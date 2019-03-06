ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກຳລັງສ້າງຖານຍິງລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ສຳຄັນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຄືນໃໝ່ ອີງ
ຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໂດຍເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ແລະສູນກາງຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອກກະຊົນສອງແຫ່ງຂອງສະ
ຫະລັດ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຢອນຮັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບໄດ້
ເຕືອນບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຢູ່ໃນການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການແບບປິດລັບ ວ່າ ການປະຕິ
ບັດງານກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ ທີ່ຖານສົ່ງດາວທຽມໂຊແຮ ໃນເຂດຕົງ ຈັງ-ຣີ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນ
ຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ.
ສູນກາງຍຸດທະສາດແລະຄົ້ນຄວ້າສາກົນທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້
ອອກລາຍງານ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ພຽງຢາງ “ກຳລັງສ້າງສາຄືນ
ໃໝ່ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ” ບ່ອນທົດລອງເຄື່ອງຈັກທາງຕັ້ງ ແລະລາງທີ່ຕໍ່ໃສ່ ໂຄງລ່າງການເຄື່ອນ
ຍ້າຍ ໄປຫາຖານຍິງທີ່ໂຊແຮ ອີງຕາມຮູບພາບທາງດາວທຽມທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນ. ລາຍງານທີ່
ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໂດຍອົງການ 38 ນອດຕ໌ ທີ່ເປັນເວັບໄຊວິເຄາະກ່ຽວກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍໄດ້
ພົບເຫັນ ການຊັ່ງຊາທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ. ອົງການ 38 ນອດຕ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສ້າງຄືນໃໝ່ໄດ້
ເລີ້ມ “ຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງວັນທີ 16 ກຸມພາ ຫາວັນທີ 2 ມີນາປີ 2019.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມທັບມ້າງຖານສົ່ງດາວທຽມທີ່ຢູ່ໂຊແຮ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ
ຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແລະປະ
ທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກທ່ານໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກ
ລົງທີ່ບໍ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງເພື່ອໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະການທົດລອງລູກ
ສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ.
ການເປີດເຜິຍໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງກິດຈະການໃໝ່ຢູ່ຕົງ ຈັງ-ຣີ ມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຫຼັງຈາກ ປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນກອງປະຊຸມຂອງພວກທ່ານຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ຢູ່ທີ່
ນະຄອນຮາໂນ່ຍ ປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ. ການສົນທະນາໄດ້ລົ້ມແຫຼວ ຍ້ອນວໍຊິງຕັນໄດ້ຢືນ
ຢັດຕໍ່ການໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນ ໄປສູ່ການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໂດຍພຽງ
ຢາງ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບການຍົກເລີກການລົງໂທດໃດໆກໍຕາມ.
ລະຫວ່າງການສຳພາດຕໍ່ລາຍການໂທລະພາບທຸລະກິດຟັອກສ໌ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້
ທີ່ປຶກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ
ເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍ ຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຕໍ່
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຖ້າປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫາກບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນ ໃນການປົດ
ນິວເຄລຍ.
North Korea is reportedly rebuilding a key missile testing and launch site, according to information gained by South Korea and two private U.S. research centers.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Wednesday that intelligence officials informed lawmakers at a closed door hearing that work is taking place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the northwest region of Tongchang-ri.
The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies issued a report late Tuesday saying that Pyongyang "is pursuing a rapid rebuilding" of the vertical engine test stand and the rail-mounted transfer structure on the launch pad at Sohae, based on satellite imagery it had seen. A separate report by 38 North, a website devoted to analyzing North Korea, came up with a similar assessment. 38 North said the rebuilding had begun "sometime between February 16 and March 2, 2019."
North Korea began dismantling the Sohae facility after last June's historic first summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore, where they reached a vague agreement for the North to end its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile testing programs.
The revelations of new activity at Tongchang-ri comes just days after Trump and Kim abruptly ended their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. The talks broke down over Washington's insistence on a solid commitment towards denuclearization from Pyongyang in exchange for any lifting of sanctions.
During an interview on Fox Business Network Tuesday, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Trump is willing to increase the crippling sanctions on the North if it fails to commit to denuclearization.
