ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ລະບຸສະຖານທີ່ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງ ບ່ອນທີ່ເກົາຫຼີ

ເໜືອ ປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ທຳການປະຫານຊີວິດຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ມະຫາຊົນ ອັນເປັນວິທີທາງນຶ່ງ

ເພື່ອເປັນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ພົນລະເມືອງຂອງຕົນ.

ກຸ່ມປະຕິບັດງານໃນໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານເພື່ອຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ຫຼື Transitional Justice

Working Group ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ

ຕົນໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມການສຳ ພາດກັບພວກຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ທີ່ໂຕນໜີ 610 ຄົນ ແລະໃຊ້ພາບຖ່າຍຈາກດາວທຽມ.

ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ ສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ຂອງຈຳນວນ 323 ແຫ່ງ ຍ້ອນຕົນ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະໄປດັດແປງສະຖານທີ່

ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຫາກແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບາງສ່ວນຂອງສະຖານທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການປະຫານຊີວິດ

ທົ່ວໄປ ແມ່ນຢູ່ແມ່ນ້ຳ ທົ່ງພຽງ ແລະເນີນພູ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ແລະ

ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນ.

ລາຍງານ ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດນີ້ ລວມມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້

ຖືກປະຫານຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນດຽວກັນ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການສັງຫານທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້

ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ ແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າ ເປັນການສັງຫານດ້ວຍການຍິງເປົ້າ.

ອົງການນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຝຸງຄົນ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປຈະມີຢູ່ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຈະເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ

ເພື່ອຊົມການປະຫານຊີວິດ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດຜົນຫຼັກອັນນຶ່ງ ກໍເພື່ອໃຫ້ການສັງຫານ ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ມະຫາຊົນ ເປັນການປູກຝັງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ໃນໝູ່ມະຫາຊົນ.

A human rights group says it has identified hundreds of locations where North Korea allegedly carried out public executions as a way to intimidate citizens.

The Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group said Tuesday it located the sites based on interviews with 610 North Korean defectors and the use of satellite imagery.

The group did not reveal the exact location of the 323 sites because it said it was concerned that North Korea's government would tamper with them, but said some of the more common locations were rivers, fields, and hills as well as marketplaces and school grounds.

The human rights group included reports of more than 10 people being executed at the same time and said almost all of the killings documented were by firing squad.

It said crowds, often of hundreds of people, would gather for the executions and said one of the main reasons for the public killings is to instill fear in the public.