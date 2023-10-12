ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ສະເໜີຊື່ ທ່ານສຕີບ ສກາລີສ ໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ສະຫະລັດ

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ໄດ້ສະເໜີຊື່ ທ່ານສຕີບ ສກາລີສ ໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ຊຶ່ງເຄີຍເປັນບົດບາດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານແຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ການສະເໜີຊື່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນການລົງຄະແນນແບບປິດລັບ ຊຶ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກໍໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານສກາລີສ ຫາກບໍ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານຈິມ ຈໍແດັນ.

ທ່ານສກາລີສ ອາຍຸ 58 ປີ ໄດ້ຊະນະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມາຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກເກົ່າແກ່ທັງຫຼາຍຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

ທ່ານສກາລີສ ບັດນີ້ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳຄົບຄະນະ ບ່ອນທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ມີຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍຄື 221 ຕໍ່ 212 ສຽງ ຊຶ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະຕ້ອງສາມັກຄີກັນສະໜັບສະໜຸນຜູ້ສະໝັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອຈະບັນລຸຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍເກີນຂີດຈຳກັດທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ທີ່ຈະເລືອກເອົາປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳນັ້ນ.

ມັນບໍ່ເປັນແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານຈໍແດັນທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານສກາລີລ ຫຼືບໍ່ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ທັງສອງທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງວ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການລົງຄະແນນສຽງແບບປິດລັບແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກ.

Republicans in the House of Representatives Wednesday nominated Steve Scalise for speaker, a role formerly held by Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted last week.

The nomination was made in a secret ballot behind closed doors where Republicans ultimately chose Scalise over House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan.

The 58-year-old Scalise won the backing of Republicans with primary support coming from long-time and establishment party members.

Scalise must now gain approval of the full House, where Republicans hold a slim 221-212 majority, meaning they will need to unite behind a candidate in order to reach the required simple majority threshold to elect a speaker.

It is not clear whether Jordan’s supporters will back Scalise, although both men stated that following the closed-door vote, they would support the Republican Party's nominee.

