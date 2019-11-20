ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ

​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 106 ຄົນ ໃນການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ເປັນ​ຕົໍ້​ນ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນສູງກວ່າ​ສີ່​ເທົ່າ​ ຈາກການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ໃນ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ

ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ກັບ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ, ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ

ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ຮາ ບາ​ເຣ​ນີ ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ

​ລອນດອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນໄດ້​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ກອງກຳ​ລັງ

​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວ​າມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ 106 ຄົນ ອີງ​ຕາມການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​

ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ, ວີ​ດີ​ໂອໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ແລະ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ສິດ​

ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ພັດ​ຖິ່ນ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການນິ​ລ​ະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ ((hyperlink: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2019/11/iran-more-than-100-protesters-believed-to-be-killed-as-top-officials-give-green-light-to-crush-protests/ )) ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຢູ່​ໃນ 21 ເມືອງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາໂຕ​ເມືອງ​ໃຫຍ່

|ທີ່​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ຫ້າ​ຕົວເມືອງ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຄື ເມືອງ

ເຄີ​ມັນ​ຊາຮ (Kermanshah), ຈາ​ວານ​ຣຸດ (Javanroud), ບັນ​ດາ​ຣ-ອີ-ມາ​ຊາ​

(Bandar-e Mahshahr) ແລະ​ ເຂດຊານເມືອງ ມາ​ຣີ​ວານ (Mariwan) ແລະ ​ເບບາ​

ຮານ (Behbahan)

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ເອງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ເຈັດ​ຄົນ​ ໃນການ​ຍິງໂດຍກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​

ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ທາງ​ການ​ອີ​ຣ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານຮວມ​ທັງ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ກຳ​ລັງ

​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອ​ດ​ໄພ​ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກແລ້ວນີ້

ແລະ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ໂຕເມືອງ. ແຕ່​ວ່​າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​

ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງກ​ານ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ຕາຍ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຫຼື​ຖືກ​

ຈັບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ສະ​ ໜັບ​ສະ

​ໜູນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ

​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່ ແລະ​ເກືອບ​ປິດ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ

​ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ​ສີ່ ເພື່ອ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ຮູບ​ພາບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກັບ​ໂລກ​

ພາຍນອກ. ການມອດ​ອິນ​ເຕ​ແນັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ ທີ່​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ

ວ​ານ​ນີ້​.



Amnesty International says Iranian security forces have killed at least 106 people in nationwide anti-government protests since Friday, four times the death toll of Iran's last mass protests two years ago.



In a Tuesday interview with VOA Persian, the London-based rights group's Iran researcher, Raha Bahreini, said Amnesty determined that security forces killed 106 protesters based on eyewitness accounts, social media videos and reports of exiled Iranian human rights activists.



An Amnesty press release ((hyperlink: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2019/11/iran-more-than-100-protesters-believed-to-be-killed-as-top-officials-give-green-light-to-crush-protests/ )) said it recorded fatalities of protesters in 21 towns and cities, with the highest numbers of deaths occurring in five western cities: Kermanshah, Javanroud, Bandar-e Mahshahr and its suburbs, Mariwan and Behbahan.



VOA Persian has independently confirmed the killings of at least seven protesters in shootings by Iranian security forces on Saturday.



Iranian state media have said several people were killed, including at least one security force member in the demonstrations that began Friday and spread to dozens of cities. But the Iranian government has not released any official numbers on deaths and injuries or arrests of protesters.



Iranian state TV broadcast images of pro-government rallies in several locations on Tuesday, in an effort to minimize the protests. Authorities also extended an almost complete shutdown of internet access into a fourth day to stop Iranians from sharing images of the protests with the outside world. The outage, which began late Saturday, made it difficult to determine the extent of Tuesday's protests.