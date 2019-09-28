ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເລີ້ມເປີດແລ້ວ

ປາກິສຖານໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈເປິດຊາຍແດນກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ປະຊາຊົນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ກັບຄືນບ້ານໄປປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິ
ບໍດີ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີິ້.
ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດປາກິສຖານ ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບຄໍາຮ້ອງຂໍ ຈາກ
ອັຟການິສຖານ ເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆເພື່ອໃຫ້ອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນເລື້ອງຊາຍແດນ.”
ປາກິສຖານໄດ້ຕຽມທີ່ຈະປິດຊາຍແດນກັບອັຟການິສຖານໃນວັນເສົາແລະວັນອາ ທິດ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງການໂຈມຕີຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນ ອັຟກາ
ນິສຖານ.
ອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາປາກິສຖານຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກວ່າ ໃຫ້ບ່ອນຫລົບລີ້ ແກ່ ພວກ
ຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານ ແຕ່ປາກິສຖານກໍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫານີ້ ຢູ່ ຕະຫຼອດມາ.
ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆໄດ້ເປີດແລ້ວໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ທ່າມກາງການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ
ທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດ.
ພວກກະບົດໄດ້ເຕືອນຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດຂອງປະເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ້າລ້ານຄົນໃຫ້ພາກັນຢູ່
ບ້ານເຮືອນຢູ່ເຮືອນ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງໃນການສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການຖືກທຳຮ້າຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ເກີດເຫດລະເບີດແຕກໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ນອກໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດໃນເມືອງການດາຫາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດເຮັດໃຫ້ສິບຫ້າຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອັຟການິສຖານຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງອອກໄປປະຕິບັດ
ໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຄຸ້ມຄອງແກ່ຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນ
ບັດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ໜ່ວຍໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.
ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ໄປປ່ອນບັດ ຍ້ອນຢ້ານບໍ່ມີຄວາມ
ປອດໄພ ແລະເປັນຫ່ວງນຳການສໍ້ໂກງຄະແນນສຽງ.
ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຄົນນຶ່ງ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ AFP ວ່າ ລາວ
ຈະໄປປ່ອນບັດ. ທ້າວໂມຮີອຸດດິນ (Mohiuddin) ຜູ້ທີ່ບອກພຽງແຕ່ຊື່ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ
ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢ້ານ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄປປ່ອນບັດຖ້ າຫາກພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງ ການໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ
ໃນຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
Pakistan has decided to open its border crossings with Afghanistan to allow Afghan citizens to return home to vote in Saturday's presidential election.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said Saturday it had received a request from Afghanistan "on very short notice for border facilitation."
Pakistan had been set to close its Afghan border Saturday and Sunday to avoid any cross border incursions during the Afghan elections.
Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring Taliban militants. Pakistan has always denied the charge.
The election stations in Afghanistan opened Saturday amid Taliban threats to attack the polls.
The insurgents have warned the country's more than nine million eligible voters to stay home or risk being hurt.
Officials say there was an explosion Saturday outside a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar that left 15 people injured.
Tens of thousands of Afghan security forces have been deployed across the country to protect voters and the more than 4,000 polling stations.
Some Afghans say they will not vote because of security and fraud concerns.
One Afghan, however, told the French news agency AFP that he will cast his ballot. Mohiuddin, who only gave one name, said "I am not afraid. We have to vote if we want to bring changes to our lives."
The two main contenders in the election are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, and his partner in the five-year-old unity government, Abdullah Abdullah.
The presidential campaign has been marred by violence since the beginning. Last week, 26 people were killed at a Ghani rally.
Traffic in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital and largest city, has slowed to a crawl as as forces outfitted in bullet-proof vests searched vehicles Saturday. Large trucks have been denied access to the city.