ປະຊາຊົນ 110 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍ ອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ - ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວ

ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ 110 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານຟີລິປໂປ ກຣານດີ (Filippo Grandi), ຂ້າ​ຫລວງ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ດ້ານ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຂອງອົງ​ການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ, ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີວາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ 108.4 ລ້ານຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ ​ຍ້ອນ​ສົງຄາມ, ການກົດຂີ່​ຂົ່ມ​ເຫັງ ຫຼື​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ​ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2022 ຊຶ່ງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 19 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ທ່ານ ກຣານດີ (Grandi) ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ​ປີ 2022 ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ປະຫວັດການ.

ຈໍານວນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 110 ລ້ານຄົນໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງເປັນເວລາ 8 ອາທິດໃນຊູດານ, ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ 2 ລ້ານຄົນຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍ.

ຕົວເລກດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງບົດລາຍງານປະຈຳປີຂອງ ອົງການຂ້າຫລວງໃຫຍ່ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫລື UNHCR ກ່ຽວກັບການບັງຄັບ ໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍທົ່ວໂລກ. ທ່ານ ກຣານດີ (Grandi) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 35 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ປອດ​ໄພ ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ, ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ອີກ 62 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ​ຫຼົບ​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນປະເທດ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ຫຼືບໍ່ຮູ້​ສັນ​ຊາດ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 4.4 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2022.

ທ່ານ ກຣານດີ (Grandi) ໄດ້ກ່າວ່າ "ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງເປັນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການຂອງໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

ທ່ານ​ຍັງໄດ້​ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຕ່ຳ​ ແລະ​ປານ​ກາງ​ ​ກຳລັງໃຫ້ທີ່ຢູ່ແກ່ຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ປະເທດທີ່​ຮັ່ງມີ.

The United Nations says a record 110 million people around the world have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters in Geneva Wednesday that 108.4 million people were displaced by war, persecution or human rights violations by the end of 2022, an increase of 19 million people. Grandi said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, was the main reason for the record increase.

The number has since risen to the current number of 110 million due to the eight-week old conflict in Sudan, which has led to the displacement of 2 million people.

The numbers were part of the UNHCR’s annual report on forced displacement around the world. Grandi said more than 35 million of those displaced had fled to safety across international borders, while another 62 million were internally displaced. He said the number of people who were stateless or of undetermined nationality rose to 4.4 million in 2022.

“It’s quite an indictment on the state of our world,” Grandi said.

He also said more low and middle-income nations are hosting displaced persons than wealthier ones.

Grandi noted a rising backlash among many nations in accepting refugees and asylum-seekers, but welcomed the agreement reached lastweek among the European Union’s 27 members to share responsibility for migrants and refugees.