່ວ່າເຂດຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການ ຄວບຄຸມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
The risk of Armageddon is the highest it has been since the early 1960s, President Joe Biden said Thursday night as Russian losses in Ukraine prompt Russian officials to discuss the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons.
“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden said at a fundraiser in New York for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. In October 1962 the U.S. and the Soviet Union were seemingly on the verge of a nuclear conflict after the U.S. deployment of ballistic missiles in Turkey and Italy were countered by the Soviet deployment of similar missiles in Cuba.
The president said the Russia President Vladimir Putin, “a guy I know fairly well,” is not joking when he talks of using “nuclear or biological or chemical weapons.”
“I don’t there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.
Speaking to Democratic donors, Biden said he and U.S. officials were still “trying to figure out Putin's off-ramp” in Ukraine.
“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. "Where does he find himself in a position he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”
The president reiterated that the U.S. would continue to support Ukraine.
In Ukraine on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said Russian shelling struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least two people.
Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, posted on Telegram that five other people were trapped in rubble following the attack.
Ukraine controls the city, but the Zaporizhzhia region is mostly occupied by Russia.