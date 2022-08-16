ດ້ວຍບັນດາພັນທະມິດຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ພວມວາງພື້ນຖານວຽກງານສຳລັບການສືບສວນສອບ ກ່ຽວກັບການກວດຄົ້ນບ້ານພັກຂອງທ່ານໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ຂອງອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດວ່າ “ອຸນຫະພູມຄວນລົດລົງ” ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານສືບຕໍ່ສະເໜີແນະ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງ ອາດວາງຫຼັກຖານໃສ່ ໃນເວລາກວດຄົ້ນ.

ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ FBI ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳສັ່ງໝາຍຄົ້ນເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄະລືຫາດ Mar-a-Lago ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຊຶ່ງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລາຍການ Fox News Digital ວ່າ “ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີເວລາໃດ ຄືແບບນີ້ເລີຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ອົງການທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອ​ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປບ້ານຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຄຽດແຄ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນປະເທດ--ໃນລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ ນອກເໜືອຈາກໃນລະຫວ່າງເວລາທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດ.”

ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງແລ້ວ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ FBI ບໍ່ໄດ້ “ທັບມ້າງເຂົ້າໄປ” ບ້ານພັກຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ. ຫາກແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປປະຕິບັດຕາມໝາຍກວດຄົ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກອະນຸມັດໂດຍຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສົງໄສວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ.

ໝາຍກວດຄົ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ບັນດານັກສືບສວນໄດ້ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ກົດໝາຍລັດຖະບານກາງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການປົກປັກຮັກສາຂໍ້ມູນຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລວມທັງກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການຈາຣະກຳນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກລະເມີດ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງໝາຍກວດຄົ້ນ ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ມັນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບກໍລະນີຂອງການສອດແນມ ກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການຈາຣະກຳ ຍັງກວມເອົາການກຳກັບນຳເອກະສານລັບຕ່າງໆຢ່າງຜິດພາດ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີເຈດຕະນາທີ່ຈະແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງທ່ານ ຕິດຕໍ່ໄປຍັງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະແຈ້ງໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ທ່ານສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ “ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍປະເທດ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຕອບຈາກກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ຫຼັງຈາກການກວດຄົ້ນ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ FBI ໄດ້ນຳເອົາ 20 ຫີບຂອງເອກະສານຕ່າງໆ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເອກະສານສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ, ແຟ້ມຮູບຖ່າຍສອງຊຸດແລະສິ່ງຂອງອື່ນໆ. ບັນຊີຂອງເຄື່ອງຍອງໄດ້ສະໜອງໃຫ້ແກ່ທະນາຍຄວາມຂຍອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ເອກະສານຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ໄດ້ຍຶດເອົາໄປນັ້ນ ເປັນເອກະສານລັບ ບາງສ່ວນໄດ້ຖືກໝາຍວ່າເປັນ “ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຈັດໃຫ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບສູງສຸດ/ທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັກສາໄວ້ໃນສະຖານທີ່ປອດໄພ” ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພວກມັນມີຢູ່ພາຍໃນ ແມ່ນເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ເປັນຂໍ້ມູນລັບ ທີ່ລະ ອຽດອ່ອນທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງປະເທດຊາດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

With his allies in Congress laying the groundwork for an investigation into the FBI’s search of his Florida home last week, former President Donald Trump on Monday said in an interview that “the temperature has to be brought down” in the country, even as he continued to suggest without evidence that federal agents may have planted evidence.



In his first interview since the FBI executed a search warrant last week at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s seaside mansion, the former president told Fox News Digital, "There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times.”



In fact, FBI agents did not “break into” Trump’s home. Instead, they entered with a search warrant, approved by a federal judge on suspicion that a crime had been committed.

The warrant specified that investigators had reason to believe that several federal laws related to the preservation and security of national security information, including the Espionage Act, had been violated.

Although its title suggests that it deals only with cases of spying, the Espionage Act also covers mishandling of classified documents without the intent to distribute them to foreign governments.

Trump said he had asked his representatives to contact the Department of Justice and to let officials know that he will do whatever he can “to help the country.” He said he has not heard back from the department.

According to information released after the search, FBI agents took possession of more than 20 boxes of records, as well as individual documents, two binders of photographs and miscellaneous other items. The property receipt provided to Trump’s attorney indicates that many of the documents seized were classified, with some marked “top secret/secure compartmentalized information,” meaning that the information they contained was believed to be among the nation’s most sensitive secrets.