ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຜະລິດໄມ້ ທີ່ແຂງແຮງ ກວ່າເຫຼັກ

ວັດຖຸສຸດຍອດອັນໃໝ່, ທີ່ແຂງແຮງກວ່າ, ເບົາກວ່າ ແລະ ມີ ລາຄາຖືກກວ່າເຫຼັກ ໄດ້

ກຳເນີດຂຶ້ນ ຈາກຫ້ອງທົດລອງຂອງນັກວິທະຍາສາດ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນສານຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ

ທີ່ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີລະດັບສູງຫຼືໂລຫະຊະນິດໃໝ່ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນໄມ້. ນັກຂ່າວ

ວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ບາຣາໂກນາ “Steve Baragona” ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງພຸດທະ

ສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເອົາໄມ້ທຳມະດາ..

ຕື່ມສານລະລາຍ, ຄວາມຮ້ອນ ແລະ ຄວາມດັນໃສ່, ແລະ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະໄດ້..

ສຸດຍອດໄມ້, ທີ່ຖືກເຮັດໃຫ້ແໜ້ນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າເຖິງ 3 ເທົ່າ ແລະ ແຂງແຮງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ 10

ເທື່ອ, ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼຽງບິງ ຮູ “Liangbing Hu” ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ

ລັດ ແມຣີແລນ.

ທ່ານ ຫຼຽງບິງ ຮູ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການທົດແທນເຫຼັກ ແລະ

ຄາບັອນ ໄຟເບີ ດ້ວຍໂຄງສ້າງທີ່ເປັນໄມ້ແຂງແກ່ນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງມີນໍ້າໜັກເບົາ,

ແຂງແຮງ ແລະ ມີລາຄາຖືກ.”

ທ່ານ ຮູ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກຫາວິທີໃໝ່ ເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ໄມ້. ທ່ານ ແລະ ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງ

ລາວ, ທ່ານ ທັງ ລີ ໄດ້ເຮັດຖ່ານໄຟສາຍ ແລະ ໝໍ້ໄຟຈາກໄມ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໄມ້ໃສ.

ທ່ານ ທັງ ລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໄມ້ໄດ້ມີຢູ່ເທິງໂລກດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານປີແລ້ວ. ແລະ ມະນຸດກໍ

ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໄມ້ສຳລັບເຄື່ອງຕົກແຕ່ງບ້ານ ແລະ ການກໍ່ສ້າງ ດົນກວ່າ 10 ພັນປີ. ແລະ ຍິ່ງ

ທີ່ພວກເຮັດວຽກກັບວັດຖຸພວກນີ້, ພວກເຮົາກໍຮູ້ວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ຄວາມສາ

ມາດຂອງວັດຖຸທີ່ໜ້າມະຫັດສະຈັນນີ້ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ເລີຍ.”

ກະແຈສຳຄັນທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ສຸດຍອດໄມ້ນີ້, ທ່ານ ຮູ ກ່າວວ່າ, ແມ່ນການເອົາສານເຄມີ

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ລິກນິນ ອອກ.

ທ່ານ ຫຼຽງບິງ ຮູ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລິກນິນ ແມ່ນຄືກັບສິ່ງເກາະຕິດທີ່ຍຶດເອົາ ທຸກໆອົງປະກອບ

ໄວ້ນຳກັນໃນໄມ້ທຳມະຊາດ. ໃນຂະບວນການຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວ່າ

ການທີ່ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ໄມ້ໜາແໜ້ນຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາສິ່ງ

ເກາະຕິດພວກນີ້ອອກ.”

ໂດຍການເອົາລິກນິນປະມານເຄິ່ງອອກດ້ວຍສານເຄມີຕ່າງໆ ແລະກົດໄມ້ໄວ້ເຖິງວັນ

ຫຼືປະມານນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າມັນແຂງແຮງ ແລະ ເບົາພໍທີ່ຈະສ້າງລົດ, ເຮືອບິນ, ໃບ

ພັດ ແລະ ສິ່ງອື່ນໆກັບມັນ.

ມັນຍັງມີວຽກງານໃຫ້ເຮັດເພີ່ມເຕີມຢູ່, ແຕ່ທ່ານ ລີ ແລະ ທ່ານ ຮູ ເວົ້າວ່າມື້ໃດມື້ນຶ່ງ

ໂຮງເລື່ອຍໄມ້ ອາດຖືກນຳມາທົດແທນໂຮງງານເຫຼັກກ້າ.



A new super-material -- stronger, lighter and cheaper than steel -- has emerged from scientists' labs. It's not a high-tech nano-polymer or some new alloy. It's wood. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.



Take regular wood...



Add solvents, heat and pressure, and you've got...



Super wood, made three times denser and ten times stronger, says Liangbing Hu at the University of Maryland.



"We're interested in replacing steel and carbon fibers by strong wood structures. So, they can be lightweight, strong and low cost."



Hu is finding new ways to use wood. He and his colleague Teng Li have made wood batteries. They made transparent wood.



"Wood has been existing on Earth for more than a million years. And human beings have been using wood for furniture and construction for more than 10 thousand years. And the more we worked on this material, we realized, we have never fully exhausted the potential of this amazing material."



The key to super wood, Hu says, is partially removing a chemical called lignin.



"Lignin is like a binder to hold all the components together in the natural wood. In our process, we found out to be able to densify the wood completely, we have to remove some of these binders."



By removing about half the lignin with chemicals and pressing the wood for a day or so, they say it's strong and light enough to build cars, airplanes, wind turbines and more with it.



There is still more work to do, but Li and Hu say someday lumber mills may take the place of steel mills.