ບັນດາຜູ້ມັກມ່ວນຊື່ນໃນງານບຸນຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ພາກັນຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼມາຮ່ວມສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງບຸນວັນຊາດ ທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດ

ໃນນະຄອນບອສຕັນ, ຜູ້ຮ່ວມງານບຸນຕ່າງໆ ພາກັນ​ຫຼົບຝົນເພື່ອຊອກຫາພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ມີຫຍ້າ ຢູ່ທາງໜ້າໂດຍກົງຂອງ Hatch Shell ໃນບໍລິເວນແມ່ນໍ້າ ຊາຣ​ລ​ສ໌ (Charles) ກ່ອນມີການສະແດງດົນຕີໃນວັນທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ຂອງ Boston Pops ແລະການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກ. ໃນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານນີ້ ບັນດາແຟນ ເຂົ້າມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງການແຂ່ງຂັນກິນ Hotdog ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຂອງ ນາທານ (Nathan) ໃນວັນທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດ ຢູ່ບໍລິ ເວນພາກສ່ວນ ໂຄນີ (Coney) ຂອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ.

BOSTON (AP) — Revelers across the nation braved heat and heavy downpours to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday, celebrating the nation's founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions. In Boston, revelers dodged raindrops to nab a coveted space on the grassy oval directly in front of the Hatch Shell along the Charles River ahead of the traditional Boston Pops July Fourth concert and fireworks display. In another longstanding July Fourth celebration, fans crowded to watch Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of New York City.