ພວກໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພຢູ່ໃນເທິກີ ແລະຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ຮີບຮ້ອນແຂ່ງກັບເວລາໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ແລະການຂາດເຂີນອຸບປະກອນ ໃນການຊອກຫາບັນດາຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດທີ່ຖືກຖົມຢູ່ໄຕ້ຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງຕຶກອາຄານ ທີ່ພັງລົງມາ ຍ້ອນແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖະຫລົ່ມຂົງເຂດ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະມານ 15,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ມາຮອດເວລານີ້.
ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດຂອງປະເທດ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພະນັກງານປະມານ 110,000 ຄົນໄດ້ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນ ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມກູ້ໄພ ແລະມີການສົ່ງຍານພາຫານະ ເຊັ່ນວ່າລົດແທຣກເຕີ ລົດຍົກ ລົດດຸດ ແລະລົດຂຸດຄົ້ນ5,500 ຄັນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວເຫລືອແກ່ປະເທດທີ່ພວມປະສົບກັບໄພແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ທ່ານຣີເຊັບ ຕາຢິບ ເອີດວນ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ຈຸດໃຈກາງງາຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງກາຊຽນແຕັບ ແລະຂດຊາຍແດນເທີກີຕິດກັບຊີເຣຍ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດ ທີ່ຊອກຫາຄົນຮັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫລືການຊ່ວຍຫລືອຈາກລັດຖະບານ ໂດຍຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ດ້ວຍການຮັບມືຢ່າງສຸກເສີນ ຕໍ່ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 7.8.
“ມັນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ທີ່ຈະກະກຽມຕໍ່ໄພພິບັດເຊັ່ນນີ້” ທີ່ທ່ານເອີດວນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການດູແລ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ຊີ້ບອກເຖິງອາກາດລະດູໜາວ ແລະແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄດ້ທຳລາຍຢ່າງໃດຕໍ່ທາງແລ່ນສະໜາມບິນຂອງຮາເຕ ທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງລົບກວນຕໍ່ການຮັບມື.
ຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງຮາເຕ ທ້າວເອີດານ ກາຮີໂລກູລລາຣີ ຜູ້ທີ່ພັນລະຍາ ແລະລູກສອງຄົນຍັງຢູ່ກ້ອງຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງຕຶກອາຄານ ໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນການບໍລິການຂອງເທີກີຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາເທີກີ. ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,300 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ແຂວງຮາເຕ.
“ຖືກຕ້ອງ ທຸກຄົນແມ່ນມະນຸດ. ແຕ່ 80 ແຂວງເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍບໍ່? ເປັນຫຍັງ 80 ແຂວງບໍ່ຊ່ວຍ 10 ແຂວງ? ມີການຊັກຊ້າເປັນເວລາ 10 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຖືກຕ້ອງບໍ ແຕ່ເປັນເວລາສອງມື້ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ? ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຮອດນ້ຳ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ເຖິງບັນດາແຂວງຕ່າງໆຂອງເທິກີ.
ພວກກູ້ໄພຍັງຊອກຫາຄົນທີ່ຍັງມີຊີວິດ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກອຸບປະກອນ ແລະຄວາມຊ່ຽວຊານ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນສຽງຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຂໍການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຢູ່ກໍຕາມ.
Rescue crews in Turkey and Syria raced against time Thursday and a lack of equipment to find survivors buried in the rubble of buildings toppled by powerful earthquakes that struck the region Monday and left about 15,000 people dead so far.
The country’s disaster management agency said Thursday that about 110,000 personnel are involved in rescue efforts and 5,500 vehicles such as tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators have been shipped to assist the country reeling from the earthquake.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the area near the quake’s epicenter close to the city of Gaziantep and the Turkey-Syria border.
He faced the mounting frustration of survivors looking for their loved ones or for aid from the government by acknowledging problems with the emergency response to Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake.
“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster," Erdogan said. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He pointed to the winter weather and how the earthquake had destroyed the runway at Hatay's airport as things that disrupted the response.
In Hatay, Erdal Kahilogullari, whose wife and two children were under the rubble of a collapsed building, shared his frustration with VOA’s Turkish Service. More than 3,300 people died in Hatay province.
“OK, everyone is a human being. But aren’t 80 provinces enough? How can 80 provinces not help 10 provinces? Being 10 hours late is OK, but being late for two days to help? We don’t even have water,” he said, referring to the provinces of Turkey.
Rescuers were still finding people alive but were unable to reach them without the needed equipment and expertise, even as they could hear cries for help.