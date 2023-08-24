ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນແປດຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນຂຶ້ນເວທີ ໃນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ຢູ່ລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ເພື່ອການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງພັກ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.

ການໂຕ້ວາທີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຖ່າຍທອດຜ່ານໂທລະພາບເປັນເວລາສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໃນຮອບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງນີ້ ທີ່ມີການ​ກ່າວໂຕ້ຕອບກັນຢ່າງມີຊີວິດຊີວາເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ດຳເນີນລາຍການໄດ້ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຊ້າງຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນີ້” ການຂາດຜູ້ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ຂອງພັກ ກໍຄືອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ທ່ານນຳໜ້າໄກຫຼາຍ ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ ທ່ານຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຈະໄປຢູ່ໃນເວທີດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຄູ່ແຂ່ງບາງຄົນເຊັ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນິວເຈີຊີ ທ່ານຄຣິສ ຄຣິສຕີ ໄດ້ຖືວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຂາດຄຸນສົມບັດທີ່ຈະຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງຍ້ອນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວນັ້ນ ເປັນການບໍ່ເຄົາລົບນັບຖືລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງທ່ານ ພ້ອມທັງຂໍ້ຫາທາງອາຍາ 91 ກະທົງ ທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດຈະໄປມອບໂຕໃນການຈັບກຸມ ແລະເຂົ້າສູ່ການລົງທະ ບຽນເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສທາງອາຍາໃນນະຄອນແອດແລນຕາ ລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຄັ້ງທີສີ່ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຖືກກ່າວຫາໃນຂໍ້ຫາການສໍ້ໂກງ ແລະໃນການພະຍາຍາມແຊກແຊງ ເພື່ອພິກປີ້ນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປີ 2020 ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ໃນລັດທາງພາກໃຕ້ແຫ່ງນີ້.

“ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຕ້ອງຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເອົາລາວຢູ່ເໜືອກວ່າລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ”, ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ປະຕິເສດການຢັ້ງຢືນທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຊະນະທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປີ 2020 ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກຳກັບນຳພິທີ ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມ ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມກິລາ Fiserv Forum.

Eight Republicans who want to be president of the United States shared a stage Wednesday night in Wisconsin for their party’s first debate ahead of next year’s election.

The two-hour televised debate, the first held by Republicans in this election cycle, featured spirited exchanges about what one of the moderators called "the elephant who is not in the room" – the absent party front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who decided he is so far ahead in the polls he did not need to be on the stage.

Some of the contenders, such as Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, deemed Trump disqualified from serving again because of what they said was his disrespect for the Constitution, as well as the 91 felony counts he now faces.

Trump is set to surrender for arrest and booking in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday in connection with the fourth indictment, which accuses him of racketeering and interference in trying to upend his 2020 reelection loss in the southern state.

"The American people need to know that the president asked me to put him over the Constitution," demanding he refuse to oversee the congressional certification that Democrat Joe Biden had defeated Trump in the 2020 election, Pence told the audience in the Fiserv Forum.