ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ໄວ້​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ

​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະຕໍ່ກຸ່ມກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຫຼື IS ທີ່​ຍັງຄ້າງ​ຄາ​ຢູ່​ແລະ​ອາດ​ພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່

​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ນາຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ການ

​ໃຫ້​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃໝ່​ ແກ່​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍນີ້.

ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຜູ້​ກວດ​ກາ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ

ປ້ອ​ງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄ​າ​ນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ວໍ​ຊິງ​

ຕັນ​ ພວມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​

ມິດ ແລະ​ທ່າ​ມ​ກາງທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່​ກຸ່ມ IS ອາດໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ

​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາປະ​ກາດ​ ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສລາມ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ​ແຕ່​ພວກ

​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ໄກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ປະ​ລາ​ໄຊ​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ.

ການ​ຕິ​ຕຽນທີ່​ແຮງ​ສຸດຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ​ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​

“​ການ​ຖອນກຳ​ລັງ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ” ​ອອກຈ​າກ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມ​າ​ຈາກ​ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່

ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຮ່ວມ ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ຫຍໍ້​ວ່າ CJTF-OIR ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​

ການຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ກຳ​ກັບ​ນຳຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລ​ະ​ກຸ່ມແນວ​

ໂຮມ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

ຮອງ​ຫົ​ວ​ໜ້າ​ກວ​ດກາຫົ່ວ​ໄປ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ເກລັນ ຟາຍ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ຊື່​ຫຍໍ້​ຂອງ ​ກຸ່ມ

ລັດ​ອິ​ສລາມ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອີງ​ຕາມກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ CJTF-OIR ​ແລ້ວ ການ​ຫລຸດ

​ກຳ​ລັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ລົງ ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນຕໍ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ກຸ່ມ​ພາ​ຄີ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ

ຫລຸດ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ການ​ເຝິກ​ແອບ​ແລະ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ

ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ໂຕ​ຄືນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ ISIS.”

​ຍິ່ງໄປ​ກ​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້ກວດ​ກາ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຖອນ​

ທະ​ຫານ​ອາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ຮວ​ມ​ທັງ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​

ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ຊາວເຄີດ​ໃນຊີ​ເຣຍ​ຫຼື SDF ຫັນ​ໜ້າໜີ​ໄປ​ຈາກວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ຊອກ

​ຫາ​ “ພາ​ຄີ​ແລະ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອື່ນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ.”

ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ CJTF-OIR ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອາດ​ເປັນ

“ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.”

​ທັງທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແລະ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ​ກໍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ຕໍ່​ການຂໍ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​

ງານ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ການຂາດ​ຕົກ​ບົກ​ຜ່ອງ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດຂອງ​ທຳ

​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ອີ​ຣັກ.



U.S. plans to keep just a residual force in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of the Islamic State may be on the verge of backfiring, with some military officials warning the strategy is giving the terror group new life.



The doubts, raised in a Defense Department Inspector General report released Tuesday, come as Washington has struggled to secure additional on-the-ground help in Syria from allies and amid renewed warnings that while IS may have lost control of its self-declared caliphate, the group's fighters are far from defeated.



Some of the strongest criticism for what the report described as Washington's completed "partial withdrawal" from Syria is from officials with Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the headquarters responsible for overseeing U.S. and coalition efforts against IS.



"According to CJTF-OIR, the reduction of U.S. forces has decreased the support available for Syrian partner forces at a time when their forces need more training and equipping to respond to the ISIS resurgence," Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine wrote, using another acronym for Islamic State.



Additionally, coalition officials told the inspector general the drawdown could cause U.S.-backed forces, including the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to turn away from Washington and seek out "alternate partnerships and resources."



CJTF-OIR warned that such developments could be "detrimental to the United States' mission in Iraq and Syria."



Neither the White House nor the Pentagon immediately responded to requests for comment on the report, which also identified other shortcomings with White House Strategy and U.S. military efforts in Syria and Iraq.