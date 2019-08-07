ສະຫະລັດ ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະປະກຳລັງສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໄວ້ໃນຊີເຣຍ ເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນການໄດ້ຮັບ
ໄຊຊະນະຕໍ່ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື IS ທີ່ຍັງຄ້າງຄາຢູ່ແລະອາດພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່
ຈະກັບຄືນມາ ຊຶ່ງພວກນາຍທະຫານບາງຄົນເຕືອນວ່າ ຍຸດທະສາດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນການ
ໃຫ້ຊີວິດໃໝ່ ແກ່ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນີ້.
ຄວາມສົງໄສເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຂຶ້ນມາຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານຜູ້ກວດກາທົ່ວໄປຂອງກະຊວງ
ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ວໍຊິງ
ຕັນ ພວມຊອກຫາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ ຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ຈາກບັນດາພັນທະ
ມິດ ແລະທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີການເຕືອນຄືນໃໝ່ວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມ IS ອາດໄດ້ສູນເສຍ
ການຄວບຄຸມ ໃນເຂດທີ່ພວກເຂົາປະກາດ ເປັນປະເທດລັດອິສລາມກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກ
ນັກລົບຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຍັງໄກຢູ່ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມປະລາໄຊຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.
ການຕິຕຽນທີ່ແຮງສຸດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນ
“ການຖອນກຳລັງບາງສ່ວນ” ອອກຈາກຊີເຣຍແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມາຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່
ກອງບັນຊາການປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມ ທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ CJTF-OIR ຊຶ່ງເປັນກອງບັນຊາ
ການຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການກຳກັບນຳຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະກຸ່ມແນວ
ໂຮມຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດອິສລາມ.
ຮອງຫົວໜ້າກວດກາຫົ່ວໄປ ນາຍພົນເກລັນ ຟາຍນ໌ ໄດ້ຂຽນໂດຍໃຊ້ຊື່ຫຍໍ້ຂອງ ກຸ່ມ
ລັດອິສລາມ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ອີງຕາມກອງບັນຊາການ CJTF-OIR ແລ້ວ ການຫລຸດ
ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດລົງ ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ກຳລັງກຸ່ມພາຄີໃນຊີເຣຍ
ຫລຸດໜ້ອຍລົງ ໃນເວລາກຳລັງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ການເຝິກແອບແລະອຸບປະກອນ
ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການຟື້ນໂຕຄືນຂອງກຸ່ມ ISIS.”
ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແນວໂຮມໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ກວດກາທົ່ວໄປເຖິງການຖອນ
ທະຫານອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ກຳລັງທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍສະຫະລັດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຮວມທັງ ກຳລັງປະ
ຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງຊາວເຄີດໃນຊີເຣຍຫຼື SDF ຫັນໜ້າໜີໄປຈາກວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະຊອກ
ຫາ “ພາຄີແລະຊັບພະຍາກອນອື່ນທີ່ເປັນທາງເລືອກ.”
ກອງບັນຊາການ CJTF-OIR ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວອາດເປັນ
“ອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ແລະຊີເຣຍ.”
ທັງທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ການຂໍຄວາມເຫັນຢູ່ໃນລາຍ
ງານ ຊຶ່ງຍັງໄດ້ລະບຸໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຂາດຕົກບົກຜ່ອງໃນດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຂອງທຳ
ນຽບຂາວ ແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທາງທະຫານຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ແລະອີຣັກ.
U.S. plans to keep just a residual force in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of the Islamic State may be on the verge of backfiring, with some military officials warning the strategy is giving the terror group new life.
The doubts, raised in a Defense Department Inspector General report released Tuesday, come as Washington has struggled to secure additional on-the-ground help in Syria from allies and amid renewed warnings that while IS may have lost control of its self-declared caliphate, the group's fighters are far from defeated.
Some of the strongest criticism for what the report described as Washington's completed "partial withdrawal" from Syria is from officials with Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the headquarters responsible for overseeing U.S. and coalition efforts against IS.
"According to CJTF-OIR, the reduction of U.S. forces has decreased the support available for Syrian partner forces at a time when their forces need more training and equipping to respond to the ISIS resurgence," Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine wrote, using another acronym for Islamic State.
Additionally, coalition officials told the inspector general the drawdown could cause U.S.-backed forces, including the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to turn away from Washington and seek out "alternate partnerships and resources."
CJTF-OIR warned that such developments could be "detrimental to the United States' mission in Iraq and Syria."
Neither the White House nor the Pentagon immediately responded to requests for comment on the report, which also identified other shortcomings with White House Strategy and U.S. military efforts in Syria and Iraq.