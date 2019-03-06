ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອກຳ​ລັງສ້າງ​ຖານ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ອີງ

ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ໂດຍ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ແລະ​ສູນ​ກາ​ງ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າເອກ​ກະ​ຊົນ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສະ

​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຢອນ​ຮັບ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່​າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ​ໄດ້

​ເຕືອນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ແບບປິດ​ລັບ ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​

ບັດ​ງານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ ທີ່​ຖານ​ສົ່ງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ໂຊແຮ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຕົງ ຈັງ-ຣີ ​ທາງ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັ​ນ

​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດແລະ​ຄົ້​ນ​ຄວ້າ​ສາ​ກົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໄດ້

​ອອກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານວານ​ນີ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພຽງ​ຢາງ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ສ້າງ​ສາ​ຄືນ​

ໃໝ່​ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ​” ບ່ອນ​ທົດ​ລອງເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກທາງ​ຕັ້ງ ແລະ​ລາງ​ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ໃສ່ ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອ​ນ

​ຍ້າຍ ໄປ​ຫາ​ຖານ​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ໂຊ​ແຮ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຮູບ​ພາບທາງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ. ລາຍງ​ານ​ທີ່​

ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ໂດຍອົງ​ການ​ 38 ນອດ​ຕ໌ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊວິ​ເຄາະກ່ຽວ​ກັບເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກໍໄດ້

​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ. ​ອົງ​ການ 38 ນອດ​ຕ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້

​ເລີ້ມ “​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ວັນ​ທີ 16 ກຸມພາ ຫາວັນ​ທີ 2 ມີ​ນາປີ 2019.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມທັບມ້າງຖານ​ສົ່ງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໂຊແຮ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ

​ຄັ້ງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແລະ​ປະ

​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ​ທີ່ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ

​ລົງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແຈ່ມ​ແຈ້ງເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​

ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ.

ການ​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜິຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັ​ນ​ເຖິງ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ຕົງ ​ຈັງ-ຣີ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ປະ​ທາ

​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ຢູ່​ທີ່​

ນະ​ຄອນ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ ປະ​ເທດ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ. ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນ​າ​ໄດ້​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ ຍ້ອນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ

​ຢັດຕໍ່​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ ໄປ​ສູ່ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ໂດຍ​ພຽງ​

ຢາງ ​ເພື່ອແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃດໆ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການສຳ​ພາດ​ຕໍ່ລາຍ​ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ທຸ​ລ​ະ​ກິດຟັອກ​ສ໌ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້

ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ​ໂບລ​ຕັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ

ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເພີ້​ມ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດຕໍ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ ຕໍ່​

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ ຖ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຫາກ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ ໃນ​ການ​ປົດ​

ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.



North Korea is reportedly rebuilding a key missile testing and launch site, according to information gained by South Korea and two private U.S. research centers.



South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Wednesday that intelligence officials informed lawmakers at a closed door hearing that work is taking place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the northwest region of Tongchang-ri.



The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies issued a report late Tuesday saying that Pyongyang "is pursuing a rapid rebuilding" of the vertical engine test stand and the rail-mounted transfer structure on the launch pad at Sohae, based on satellite imagery it had seen. A separate report by 38 North, a website devoted to analyzing North Korea, came up with a similar assessment. 38 North said the rebuilding had begun "sometime between February 16 and March 2, 2019."



North Korea began dismantling the Sohae facility after last June's historic first summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore, where they reached a vague agreement for the North to end its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile testing programs.



The revelations of new activity at Tongchang-ri comes just days after Trump and Kim abruptly ended their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. The talks broke down over Washington's insistence on a solid commitment towards denuclearization from Pyongyang in exchange for any lifting of sanctions.



During an interview on Fox Business Network Tuesday, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Trump is willing to increase the crippling sanctions on the North if it fails to commit to denuclearization.