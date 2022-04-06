ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ ຢູເຄຣນ 7.1 ລ້ານຄົນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການບຸກລຸກ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ

ການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສພາຍໃນປະເທດ ເຈັດລ້ານນຶ່ງແສນຄົນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງລາຍງານໃໝ່.

ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍອົງການເພື່ອການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ຫຼື IOM, ເຊິ່ງ​ກວມ​ເອົາຂໍ້ມູນຈາກວັນທີ 24 ມີນາ ຫາວັນທີ 1 ເມສາ, ໄດ້ພົບວ່າຈຳນວນຂອງປະ ຊາຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 10 ເປີເຊັນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການສຳຫຼວດຮອບທຳອິດ ເມື່ອສອງອາທິດກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ IOM ທ່ານ ແອນໂຕນີໂອ ວິຕໍຣີໂນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະ ແຫຼງຂ່າວສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນສືບຕໍ່ທີ່ຈະຫຼົບໜີ ອອກຈາກບ້ານຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຍ້ອນສົງຄາມ, ແລະ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຢູ່ພາກພື້ນດິນແມ່ນສືບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ເສັ້ນທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແມ່ນມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດການອົບພະຍົບຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນການຂົນ ແລະ ນຳສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍຢ່າງປອດໄພ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.”

ລາຍງານໄດ້ພົບວ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຄົວເຮືອນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສມີເດັກນ້ອຍ, 57 ເປີເຊັນມີສະມາຊິກຄົນຊະລາ ແລະ 30 ເປີເຊັນ ມີຄົນທີ່ເປັນ ໂຣກຊຳເຮື້ອ.

ຄອບຄົວທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສໄດ້ເຫັນການຫຼຸດລົງໃນລາຍໄດ້ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ໂດຍນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາຍໄດ້ໃດໆໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງລາຍງານ.

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອາຫານ, ທີ່ພັກອາໄສ, ເຄື່ອງ​ໃຊ້​ດ້ານສຸຂະອະນາໄມ, ຢາ ແລະ ການບໍລິການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງລາຍງານ.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has internally displaced 7.1 million people in the country, a new report says.



The report by the Organization for Migration (IOM), which covers data from March 24 to April 1, found that the number of internally displaced people increased 10% since the first round of the survey two weeks prior.

"People continue to flee their homes because of war, and the humanitarian needs on the ground continue to soar," said IOM Director General António Vitorino in a press release.

"Humanitarian corridors are urgently needed to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation and delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid in order to rapidly assist those internally displaced."



The report found that more than 50% of displaced households have children, 57% have elderly members and 30% have people with chronic illnesses.

Displaced families have seen sharp drops in income, with one-third saying they had not gotten any income in the past month, the report said.

Many of the displaced people need food, shelter, hygiene items, medicine and health services, the report said.