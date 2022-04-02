ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຜູ້ຄ້າຂາຍອາຫານພື້ນເມືອງ

ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູງ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຊີວິດປະຈໍາວັນຂອງປະຊາ ຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍໆຄົນ. ຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຊາວໄທ ໃນນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເລືອກໃນຫຼາຍສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກ. ນົບພະຣັດ ໄຊສະເຫຼີມມົງຄົນ (Nopparat Chaichalearmmongkol) ມີລາຍງານຈາກ ສຸພາກິດ ພັດທະຣາທິຣານົນ (Supakit Pattarateranon) ຊຶ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເມື່ອຄົນທີ່ມັກອາຫານໄທຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຂອງນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ຄິດເຖິງອາຫານທີ່ມີລາຄາຕໍ່າກວ່າ 10 ໂດລາ, ສູນອາຫານຢູ່ວັດໄທຂອງນະຄອນລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ຫຼື Thai Temple Food Court ເຂົ້າມາໃນຄວາມຄິດພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໃນທັນທີ. ແຕ່ ບັນຫາເງິນເຟີ້ ແລະຕ່ອງໂສໃນການສະໜອງສິນ​ຄ້າ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາຄາຂອງອາຫານເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວວາ, ແລະນັ້ນ ມັນໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຂາຍຢູ່ໃນຈຸດທີ່ຍາກລໍາບາກ.

ຍານາງນັນທຸຊົນ ຈາຣຸທັນມະກອນ (Nunthuchgorn Jaruthunmakorn), ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານ “ສຸດຍອດຕໍາໝາກຫຸ່ງ” ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນເຫຼືອເກີນ, ລາຄາສິນຄາເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູງພິລຶກ. ສໍາລັບຕໍາໝາກຫຸ່ງ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າຂ້ອຍຊິເອົາຫຍັງໃສ່. ຖ້າໃສ່ໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍ ກໍອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ລູກຄ້າຫຼາຍຄົນເສຍໃຈໄດ້. ທຸກໆຢ່າງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໝາກເລັ່ນ, ໝາກເຜັດ, ກຸ້ງແຫ້ງ, ຖົ່ວດິນ ແລະກະທຽມ ແມ່ນມີລາຄາທີ່ແພງຫຼາຍ. ລາຄາຂອງໝາກຫຸ່ງ ແລະແປ້ງນົວ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າ ຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ.”

ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ແລະຜູ້ຮ່ວມທຶນ ຍານາງກີຣາຕິ ຈາຣຸທັນມະກອນ (Keerati Jaruthunmakorn), ຜູ້ທີ່ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າທຸລະກິດຈະຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ລາຄາຂອງທີ່ຂາຍແມ່ນຍັງຄືເກົ່າ, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ກໍເພື່ອໃຫ້ລູກຄ້າຍັງຄົງກັບຄືນມາຊື້ນໍາພວກເຮົາ.

ເຊິ່ງ ຍານາງກິຣາຕິ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມລາຄາໃດໆຂອງອາຫານຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານທີ່ພວກເຮົາຂາຍ. ລາຄາຂອງອາຫານທຸກໆຈານ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຄືກັນກັບລາຄາທີ່ພວກເຮົາຂາຍເມື່ອ 5-7 ປີກ່ອນ ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຮົາຢາກຮັກສາລູກຄ້າໄວ້ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຈະຫຼາຍໄດ້, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ບາງຮ້ານໄດ້ຂຶ້ນລາຄາອາຫານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ເພາະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບມືກັບຕົ້ນທຶນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູງກໍຕາມ.”

ນໍ້າປາ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນນໍາເຂົ້າມາຈາກປະເທດ ໄທ ແລະ ຫວຽດນາມ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເນື້ອຫາຂອງຫົວໃຈ ແລະຈິດວິນຍານໃນການປຸງແຕ່ງອາຫານຂອງປະຊາ

ຊົນຊາວເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້, ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂາດບໍ່ໄດ້ສໍາລັບອາຫານທຸກໆຈານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກເຊັ່ນ ຕໍາຫໝາກຫຸ່ງ ຫຼືວ່າ Som Tum.

