ຕຳຫຼວດປາບຈາລະຈົນຂອງຊູດານໄດ້ຍິງປືນຂຶ້ນຟ້າ ແລະແກັສນ້ຳຕາໃນວັນອັງຄານ
ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອທັບມ້າງພວກປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມເດີນໄປສູ່ທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂອມາ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາຍງານວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການກ່າວ
ວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສາມຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ ຮວມທັງຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີບາດແຜ
ໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ຫົວ.
ອົງການນິລະໂທດກໍາສາກົນ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນມີ “ລາຍງານທີ່ເຊື່ອຖື
ໄດ້” ວ່າ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກເດີນປະທ້ວງ 37 ຄົນ ໃນອາ
ທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໂດຍກ່າວຫາ ລັດຖະບານວ່າ “ໃຊ້ກຳລັງຮ້າຍແຮງແບບບໍ່ເລືອກໜ້າ ຕໍ່
ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ບໍ່ຕິດອາວຸດ.”
ອາທິດຂອງການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດຊູດານ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຈາກການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ
ແລະນໍ້າມັນ ແລະເຂົ້າຈີ່ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອາຫານປະຈຳ ທີ່ຈຳເປັນສຳລັບຊາວຊູດານນັ້ນ ມີລາ
ຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານບາເຊຍ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະນຳປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະກິດ “ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ
ໄດ້ຢູ່ດີກິນດີ” ແລະຮ້ອງພວກປະທ້ວງວ່າ “ພວກຂາຍຊາດ” ແລະ “ທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງ.”
ທ່ານບາເຊຍໄດ້ປົກຄອງຊູດານ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ຍຶດອຳນາດໃນການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ
ເມື່ອປີ 1989 ແລະໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການບໍ່ໂຍະຍານຜ່ອນຜັນຕໍ່ຜູ້ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ.
ສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນເຮກ ຕ້ອງການໂຕທ່ານບາເຊຍ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາກະທຳຄວາມ
ຜິດຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ ແລະຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ ໃນການປາບປາມການກໍ່ກະບົດໃນດາຟົວ
ເມື່ອ 15 ປີກ່ອນ.
Sudanese riot police shot into the air and fired tear gas Tuesday to break up a crowd of demonstrators trying to march on the presidential palace, demanding President Omar al-Bashir resign.
Although official reports say there are no casualties, witnesses say at least three people were shot, including one man who was reported to be seen with a large head wound.
Amnesty International said Tuesday it has "credible reports" that security forces killed 37 marchers in the past week, accusing the government of "using lethal forces indiscriminately against unarmed protesters."
The week of protests across Sudan was set off by a shortage of food and fuel and a sharp hike in the price of bread -- a staple of every Sudanese meal.
Bashir has promised to to carry out economic reforms "to ensure decent living of the citizens," and calls the protesters "traitors" and "mercenaries."
Bashir has ruled Sudan since seizing power in a 1989 coup and has shown little tolerance for dissent.
He is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague for alleged crimes against humanity and genocide for his brutal reaction to the insurgency in Darfur 15 years ago.
