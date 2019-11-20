ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 106 ຄົນ ໃນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ນັບແຕ່ວັນສຸກເປັນຕົໍ້ນມາ ຊຶ່ງ
ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດແມ່ນສູງກວ່າສີ່ເທົ່າ ຈາກການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນ ອີຣ່ານ
ເມື່ອສອງປີກ່ອນ.
ໃນການສຳພາດວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ກັບພະແນກພາສາເປີເຊຍ ວີໂອເອ, ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ
ອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານຣາຮາ ບາເຣນີ ຂອງກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ
ລອນດອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງ
ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກປະທ້ວງ 106 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ
ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການ, ວີດີໂອໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ແລະລາຍງານຂອງບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສິດ
ທິມະນຸດ ອີຣ່ານ ພັດຖິ່ນ.
ຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຂອງອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳ ((hyperlink: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2019/11/iran-more-than-100-protesters-believed-to-be-killed-as-top-officials-give-green-light-to-crush-protests/ )) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ
ຕົນໄດ້ບັນທຶກການຕາຍຂອງພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນ 21 ເມືອງ ແລະບັນດາໂຕເມືອງໃຫຍ່
|ທີ່ມີຈຳນວນການຕາຍສູງທີ່ສຸດເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຫ້າຕົວເມືອງທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຄື ເມືອງ
ເຄີມັນຊາຮ (Kermanshah), ຈາວານຣຸດ (Javanroud), ບັນດາຣ-ອີ-ມາຊາ
(Bandar-e Mahshahr) ແລະ ເຂດຊານເມືອງ ມາຣີວານ (Mariwan) ແລະ ເບບາ
ຮານ (Behbahan)
ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາເປີເຊຍ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນເອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສັງຫານພວກປະທ້ວງ
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍເຈັດຄົນ ໃນການຍິງໂດຍກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ອີຣ່ານໃນວັນເສົາ
ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ສື່ສັງຄົມທາງການອີຣ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານຮວມທັງ ສະມາຊິກກຳລັງ
ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້
ແລະແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປຫາຫຼາຍສິບໂຕເມືອງ. ແຕ່ວ່າລັດຖະບານອີຣ່ານ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້
ເຜີຍແຜ່ຈຳນວນໂຕເລກຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕາຍ ແລະບາດເຈັບ ຫຼືຖືກ
ຈັບຂອງພວກປະທ້ວງ.
ໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານອີຣ່ານໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຮູບພາບຂອງພວກເດີນຂະບວນສະ ໜັບສະ
ໜູນລັດຖະບານ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຫລຸດ
ຜ່ອນການປະທ້ວງ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ຕໍ່ ແລະເກືອບປິດການເຂົ້າຫາອິນເຕີແນັດ
ເປັນມື້ທີສີ່ ເພື່ອຢັບຢັ້ງຊາວອີຣ່ານຈາກການເຜີຍແຜ່ຮູບພາບການປະທ້ວງກັບໂລກ
ພາຍນອກ. ການມອດອິນເຕແນັດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້
ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາຂອບເຂດຂອງການປະທ້ວງໃນວັນອັງ
ວານນີ້.
Amnesty International says Iranian security forces have killed at least 106 people in nationwide anti-government protests since Friday, four times the death toll of Iran's last mass protests two years ago.
In a Tuesday interview with VOA Persian, the London-based rights group's Iran researcher, Raha Bahreini, said Amnesty determined that security forces killed 106 protesters based on eyewitness accounts, social media videos and reports of exiled Iranian human rights activists.
An Amnesty press release ((hyperlink: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2019/11/iran-more-than-100-protesters-believed-to-be-killed-as-top-officials-give-green-light-to-crush-protests/ )) said it recorded fatalities of protesters in 21 towns and cities, with the highest numbers of deaths occurring in five western cities: Kermanshah, Javanroud, Bandar-e Mahshahr and its suburbs, Mariwan and Behbahan.
VOA Persian has independently confirmed the killings of at least seven protesters in shootings by Iranian security forces on Saturday.
Iranian state media have said several people were killed, including at least one security force member in the demonstrations that began Friday and spread to dozens of cities. But the Iranian government has not released any official numbers on deaths and injuries or arrests of protesters.
Iranian state TV broadcast images of pro-government rallies in several locations on Tuesday, in an effort to minimize the protests. Authorities also extended an almost complete shutdown of internet access into a fourth day to stop Iranians from sharing images of the protests with the outside world. The outage, which began late Saturday, made it difficult to determine the extent of Tuesday's protests.