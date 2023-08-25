ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ 8 ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນຂຶ້ນເວທີຢູ່ລັດວິສຄອນຊິນໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງພັກກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີໜ້າ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ VOA ສຕີບ ເຮີແມນ (Steve Herman) ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກເມືອງ ມີລວອກກີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການໂຕ້ວາທີເປັນເວລາ 2 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ເຊິ່ງຈັດຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດໂດຍພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນຢູ່ໃນຮອບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງນີ້, ໂດຍໄດ້ນໍາສະເໜີການແລກປ່ຽນ ທີ່ມີຊີວິດຊີວາກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ດໍາເນີນລາຍການຮ້ອງວ່າ “ຊ້າງ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນີ້,” ການຂາດຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄະແນນນໍາໜ້າໝູ່ຂອງພັກ, ໝາຍເຖິງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ.

ຜູ້ສະໝັກບາງຄົນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ, ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນ ແລະອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນິວ ເຈີຊີ ທ່ານຄຣິສ ຄຣິສຕີ, ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ຂາດຄຸນສົມບັດທີ່ຈະມາດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງອີກຄັ້ງ ເນື່ອງຈາກສິ່ງພວກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ບໍ່ເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ, ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ກໍຍັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມຜິດທາງອາຍາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 90 ກະທົງ.

ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ທ່ານນິກກີ້ ເຮລີ (Nikki Haley) ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານທຣໍາເປັນນັກການເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ມັກທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນທິດທາງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ນັກການເມືອງມືໃໝ່ ທ່ານວິເວກ ຣາມາສວາມີ (Vivek Ramaswamy), ກໍາລັງເພີ້ມການສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນສູງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການຢືນຢັດຕໍ່ ທ່ານທຣໍາ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານແມ່ນ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ 21.”

ທ່ານຣາມາສວາມີ ຍັງໄດ້ຢືນຢັດຈາກການຕັ້ງຄໍາຖາມຕໍ່ຊາງວອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢູເຄຣນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ແມ່ນໄພຄຸກຄາມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ. ຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນອື່ນໆ ລວມທັງ ທ່ານນິກກີ້ ເຮລີ, ພ້ອມທັງອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈໍາອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ພາກັນເນັ້ນໜັກການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ໃນການປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານກອງກໍາລັງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຕ້ວາທີກັນ, ທ່ານເພັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ຄວນມີໃຜຕ້ອງຕົກໃຈ ຕໍ່ການໂຕ້ວາທີທີ່ແຂງຂັນ ຢູ່ເທິງເວທີນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນແຊັມຂອງຜູ້ນໍາຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະບານ ທຣໍາ-ເພັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວິທີການຕໍ່ສູ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍດີໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ນໍາເອົາການຕໍ່ສູ້ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ກັບມາໃນຕອນແລງມື້ນີ້.”

ທ່ານຣາມາສວາມີ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຄົນສໍາຄັນຂອງ ທ່ານເພັນ ໃນຕອນແລງມື້ ວານນີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສຸກໃຈ ຈາກການໂຈມດ້ວຍວາຈາໂດຍກົງໃສ່ທ່ານ ໂດຍອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນ ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໂດຍກົງ ດ້ວຍປະສົບການໃນລັກ ສະນະທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີເລີດ ເນື່ອງຈາກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້ ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈທີ່ຈະກັບໄປຫາຄົນທ່ອງຄໍາຂວັນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈື່ໄດ້ໃນປີ 1980.”

ສະຕີບ ເຮແມນ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ ຈະຈັດການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທີສອງໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ແຕ່ ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ສະໝັກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະກັບມາເວທີເກົ່າແຫ່ງນີ້ຢູ່ລັດວິສຄອນຊິນໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດປີໜ້າ ເພື່ອຮັບການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກ.”

Eight Republicans who want to be president of the United States shared a stage Wednesday night in Wisconsin for their party’s first debate ahead of next year’s election. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman was on the scene and has more from Milwaukee.

The two-hour debate, the first held by Republicans in this election cycle, featured spirited exchanges about what one of the moderators called “the elephant who is not in the room” – the absent party front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

Some of the contenders, such as Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, deemed Trump disqualified from serving again because of what they said was his disrespect for the Constitution, as well as the more than 90 felony counts he now faces.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley declared, “Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can’t win a general election that way.”

However, political novice Vivek Ramaswamy, rising in the polls, stood by Trump, saying he believed he was “the best president of the 21st century.”

Ramaswamy also stood apart in questioning American support for Ukraine, saying China is a bigger threat to the United States than Russia. Several other candidates, including Nikki Haley, also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, expressed strong support for Ukraine in defending itself against Russian forces.

After the debate, Pence told reporters no one should have been surprised by his vigor on the debate stage.

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

“I was the leading champion of conservative values in the Trump-Pence administration. I know how to fight and I was happy to bring that fight tonight.”

Pence’s primary sparring opponent of the evening, Ramaswamy, said he relished the verbal barrages directed at him by the former vice president.

Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

“Mike Pence coming at me with the experience differential, I think that’s a great thing because I don’t think the people in this country are interested in going back to people who recite slogans they memorized in 1980.”

Steve Herman, VOA News

“The Republicans hold their second debate next month in California. But one of the candidates will be back here on the same stage in Wisconsin next July to accept the party’s nomination.”