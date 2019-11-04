ນັກການເມືອງເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ອີກ 4 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເມື່ອຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງຖືມີດ ບຸກໂຈມຕີພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ທີ່ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ຄົນຮ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໄລ່ຟັນ ແລະແທງ ພວກຜູ້ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານຊັບພະສິນຄ້າ Cityplaza ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຮ້ານຄ້າ ໃນສູນກາງການຄ້າ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ພາກັນໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານໃຫ້ປະຕິຮູບ ມາເປັນເວລາ 22 ອາທິດລຽນຕິດ ມາແລ້ວ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວບອກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍວ່າ ຮົງກົງເປັນຂອງຈີນ.
ຊາຍສີ່ຄົນ ແລະແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳສົ່ງໄປຍັງໂຮງໝໍ ບ່ອນທີ່ສອງຄົນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນອາການທີ່ສາຫັດ.
ພາຍໃນກຸ່ມພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ລວມມີນັກການເມືອງ ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ຈຸຍ ກາ-ຢິນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຫູສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງເພິ່ນຖືກກັດຂາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຄັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນຮ້າຍໜີໄປຈາກຈຸດເກີດເຫດຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ້ວ່າ “ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດ ດຣ. ແອນດຣູ ຈຸຍ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳຮ້າຍ” ແລະ “ຫູເບື້ອງຊ້າຍອງເພິ່ງຖືກກັດຂາດເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ.”
ຮົງກົງທີ່ປົກຄອງດ້ວຍຕົນເອງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5 ເດືອນຜ່ານມາ ຂອງການປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ແລະຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງມັກຈະມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຊຶ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນ ການສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສົ່ງພວກຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຄະດີອາຍາ ໄປໃຫ້ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່. ການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປເປັນການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ສຳລັບຮົງກົງ ການສືບສວນທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫລະ ໃນເລື້ອງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງການໃຊ້ກຳລັງເກີນຂອບເຂດ ໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະການນິລະໂທດກຳໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ. ສ່ວນພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ກໍໄດ້ພາກັນທຳລາຍ ສະຖານທີ່ທຸລະກິດຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ແລະລະບົບການຂົນສົ່ງລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນຂອງເມືອງ ແລະໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຕຳຫຼວດ ດ້ວຍກ້ອນຫີນ ແລະລະເບີດນ້ຳມັນທີ່ເຮັດຂຶ້ນມາເອງ.
ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ຜູ້ນຳຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ຈະຖອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການສົ່ງຄົນຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນອອກ ແຕ່ອັນນັ້ນ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະທ້ວງຍຸຕິລົງແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.
ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງມາໃນລະດັບສູງພໍສົມຄວນ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຈັດແຈງແບບ “ນຶ່ງລັດຖະບານ ສອງລະບົບ” ທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອຈີນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຄວບຄຸມຮົງກົງ ຄືນຈາກອັງກິດ ໃນປີ 1997. ແຕ່ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະບັນດານັກສັງເກດການ ກ່າວວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງ ຄ່ອຍໆຫັດກຸມການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຕົນ ແລະຄ່ອຍໆຕັດເສລີພາບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນຂົງເຂດນີ້.
A pro-democracy politician and four other people were injured when a knife-wielding man attacked protesters in Hong Kong Sunday.
The assailant slashed and stabbed people at Cityplaza mall, one of several shopping centers where protesters had gathered to demand government reforms for the 22nd straight weekend.
Local media reported the attacker told his victims that Hong Kong belongs to China.
Four men and one woman were taken to hospitals, where two were in critical condition.
Among the injured was politician Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, who had part of his ear bitten off as he tried to prevent the attacker from leaving the scene.
A pro-democracy activist tweeted that his "close colleague Dr Andrew Chiu was assaulted" and his "left ear was brutally halved."https://twitter.com/joshuawongcf/status/1190963035906531329
The semi-autonomous city has been mired in more than five months of massive and often times violent protests, sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.The protests have evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong, an independent inquiry into possible use of excessive force by police and complete amnesty for all activists arrested during the demonstrations.Masked activists have vandalized businesses and the city subway system, and attacked police with bricks and homemade gasoline bombs.
In September, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced she would withdraw the extradition bill but that has not quelled the protests.
Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy under the "one government, two systems" arrangement established when China regained control of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997.But political activists and observers say Beijing is slowly tightening its grip on the territory and eroding its basic freedoms.
