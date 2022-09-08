ຮວມຢູ່ໃນເອກກະສານລັບກວ່າ 100 ສະບັບ ທີ່ຍຶດເອົາເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາຂອງອົງການ ສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI ທີ່ບ້ານພັກຕາກອາກາດຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ Mar-a-Lago ໄດ້ມີເອກກະສານສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີບັນຊີລັບ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.
ການເປີດເຜີຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳໃຫ້ເຫັນເອກກະສານລັບຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ ຍຶດເອົາມາໂດຍອົງການ FBI ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນຂອງການສຶບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການເກັບກຳບັນທຶກຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫລັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ອອກຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2021.
ໂຄສົກກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຖະແຫລງ ເວລາຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການໃຫ້ຄຳຢືນຢັນ ຫລືປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ລາຍລານ ຂອງໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສ.
ລະຫວ່າງການກວດຄົ້ນໃນວັນທີ 8 ເດືອນສິງຫາ ທີ່ອອກປະຕິບັດງານອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການເກັບກຳບັນທຶກລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການ FBI ໄດ້ຍຶດເອົາ 13 ແກັດ ແລະຫີບບັນຈຸເອກກະສານລັບ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ສະບັບ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຕິດປ້າຍວ່າ ຄວາມລັບສຸດຍອດ ອີງຕາມບັນທຶກຂອງສານ.
ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ທີມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ມອບເອກກະສານລັບຫລາຍກວ່າ 184 ສະບັບ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສືບສວນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ແລະອີກ 38 ສະບັບ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ໃນການຕອບຮັບຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງຂອງສານ.
ເອກກະສານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ຍຶດລະຫວ່າງການກວດຄົ້ນຢູ່ບ້ານພັກ Mar-a-Lago “ໄດ້ບອກເຖິງລາຍລະອຽດຄວາມ ລັບສຸດຍອດ ການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັກສາຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ ຊື່ງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂັ້ນສູງຫລາຍຄົນ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຄວາມມືດ ບໍ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ທີ່ໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສໄດ້ລາຍງານ ໂດຍໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດ ຈາກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບການກວດຄົ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ປະສົງອອກຊື່.
ເອກກະສານທີ່ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຢູ່ໃນບັນທຶກຍຶດເອົາມາໄດ້ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສໄດ້ລາຍງານ ເພີ້ມໄປກວ່ານັ້ນຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສຳພາດບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກເຖິງຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນໃນຄຳຖາມ.
ການກວດຄົ້ນເມື່ອວັນທີ 8 ສິງຫາ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄລັບຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ Mar-a-Lago ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ສົ່ງບັນທຶກຄືນໃນການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ສົ່ງຄືນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນທັງໝົດ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ.
Among the more than 100 classified documents seized last month during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was a document giving a secret account of a foreign nation's nuclear capabilities, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
The revelation underscores the sensitive nature of the classified government documents seized by the FBI as part of its investigation into Trump's handling of records from his presidency after he left the White House in January 2021.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment when asked to confirm or deny the Post story.
During the August 8 search, FBI agents seized 13 boxes and containers with more than 100 classified government documents, some of them labeled top secret, according to court documents.
In addition, Trump's team had handed over 184 classified documents to investigators in January, and 38 more in June in response to a subpoena.
Some of the documents seized during the August search of Mar-a-Lago "detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about" them, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the search, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The document that describes the foreign nation's nuclear capabilities was found in the records seized in August, the Post reported, adding that the people it interviewed did not identify the foreign country in question.
The August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago came after the government had repeatedly asked Trump to turn over records from his presidency. He handed over some but not all, according to the Justice Department.