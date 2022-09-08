ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານລັບກວ່າ 100 ສະ​ບັ​ບ ທີ່​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ ສັນ​ຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ ​ຫຼື FBI ທີ່​ບ້ານ​ພັກ​ຕາກ​ອາ​ກາດຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່ Mar-a-Lago ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ລັບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໂພ​ສ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນເອກ​ກະ​ສານລັບຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ FBI ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ກ​ສ່ວນຂອງ​ການ​ສຶບ​ສວນກ່ຽວກັບການ​ເກັບກຳ​ບັນ​ທຶກຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ 2021.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊ​ວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ ເວ​ລ​າ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການໃຫ້​ຄຳຢືນ​ຢັນ ຫລື​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່​ລາຍ​ລານ ​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມວໍ​ຊິ​ງ​ຕັນ​ໂພ​ສ.

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການກວດ​ຄົ້ນໃນວັນ​ທີ 8 ເດື​ອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ທີ່​ອອກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ການ​ສື​ບ​ສວນກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ເກັ​ບ​ກຳ​ບັນ​ທຶກລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ FBI ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ 13 ແກັດ ແລະ​ຫີບ​ບັນ​ຈຸ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ລັບ ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ສະ​ບັບ ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ປ້າຍ​ວ່າ ຄວາ​ມ​ລັບ​ສຸດຍອ​ດ ​ອີງ​ຕາມບັນ​ທຶກ​ຂອງ​ສານ.

ຍິ່ງໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ມອບ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ລັບ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 184 ສະ​ບັບ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສືບ​ສວນໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ແລະ​ອີກ 38 ສະ​ບັບ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ໃນການ​ຕອບ​ຮັບຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສານ.

ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຍຶດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກວດ​ຄົ້ນ​ຢູ່ບ້ານ​ພັກ Mar-a-Lago “ໄດ້​ບອກ​ເຖິງລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຄວາມ​ ລັບ​ສຸດຍອດ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຢ່າງເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ ຊື່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂັ້ນສູງຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ມືດ ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໂພ​ສ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ ຈ​າກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການກວດ​ຄົ້ນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົງ​ອອກ​ຊື່.

​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ທີ່​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໂພ​ສ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ ເພີ້ມ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ເປັນໃນຄຳ​ຖາມ.

ການກວດ​ຄົ້ນເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 8 ສິ​ງ​ຫາ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຄ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່ Mar-a-Lago ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບາ​ນ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ ​ສົ່ງ​ບັນທຶກ​ຄືນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຄື​ນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທັງໝົດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.

Among the more than 100 classified documents seized last month during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was a document giving a secret account of a foreign nation's nuclear capabilities, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The revelation underscores the sensitive nature of the classified government documents seized by the FBI as part of its investigation into Trump's handling of records from his presidency after he left the White House in January 2021.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment when asked to confirm or deny the Post story.

During the August 8 search, FBI agents seized 13 boxes and containers with more than 100 classified government documents, some of them labeled top secret, according to court documents.

In addition, Trump's team had handed over 184 classified documents to investigators in January, and 38 more in June in response to a subpoena.

Some of the documents seized during the August search of Mar-a-Lago "detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about" them, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the search, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The document that describes the foreign nation's nuclear capabilities was found in the records seized in August, the Post reported, adding that the people it interviewed did not identify the foreign country in question.

The August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago came after the government had repeatedly asked Trump to turn over records from his presidency. He handed over some but not all, according to the Justice Department.