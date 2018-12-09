ການໂອນເງິນເຂົ້າບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ຳ ແລະ ປານກາງ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງ “ວ່ອງ
ໄວ” ໃນປີ 2018, ອີງຕາມກອງປະຊຸມລາຍງານ ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ແລະ ການພັດ
ທະນາຂອງທະນາຄານໂລກ.
ທະນາຄານໂລກໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄາດວ່າ ການໂອນເງິນທີ່ເປັນ
ສະຖິຕິຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ ຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 10.8 ເປີ
ເຊັນ, ເຖິງ 528 ລ້ານໂລດາ. ການໂອນເງິນໃນທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເປັນ 10.3
ເປີເຊັນ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 689 ລ້ານໂດລາ.
ອິນເດຍ ຍັງຄົງເປັນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບການໂອນເງິນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ດ້ວຍ 80 ຕື້ຕໍ່ປີ, ຕາມ
ມາດ້ວຍປະເທດ ຈີນ, ເມັກຊິໂກ, ຟີລິບປິນ ແລະ ອີຈິບ.
ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ຄາໃຊ້ຈ່າຍສະເລ່ຍຂອງການສົ່ງເງິນ 200 ໂດລາແມ່ນຍັງສູງ, ຢູ່ທີ່ 6.9
ເປີເຊັນ.
ທ່ານ ມາກມູດ ມາຮີລດິນ (Mahmoud Mohieldin), ຮອງປະທານຜູ້ອາວຸໂສສຳລັບ
ການປະຊຸມການພັດທະນາປີ 2030 , ການພົວພັນສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມຢູ່
ທະນາຄານໂລກ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງດ້ວຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ, ຄ່າ
ໂອນເງິນແມ່ນຍັງສູງໂພດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສອງເທົ່າຂອງເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາແບບໝັ້ນ
ຄົງ 3 ເປີເຊັນ. ການເປີດຕະຫຼາດໃຫ້ການແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະ ການສົ່ງເສີມການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນ
ໂລຈີທີ່ມີລາຄາຕ່ຳ ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນພາລະຕໍ່ລູກຄ້າຜູ້ທີ່ທຸກກວ່າ.”
Remittances to low- and middle-income countries grew "rapidly" in 2018, according to the World Bank's Migration and Development Brief.
The Bank said Saturday it estimates that officially recorded remittances to developing countries will increase by 10.8 percent, reaching$528 billion. Global remittances are expected to experience a 10.3 percent jump to $689 billion.
India remains the world's largest remittance receiver with $80 billion this year, followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines and Egypt.
The average cost, however, of sending $200 remains high, at 6.9 percent.
"Even with technological advances, remittances fees remain too high, double the SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) target of three percent," said Mahmoud Mohieldin, senior vice president for the 2030 Development Agenda, United Nations Relations and Partnerships at the Bank. "Opening up markets to competition and promoting the use of low-cost technologies will ease the burden on poorer customers."
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