ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເລບານອນ ທ່ານຊາອາດ ຮາຣີຣີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເວລາ ແກ່ພາຄີທີ່ ຮ່ວມຢູ່
ໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານສາມມື້ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການປະຕິຮູບໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະ
ທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທ່າມກາງວິກິດການທາງດ້ານ
ເສດຖະກິດ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ນອກຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານຮາຣີຣີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການ
ເຫັນໄດ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີມີຄວາມຜິດຫວັງ ເວລາທ່ານກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະ
ເທດຊາດ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດ ໃສ່ພວກສັດຕູທາງການເມືອງຂອງ ທ່ານວ່າ ໄດ້ຂັດ
ຂວາງຂໍ້ສະເໜີການປະຕິຮູບຂອງທ່ານ.
ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຕຳຫຼວດຈາລະຈົນດ້ວຍກ້ອນຫີນ ແລະໝາກ
ເລັ່ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາເຂົ້າໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຄືນເພື່ອ ພະຍາຍາມ
ໄລ່ຝູງຊົນທີ່ໂກດແຄ້ນນັ້ນໃຫ້ສະຫຼາຍຕົວ. ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດ
ຖະບານລາອອກ ແລະຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຄຳຂວັນລະດູບານໃໝ່ອາຣັບວ່າ "ປະຊາ
ຊົນຕ້ອງການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ."
ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນສະແດງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນ
ທົ່ວປະເທດ ຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເກັບພາສີໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມ
Whatsapp ທ່າມກາງສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຝືດເຄືອງ ຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງ
ຈາກລັດຖະບານ ເປັນໜີ້ສິນຫຼາຍໂພດ ແລະ ມີລາຍໄດ້ບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທຶນສະໜັບ
ສະໜຸນໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງລັດຖະບານ.
ບັນດາທະນາຄານ ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະ ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆໄດ້ປິດໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະ
ທີ່ການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ.
ທ່ານຣາຣີຣີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເວລາແກ່ພາຄີທີ່ຮ່ວມຢູ່ລັດຖະບານ 72 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາ
ວ່າ ຈະເຮັດຢ່າງໃດ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ແກ້ໄຂຕັດການຝຸ່ມເຝື່ອຍ ແລະສໍ້ລາດ. ຖ້າ
ຫາກບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງບັນລຸ ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານອາດຈະຊອກຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂອື່ນໆ ປາດສະ
ຈາກການສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງວ່າຈະແມ່ນຫຍັງ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສີ່ປີຜ່ານມາ “ແລ່ນໜີຈາກໜີ້ສິນໄປຫາໜີ້ສິນ” ແລະ
ແບ່ງປັນ “ແຜນທີ່ຈະຍົກລາຍໄດ້ ແລະຕັດການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ” ແຕ່ວ່າມີຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນ
ແຕ່ລະທິດທາງໂດຍກຳລັງການເມືອງ ຜູ້ທີ່ກີດກັ້ນເລື້ອງນີ້ທັງໝົດ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປທົ່ວເລບານອນໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານ
ນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກຄຳເວົ້າແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປວ່າລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຫວັງວ່າຈະເກັບພາສີ ການສົ່ງ
ຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງໂທລະສັບມືຖື. ຊາວເລບານອນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍມີສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ
ຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະເກັບພາສີການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງໂທລະສັບນີ້ຈະເປັນຜົນກະ
ທົບແກ່ທຸກໆຄົນ.
ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ລົບລ້າງຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກາວນີ້ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave his government partners three days to support a reform drive as thousands of protesters crowded the streets across the country amid an economic crisis.
Protesters were massed outside Hariri's office as the visibly frustrated prime minister gave an address to the nation, in which he blamed political foes he says have blocked his reform proposals.
Protesters Friday pelted riot police with rocks and tomatoes as police fired back with tear gas to try and disperse the angry crowds. Demonstrators called on the government to step down, and some chanted the Arab Spring slogan of "the people want to topple the government."
The demonstrators have been making their presence felt in streets across the country, following efforts by the government to begin taxing Whatsapp text messages, amid an increasingly dire economic situation due to massive government debt and insufficient revenues to continue funding government operations.
Banks, schools and many businesses were closed Friday as the rallies spread throughout the country.
Hariri gave his government partners 72 hours to determine what to do and called for a solution that cuts waste and corruption. If no agreement is reached, he said he may need to resort to another solution, without specifying what that would be.
He said he has spent the last four years "running from capital to capital," and devising "plans to raise revenues and cut costs," but being frustrated at each turn by political forces who block all of them.
Protests began spreading across Lebanon late Thursday after word spread the government was hoping to tax mobile phone text messages. Many Lebanese have family members abroad and taxing phone messages would hit just about everyone.
The government scrapped the proposed tax within hours.