ພວກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເທິ​ກີ ແລະ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນ​ແຂ່ງກັບເວ​ລ​າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແລະ​ການ​ຂ​າດ​ເຂີນ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່ຖືກຖົມ​ຢູ່​ໄຕ້​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຂອງ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ ທີ່​ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ ຍ້ອນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາແລະ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ປະ​ມານ 15,000 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ ມາ​ຮອດ​ເວ​ລານີ້.

ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພະ​ນັກ​ງານປະ​ມານ 110,000 ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົ​ວ​ພັນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມກູ້​ໄພ ແລະ​ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງຍານ​ພາ​ຫາ​ນະ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ລົດ​ແທ​ຣກ​ເຕີ ລົດ​ຍົກ ລົດ​ດຸດ ແລະ​ລົດ​ຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນ​5,500 ຄັນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ເຫລືອ​ແກ່ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບໄພແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເທີ​ກີ ທ່ານຣີ​ເຊັບ ຕາ​ຢິບ ເອີ​ດວນ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ໃກ້​ຈຸດ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ງາ​ຂອງແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງກ​າຊຽນ​ແຕັບ ແລະ​ຂ​ດຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເທີ​ກີຕິດ​ກັບຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ຮັກຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫລື​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໂດຍ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຫາຕ່າງໆ ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ຢ່າງ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ ຕໍ່​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ 7.8.

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກະ​ກຽມຕໍ່​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ​ດວນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. “​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ດູ​ແລ.” ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຊີ້ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ອາ​ກາດລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ ແລະ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ຕໍ່​ທາງ​ແລ່ນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຂອງ​ຮາ​ເຕ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື.

​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ແຂວງ​ຮາ​ເຕ ​ທ້າວ​ເອີດານ ກາ​ຮີ​ໂລ​ກູ​ລ​ລາ​ຣີ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອງ​ຄົນຍັງ​ຢູ່​ກ້ອງ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຂອງ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ ໄດ້​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ເທີ​ກີ. ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,300 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ແຂວງ​ຮາ​ເຕ.

“ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ມະ​ນຸດ. ແຕ່ 80 ແຂວງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ບໍ່? ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ 80 ແຂວງ​ບໍ່​ຊ່ວຍ 10 ແຂວງ? ​ມີ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 10 ຊົ່​ວ​ໂມງ​ ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ບໍ ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ມື້ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍເຫລືອ? ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຮອດ​ນ້ຳ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ແຂວງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ເທິ​ກີ.

​ພວກ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ຍັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຽງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຢູ່​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

Rescue crews in Turkey and Syria raced against time Thursday and a lack of equipment to find survivors buried in the rubble of buildings toppled by powerful earthquakes that struck the region Monday and left about 15,000 people dead so far.

The country’s disaster management agency said Thursday that about 110,000 personnel are involved in rescue efforts and 5,500 vehicles such as tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators have been shipped to assist the country reeling from the earthquake.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the area near the quake’s epicenter close to the city of Gaziantep and the Turkey-Syria border.

He faced the mounting frustration of survivors looking for their loved ones or for aid from the government by acknowledging problems with the emergency response to Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake.

“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster," Erdogan said. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He pointed to the winter weather and how the earthquake had destroyed the runway at Hatay's airport as things that disrupted the response.

In Hatay, Erdal Kahilogullari, whose wife and two children were under the rubble of a collapsed building, shared his frustration with VOA’s Turkish Service. More than 3,300 people died in Hatay province.

“OK, everyone is a human being. But aren’t 80 provinces enough? How can 80 provinces not help 10 provinces? Being 10 hours late is OK, but being late for two days to help? We don’t even have water,” he said, referring to the provinces of Turkey.

Rescuers were still finding people alive but were unable to reach them without the needed equipment and expertise, even as they could hear cries for help.