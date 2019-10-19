ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ທ່ານ​ຊາອາດ ຮາ​ຣີ​ຣີ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ເວ​ລາ ແກ່ພາ​ຄີທີ່ ຮ່ວມຢູ່​

ໃນຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານສາມ​ມື້ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​

ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນລົງ​ສູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທ​າງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່າມ​ກາງວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​

ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ຮ​າ​ຣີ​ຣີ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່​ມີ​ການ​

ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງວ່າ​ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ມີ​ຄວາມຜິດ​ຫວັງ ​ເວ​ລາທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳປາ​ໄສຕໍ່​ປະ​

ເທດ​ຊາດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ ​ໃສ່​ພວກສັດ​ຕູທາງການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ ທ່ານວ່າ ​ໄດ້ຂັດ​

ຂວາງຂໍ້ສະ​ເໜີການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ພ​ວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຈົນ​ດ້ວຍ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ ແລະ​ໝາກ

​ເລັ່ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄືນ​ເພື່ອ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ

​ໄລ່​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫຼາຍ​ຕົວ. ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​

ຖະ​ບານ​ລາ​ອອກ ແລະ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງ​ຄຳ​ຂວັນ​ລະ​ດູ​ບານ​ໃໝ່​ອາ​ຣັບ​ວ່າ "ປະ​ຊາ​

ຊົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ."

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ສ​ະ​ແດງຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກຂອງ​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໃນ

ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ

Whatsapp ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດທີ່ຝື​ດ​ເຄືອງ ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງ​

ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ເປັນ​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ຫຼາຍ​ໂພດ ແລະ ​ມີລ​າຍ​ໄດ້ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ທຶນສະ​ໜັບ​

ສະ​ໜຸນ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງ​ານຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ບັນ​ດາທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ແລະ ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ

​ທີ່​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນປະ​ທ້ວງ​ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍອອກ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ຣີ​ຣີ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ເວ​ລາ​ແກ່​ພາ​ຄີ​ທີ່​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ 72 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ ເພື່ອ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​

ວ່າ ​ຈ​ະ​ເຮັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮຽ​ກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ້​ໄຂຕັດ​ການ​ຝຸ່ມ​ເຝື່ອຍ ແລະ​ສໍ້​ລາດ. ຖ້າ​

ຫາກ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ບັນ​ລຸ ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາທາງແກ້​ໄຂ​ອື່ນໆ ປາດ​ສະ​

ຈາກການສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ຫ​ຍັງ​.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ “ແລ່ນ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ໜີ້​ສິນ” ແລະ​

ແ​ບ່ງ​ປັນ “ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ຕັດ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ” ແຕ່​ວ່າມີ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ

​ແຕ່ລະ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກີດ​ກັ້​ນເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​

ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໄດ້​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ ການ​ສົ່ງ

​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື. ຊາວ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ມີສະມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບນີ້​ຈະເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​

ທົບ​ແກ່​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດັ່ງ​ກາວນີ້​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່​າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.



Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave his government partners three days to support a reform drive as thousands of protesters crowded the streets across the country amid an economic crisis.



Protesters were massed outside Hariri's office as the visibly frustrated prime minister gave an address to the nation, in which he blamed political foes he says have blocked his reform proposals.



Protesters Friday pelted riot police with rocks and tomatoes as police fired back with tear gas to try and disperse the angry crowds. Demonstrators called on the government to step down, and some chanted the Arab Spring slogan of "the people want to topple the government."



The demonstrators have been making their presence felt in streets across the country, following efforts by the government to begin taxing Whatsapp text messages, amid an increasingly dire economic situation due to massive government debt and insufficient revenues to continue funding government operations.



Banks, schools and many businesses were closed Friday as the rallies spread throughout the country.



Hariri gave his government partners 72 hours to determine what to do and called for a solution that cuts waste and corruption. If no agreement is reached, he said he may need to resort to another solution, without specifying what that would be.



He said he has spent the last four years "running from capital to capital," and devising "plans to raise revenues and cut costs," but being frustrated at each turn by political forces who block all of them.



Protests began spreading across Lebanon late Thursday after word spread the government was hoping to tax mobile phone text messages. Many Lebanese have family members abroad and taxing phone messages would hit just about everyone.



The government scrapped the proposed tax within hours.