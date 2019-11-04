ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ ​ອີກ 4 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ເມື່ອຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງຖື​ມີດ ບຸກໂຈມ​ຕີ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຢູ່​ທີ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້.

ຄົນ​ຮ້າຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ໄລ່​ຟັນ ແລະ​ແທງ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ຊັບ​ພ​ະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ Cityplaza ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ບັນ​ດາຮ້ານ​ຄ້າ ໃນ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ ມາເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 22 ອາ​ທິດ​ລຽນ​ຕິດ ມາ​ແລ້ວ.

ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວບອກ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ວ່າ ຮົງ​ກົງ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ຊາຍ​ສີ່​ຄົນ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສອງ​ຄົນແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ການ​ທີ່​ສາ​ຫັດ.

ພາຍ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ລ​ວມ​ມີ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣູ ຈຸຍ ກາ-ຢິນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຫູ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນຖືກ​ກັດຂາດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຄັດ​ຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຮ້າຍ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ຈຸດ​ເກີດ​ເຫດຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່​ວມ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ ດ​ຣ. ແອນດ​ຣູ ຈຸຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ຮ້າຍ” ແລະ “ຫູ​ເບື້ອງ​ຊ້າ​ຍອງ​ເພິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ກັດ​ຂາດ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ຮົງ​ກົງ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ມາ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 5 ເດືອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງມັກ​ຈະ​ມີຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ຊຶ່ງເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຍ້ອນ ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງພວກ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຄະ​ດີ​ອາ​ຍາ ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່. ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ໄດ້​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້​ອງ ໃຫ້​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ສ່ວນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງການ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເກີນ​ຂອ​ບ​ເຂດ ໂດຍ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ. ສ່ວນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ແລະ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ດ້ວຍ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ ແລະ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ເອງ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຈະ​ຖອນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຄົນ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນອອກ ແຕ່​ອັນ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ລົງ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ມາ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ພໍ​ສົມ​ຄວນ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ການ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ແບບ “ນຶ່ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສອງ​ລະ​ບົບ” ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ຄືນ​ຈາກ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໃນ​ປີ 1997. ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຄ່ອຍໆ​ຫັດ​ກຸມ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ແລະ​ຄ່ອຍໆ​ຕັດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ຂັ້ນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂ​ດນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ



A pro-democracy politician and four other people were injured when a knife-wielding man attacked protesters in Hong Kong Sunday.



The assailant slashed and stabbed people at Cityplaza mall, one of several shopping centers where protesters had gathered to demand government reforms for the 22nd straight weekend.



Local media reported the attacker told his victims that Hong Kong belongs to China.



Four men and one woman were taken to hospitals, where two were in critical condition.



Among the injured was politician Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, who had part of his ear bitten off as he tried to prevent the attacker from leaving the scene.



A pro-democracy activist tweeted that his "close colleague Dr Andrew Chiu was assaulted" and his "left ear was brutally halved."https://twitter.com/joshuawongcf/status/1190963035906531329



The semi-autonomous city has been mired in more than five months of massive and often times violent protests, sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.The protests have evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong, an independent inquiry into possible use of excessive force by police and complete amnesty for all activists arrested during the demonstrations.Masked activists have vandalized businesses and the city subway system, and attacked police with bricks and homemade gasoline bombs.



In September, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced she would withdraw the extradition bill but that has not quelled the protests.



Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy under the "one government, two systems" arrangement established when China regained control of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997.But political activists and observers say Beijing is slowly tightening its grip on the territory and eroding its basic freedoms.