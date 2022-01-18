ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ພິຈາລະນາ ການສືບຕໍ່ ຍຶດແໜ້ນພັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບ ສະໜູນທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນ 15,000 ຄົນ ໃນລັດ ອາຣິໂຊນາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການປາກົດຕົວຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະທີ່ສຳຄັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີຂອງການກໍ່ຈະລະຈົນຢູ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຮັກສາ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່າຍ ແພ້ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2020 ກໍຕາມ.

ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຍາວ 93 ນາທີ ໃນຄືນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຢໍ້າໃນການກ່າວ ອ້າງທີ່ຜິດວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລັກຂະໂມຍ ໄປຈາກທ່ານ ແລະ ໄດ້ທຳ​ນາຍ​ເຖິງໄຊຊະນະຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໃນການແຂ່ງ ຂັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2024, ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວທາງອ້ອມໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທີ່ບັນດານັກສັງ ເກດການທາງການເມືອງໄດ້ຄາດການ​ໄວ້ແລ້ວວ່າ, ທ່ານກຳລັງວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະພະຍາ ຍາມ ກັບຄືນໄປທຳນຽບຂາວ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະຈັດການຊຸມນຸມເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າຈົນຮອດການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາການຄວບຄຸມລັດ ຖະສະພາສຳລັບສອງປີສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ. ໃນລັດນຶ່ງຫາອີກລັດນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ ແນເປົ້າທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມຮັ່ງມີຂອງສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທີ່ພະຍາຍາມແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຜູ້ທີ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ທ່ານ ແລະ ກ່າວຢໍ້າການກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ແອລລິສ, ທະນາຍຄວາມທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ລັດ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ໌ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2016 ແລະ 2020 ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ທ່ານຈະຍັງຄົງເປັນຜູ້ມີບົດບາດສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງການ ເມືອງສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຫຼາຍສະໄໝໃນຂ້າງໜ້າ. ແລະ ທ່ານຄວນເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຜົນໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານເປັນປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ, ແລະ ຍິ່ງເຮົາເຫັນທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ລົ້ມແຫຼວຫຼາຍເທົ່າໃດ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະເຫັນວ່າທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຖືກຕ້ອງຫຼາຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຫົວປານກາງ ແລະ ອິດສະຫຼະຫຼາຍຄົນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມັກຈະມີຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສູສີກັນນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າການສືບຕໍ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມທາງ ການເມືອງຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນດີສຳລັບປະເທດ ຫຼື ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently addressed 15,000 ardent supporters in Arizona, making his first major public appearance since the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that sought to keep him in office despite having lost the 2020 presidential election.



In 93 minutes of remarks late Saturday, Trump repeated the false claim that the election had been stolen from him and predicted a Republican victory in the 2024 presidential contest, hinting at what political observers already assume: that he is planning a bid to return to the White House.



Trump is expected to hold more rallies in the months leading up to midterm elections in November that will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term in office. In state after state, Trump aims to boost the fortunes of Republicans seeking office who are loyal to him and repeat his claims.



Voters are taking notice.



“He’s going to remain a factor in American politics for the next several presidential terms,” Robert Ellis, a New Orleans-based lawyer who voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, told VOA. “And he should remain a factor. He got results while president, and the more we see Biden’s failures, the more we see Donald Trump was correct.”



By contrast, many moderate Republicans and independent voters – who are often pivotal in close elections – aren’t sure the former president’s continued politicking is good for the country or the Republican Party.