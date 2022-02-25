ໂລກສະແດງປະຕິກິລິຍາ ຕໍ່ການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ

ອົງການ NATO ແມ່ນກຳລັງຂະຫຍາຍການມີໜ້າທາງທະຫານ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບັນດາປະເທດພັນ ທະມິດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ, ຖ້າມີຄວາມຈຳ ເປັນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງພັນທະມິດທາງທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກອງກຳລັງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ.

ອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງສົ່ງກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງ ກັນທາງພື້ນດິນ ແລະ ອາກາດເພີ່ມເຕີມໄປພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງພັນທະມິດນັ້ນ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນທາງທະເລເພີ່ມເຕີມ.”

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ NATO ທ່ານ ເຈັນສ໌ ສໂຕລເທັນເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບຣັສໂຊລສ໌ ປະເທດ ແບລຈຽມ ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນ “ໂດຍເຈຕະນາ, ເລືອດເຢັນ ແລະ ເປັນການບຸກລຸກທີ່ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ດົນນານ” ແລະ ອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ເລີ່ມແຜນການປ້ອງກັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສຳລັບບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ.

ທ່ານ ສໂຕລເທັນເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຂະຫຍາຍຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍ, ການມີໜ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງພັນທະມິດນັ້ນ, ແລະ ມື້ນີ້ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເລີ່ມແຜນການປ້ອງກັນຂອງອົງການ NATO ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາມີອຳນາດກວ່າເກົ່າເພື່ອເຄື່ອນກອງກຳລັງ ແລະ ສົ່ງກອງກຳລັງ ເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້້ຄຳປາໄສທາງໂທລະ ພາບເພື່ອປະກາດສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານ “ພິເສດ” ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ, ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເອີ້ນວ່າໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຢູເຄຣນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຕືອນປະເທດອື່ນໆບໍ່ໃຫ້ແຊກແຊງ, ໂດຍປະກາດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປະເຊີນກັບ “ຜົນຕາມມາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ” ຖ້າເຂົາ ເຈົ້າເຮັດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີກົດໄອຍະການເສິກໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຫຼັງຈາກ “ທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາຢ່າງອັນຕະ ລາຍໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ, ຄືກັບພວກນາຊີ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນຊຸມປີສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ.”

ທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຈະຕຽມອາວຸດໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກປ້ອງກັນປະເທດວ່າ “ຈາກມື້ນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ, ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ຟາກທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງຂອງປະຫວັດສາດໂລກ. ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໃນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍ, ແຕ່ ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ຍອມຈຳນົນເສລີພາບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ວ່າ ມົສກູ ຈະຄິດຫຍັງກໍ່ຕາມ.”

ທ່ານ ມີໄຄໂລ ໂປໂດລຢັກ, ທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ກອງກຳລັງ ຣັດເຊຍ “ຢາກຕັດພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດອອກ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນຂະບວນທີ່ໃຫຍ່. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງໃນບັນດາຕົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່, ລວມທັງ ກີຢິບ ແລະ ຄາຄິຟ.”

NATO is bolstering its military presence to defend allied countries in eastern Europe, if necessary, the military alliance said, hours after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

“We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the alliance, as well as additional maritime assets,” NATO said in a statement.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels that Russia’s attack is “a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion” and that NATO activated its defense plans for member nations.

"We will further increase, and we are increasing, our presence in the eastern part of the alliance, and today we activated NATO’s defense plans that gives our military commanders more authority to move forces and to deploy forces when needed,” Stoltenberg said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a televised address to announce what he called a “special” military operation in eastern Ukraine, in response to what he termed Ukrainian threats. He warned other countries not to intervene, declaring they will face “consequences they have never seen” if they do.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the government was introducing martial law throughout the country after "Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in the World War Two years.”

"As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks," said Zelenskyy, who also said the government would arm “anyone who wants to defend the country.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russian forces "want to cut off part of the country and they are moving in big convoys." Podolyak said, "we are seeing attempts to destabilize the situation in big cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv."