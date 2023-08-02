ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາ ຈາກຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນ ຕໍ່ຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ

ຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສີ່ກະທົງສຳລັບການດຳເນີນງານເພື່ອຕ່າວປີ້ນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບປະຕິກິລິຍາຈາກທົ່ວພັກການເມືອງ ທີ່ ລວມທັງຈາກຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນເວລານນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ເອົາຕົນເອງເໜືອກວ່າລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ສົມຄວນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງສະຫະລັດເລີຍ.” ຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງນັ້ນ ອະທິບາຍເຖິງເຫດການໃນແຕ່ລະຕອນຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກ ຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ຈົນເຖິງຈຸດສຸດຍອດຂອງການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື Capitol ໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ 2021. ຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ກ່າວວ່າຫຼາຍໆຄົນຢູ່ໃນ “ຝູງຊົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ແລະມີຄວາມຄຽດແຄ້ນ” ໄດ້ຖືກຫຼອກລວງໂດຍທ່ານທຣຳ ໃຫ້ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ສາມາດປ່ຽນແປງຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄດ້. ນຶ່ງໃນກຸ່ມຄົນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ມີໜ້າທີ່ປົກປ້ອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ຈາກການບຸກລຸກຂອງພວກປະທ້ວງ ກໍຄືເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແຮຣີ ດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຈາກມື້ທີນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ສຳລັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດທັງຊາຍແລະຍິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຢ່າງກ້າຫານໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ.” ທ່ານດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄົງຈະຕົວະເຈົ້າ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມຂາດຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕົນກັບຂ່າວຄາວຂອງຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ໃນມື້ນີ້ຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າ ລະບົບຕຸລາການຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບມືກັບຄະດີຄວາມອັນນີ້ ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ.” ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ແລະຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານຮາຄີມ ແຈັບຟຣີສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການຮ່ວມທີ່ວ່າ ຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຂອງວັນອັງຄານ “ຈະເປັນຈຸດຢືນອັນໜັກແໜ້ນທີ່ເຕືອນໃຈຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ລວມທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເໜືອກວ່າກົດໝາຍ.” ອະດີດປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ຊຶ່ງຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານ ນາງໄດ້ຖືກບຸກຄົ້ນໂດຍພວກປະທ້ວງໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ ຖະແຫລງການວ່າ ຂະນະທີ່ຂັ້ນຕອນທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ນັ້ນ “ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ຕ້ອງເປັນໄປຕາມຄວາມແທ້ຈິງ ແລະກົດໝາຍ.” Former U.S. President Donald Trump's indictment on four federal charges for working to overturn his 2020 election loss drew reaction from across the political spectrum, including from his vice president at the time, Mike Pence, who said "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States."

The indictment describes a series of events after the November election, culminating in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. The indictment says many in the "large and angry crowd" had been deceived by Trump into believing Pence could change the election results.

Among those tasked with defending the Capitol from the mob was U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who said in a statement released by his lawyer, "All I have wanted from day one is accountability and justice for the law enforcement men and women who fought bravely on January 6th."

"I would be lying if I did not acknowledge my numbness with the news of the indictment today of a former president of the United States," Dunn said. "I am confident our legal system will handle this case properly." 'A stark reminder'

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a joint statement that Tuesday's indictment "will stand as a stark reminder to generations of Americans that no one, including a president of the United States, is above the law."