ຍານາງນັນທຸຊົນ ຈາຣຸທັນມະກອນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເວົ້າເຖິງນໍ້າປາເລີຍ, ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມັນມີລາຄາທີ່ແພງຫຼາຍ ແລະມັນກໍຂາດຕະຫຼາດ. ຕອນນີ້ມັນເພີ້ມລາຄາຈາກ 2 ໂດລາ ມາເປັນ 5 ໂດລາແລ້ວ.”

ລູກຄ້າ ລື້ງເຄີຍກັບການຊື້ກິນຢູ່ຮ້ານອາຫານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງລວມເຖິງຮ້ານອາ ຫານ ແລະພັດຕະຄານທີ່ມີອາຫານພື້ນເມືອງ ເຊິ່ງມີລາຄາທີ່ສາມາດຊື້ກິນໄດ້ກວ່າຮ້ານອາຫານຕາເວັນຕົກດີໆນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສັງເກດເຫັນເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ນີ້.

ນາງນັດທ໌ຊິຊາ ຄາມິນສກີ (Nutsicha Kaminski), ເຊິ່ງເປັນລູກຄ້າຂອງທາງຮ້ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຈະຂຶ້ນລາຄາເທື່ອລະໜ້ອຍ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຂຶ້ນລາຄາເທື່ອລະ 2 ໂດລາ. ບໍ່ມີໃຜຊິຈົ່ມວ່າດອກ ຖ້າຄຸນນະພາບຂອງອາຫານຫາກຍັງຄົງຄືເກົ່າ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບາງຮ້ານຊໍ້າພັດຫຼຸດປະລິມານ ຂອງອາຫານລົງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຂອງອາ ຫານຊໍ້າພັດຍັງຄືເກົ່າ. ໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນຢູ່, ຄວາມບໍ່ສະບາຍໃຈກ່ຽວກັບຕະຫຼາດນໍ້າມັນ ອາດຈະສົ່ງຜົນຜັກດັນໃຫ້ລາຄ້າຂອງສິນຄາຕ່າງໆເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ແລະຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈຂອງເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຄາທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ກໍສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ລູກຄ້າໄດ້ກິນອາຫານໃນລົດຊາດທີ່ບໍ່ແຊບໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

Rising costs are impacting day to day living for many Americans. In the Thai community in Los Angeles, many are having to make some hard choices. Nopparat Chaichalearmmongkol has a story reported by Supakit Pattarateranon.

When Thai food lovers in the Los Angeles areas think of a meal for less than $10, the Wat Thai of Los Angeles Food Court or Thai Temple Food Court comes to mind. But inflation and supply chain issues have sent food prices skyrocketing and that’s putting vendors in a tough spot.

(Nunthuchgorn Jaruthunmakorn, “The Best Som Tum” Owner (female)) IMM

“My goodness, (the prices) rose a lot. (For Som Tum), I don’t know what I can add to. Adding too little may upset the customers. Everything, from tomatoes to Thai chilis, dried shrimp, peanuts, garlic, is more expensive. The prices of MSG and papaya are doubling or more.”

Family member and co-owner Keerati Jaruthunmakorn, who makes sure the business stays afloat says for now prices are staying the same, mainly to keep them coming back.

Keerati Jaruthunmakorn, “The Best Som Tum” Co-owner (female) WAAN

“Right now, we don’t raise the prices of any items we offer at our shop. Every dish’s price has been the same for the last 5-7 years, because we want to retain as many customers with us as possible, although some shops have already started raising their prices as they could not cope with the rising costs.”

Fish sauce imported mainly from Thailand and Vietnam is arguably the heart and soul of authentic Southeast Asian cooking, indispensable for dishes with worldwide popularity like Som tum or papaya salad.

Nunthuchgorn Jaruthunmakorn, “The Best Som Tum” Owner (female) IMM

“No need to talk about fish sauce. It’s very expensive now and in shortage. It went up from two dollars to five dollars now.”

Consumers are accustomed to paying more at restaurants, including ethnic-food eateries that often are more affordable than Western fine dining. But they do notice big price changes.

Nutsicha Kaminski, Customers (female) IMM

“Most of them would gradually raise prices, like a $2 increase each time. No one will complain if the portion and the quality of the food is the same. But, some shops just reduced the portion while keeping the prices unchanged. In that case, we feel like it’s not right.”

As the war in Ukraine rages on, fueling market jitters that could drive costs even higher.

And restaurant owners are worried higher prices could leave a bad taste in the mouth of their patrons.