ພວກກູ້ໄພ ຢູ່ໃນໄທ ຊອກຫາທາງເຂົ້າ ໃນຈຸດອື່ນ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ອອກຈາກຖ້ຳ

ພວກກູ້ໄພໃນປະເທດໄທ ຈະແຍກຍ້າຍກັນອອກໄປ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາ

ທາງທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນຖ້ຳ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກນັກເຕະບານເດັກນ້ອຍ

12 ຄົນ ແລະ ຄູຝຶກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຍັງຕົກຄ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຳດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຜູ້ວ່າຣາຊະການ ຈັງຫວັດຊຽງຣາຍ ກ່າວ

ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ອຸບປະສັກຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນການຕິດຕໍ່ ທີ່ຊັກຊ້າກັບພວກມະນຸດກົບ

ຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຳ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ພາໃຫ້ມີການເລື່ອນເວລາ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາພວກ

ເດັກນ້ອຍ ອອກມາຈາກຖ້ຳ.

ທ່ານນະຣົງສັກ ໂອສາທະນາກອນ ຜູ້ວ່າຣາຊະການຈັງຫວັດຊຽງຣາຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກ

ກູ້ໄພກຳລັງຄຳນວນເບິ່ງ ບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເທິງພື້ນດິນ ແລະ

ກໍຈະສົ່ງຄະນະສຳຫຼວດ ອອກໄປຊອກຫາ ຢູ່ຕາມປ່າ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຄະນະປະຕິບັດ

ງານ ລະຫວ່າງ 20 ຫາ 30 ຄະນະ ຈະພາກັນແຍກຍ້າຍອອກໄປສຳຫຼວດເບິ່ງພື້ຶ້ນທີ່

ເພື່ອຈະຂຸດຮູທີ່ອາດນຳໃຊ້ ແຜນການຊ່ອຍນຳເອົາ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍອອກມາ.

ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ພົບພວກນັກເຕະບານເດັກນ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນແລະຮອງຄູຝຶກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນ

ວັນຈັນທີ 2 ມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມານີ້ ຄື 9 ມື້ ຫລັງຈາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ

ໃນຖ້ຳ ຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນເວລານີ້ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດຈຶ່ງຈະນຳເອົາພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກມາຈາກຖ້ຳໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງຕ້ອງໄດ້ຜ່ານອຸໂມງ ທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍ

ທີ່ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ຢູ່ຫຼາຍໆກິໂລແມັດ.

ເວລານີ້ ນ້ຳຍັງຖ້ວມຖ້ຳດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ ເຖິງແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດູດນ້ຳອອກ

ແລະກົມອຸຕິນິຍົມຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ເຂດຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງຖ້ຳ

ອາດຈະມີຝົນຕົກໜັກຕື່ມອີກຫຼາຍໆວັນ ເລີ້ມແຕ່ວັນສຸກມື້ອື່ນນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມອີກ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Rescuers in Thailand will be fanning out Thursday to searchfor other possible access points into a cave where a group of 12 young football (soccer) players and their coach are trapped.



The move comes as the governor of Thailand's Chiang Rai province said on Thursday obstacles such as delays in communicating with the dive team in the cave continue to move back plans for getting them out.



Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said rescuers are calculating the position of the children and the corresponding position on the surface and are mobilizing teams to survey the jungle. He said about20 to 30 teams will converge in this area to survey for shafts or holes that may be of use to rescue plans.



After finding the 12 boys and their assistant soccer coach alive on Monday (July 2), nine days after going missing underground, attention turned to how to get the group back out through several kilometers of dangerously flooded tunnels.



Water is also still flooding the cave complex, despite efforts to pump it out, and the meteorological department warned on Thursday the area where the cave is located could see several more days of heavy rains beginning Friday.