ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ປາບ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຈົນ​ຂອງ​ຊູ​ດານ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ

​ວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ທີ່ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເດີນ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

ເພື່ອ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂອ​ມາ​ ອາລ-ບາ​ເຊຍ ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ແຕ່ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຜູ້​ຊ​າຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ບາດ​ແຜ

​ໃຫຍ່​ ຢູ່ທີ່​ຫົວ.

ອົງການນິລະໂທດກໍາສາກົນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ “ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື

​ໄດ້” ວ່າ​ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານພວກ​ເດີນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ 37 ຄົນ​ ໃນ​ອາ​

ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາໂດຍກ່າວ​ຫາ​ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ວ່າ “ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງແບບບໍ່​ເລືອກ​ໜ້າ ຕໍ່​

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງທີ່​ບໍ່​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ.”

ອາ​ທິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊູ​ດານ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຈາກ​ການ​ຂາດແຄນອາ​ຫານ

ແລະ​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນ ແລະເຂົ້າ​ຈີ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຫານປະ​ຈຳ ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ສຳ​ລັບຊາວ​ຊູ​ດານ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ລາ

​ຄາ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ.



ທ່ານ​ບາ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍ​າ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ “ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ປະຊາ​ຊົນ

ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ດີ​ກິນ​ດີ” ແລະ​ຮ້ອງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງວ່າ “ພວກ​ຂາຍ​ຊາດ” ແລະ​ “ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້າງ.”

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຊູ​ດານ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ

​ເມື່ອ​ປີ 1989 ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນເຖິງ​ການ​ບໍ່​ໂຍະ​ຍານ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ.

ສານ​ອາ​ຍາ​ສາ​ກົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະ​ຄອນເຮກ ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໂຕ​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ຂໍ້ຫາ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ

​ຜິດ​ຕ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ການ​ກໍ່ກະ​ບົດ​ໃນ​ດາຟົວ

ເມື່ອ 15 ປີ​ກ່ອນ.



Sudanese riot police shot into the air and fired tear gas Tuesday to break up a crowd of demonstrators trying to march on the presidential palace, demanding President Omar al-Bashir resign.



Although official reports say there are no casualties, witnesses say at least three people were shot, including one man who was reported to be seen with a large head wound.



Amnesty International said Tuesday it has "credible reports" that security forces killed 37 marchers in the past week, accusing the government of "using lethal forces indiscriminately against unarmed protesters."



The week of protests across Sudan was set off by a shortage of food and fuel and a sharp hike in the price of bread -- a staple of every Sudanese meal.



Bashir has promised to to carry out economic reforms "to ensure decent living of the citizens," and calls the protesters "traitors" and "mercenaries."



Bashir has ruled Sudan since seizing power in a 1989 coup and has shown little tolerance for dissent.



He is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague for alleged crimes against humanity and genocide for his brutal reaction to the insurgency in Darfur 15 years ago.