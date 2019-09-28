ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເລີ້ມເປີດແລ້ວ

ປາກິສຖານໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈເປິດຊາຍແດນກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນອັຟການິສຖານ​ໄດ້ກັບຄືນບ້ານໄປປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີິ້.

ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດປາກິສຖານ ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບຄໍາຮ້ອງຂໍ ຈາກ

ອັຟການິສຖານ ເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ.”

ປາກິສຖານໄດ້ຕຽມທີ່ຈະປິດຊາຍແດນກັບອັຟການິສຖານໃນວັນເສົາແລະວັນອາ ທິດ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງການໂຈມຕີຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໃນລະຫວ່າງ​ທີ່​ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນ ອັຟກາ

ນິສຖານ.

ອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາປາກິສຖານຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກວ່າ ໃຫ້​ບ່ອນ​ຫລົບລີ້ ແກ່ ພວກ

ຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານ ແຕ່ປາກິສຖານ​ກໍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ​ຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫານີ້ ຢູ່ ຕະຫຼອດມາ.

​ໜ່ວຍ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຕ່າງໆໄດ້​ເປີດແລ້ວໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂ​ຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ.

ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ໄ​ດ້​ເຕືອນ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ້າ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນໃຫ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່

​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ເຮືອນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ໃນການ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຖື​ກ​ທຳ​ຮ້າຍ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ເຫດລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຢູ່ນອກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ໃນເມືອງ​ການ​ດາ​ຫາ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສິບ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຫຼາຍສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ໄປປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​

ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ແກ່​ຜູ້​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍ​ປ່ອນ

​ບັດ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ໜ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ຍ້ອນ​ຢ້ານ​ບໍ່ມີ​ຄວາມ

​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງນຳການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ.

ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ AFP ວ່າ ລາວ

​ຈະ​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​. ທ້າວ​ໂມ​ຮີ​ອຸດ​ດິນ (Mohiuddin) ຜູ້​ທີ່ບອກ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຊື່​ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ

​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢ້ານ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຖ້ ​າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ ການໃຫ້​ມີການ​ປ່ຽນແປງ​

ໃນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”





Pakistan has decided to open its border crossings with Afghanistan to allow Afghan citizens to return home to vote in Saturday's presidential election.



Pakistan's foreign ministry said Saturday it had received a request from Afghanistan "on very short notice for border facilitation."



Pakistan had been set to close its Afghan border Saturday and Sunday to avoid any cross border incursions during the Afghan elections.



Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring Taliban militants. Pakistan has always denied the charge.



The election stations in Afghanistan opened Saturday amid Taliban threats to attack the polls.



The insurgents have warned the country's more than nine million eligible voters to stay home or risk being hurt.



Officials say there was an explosion Saturday outside a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar that left 15 people injured.



Tens of thousands of Afghan security forces have been deployed across the country to protect voters and the more than 4,000 polling stations.



Some Afghans say they will not vote because of security and fraud concerns.



One Afghan, however, told the French news agency AFP that he will cast his ballot. Mohiuddin, who only gave one name, said "I am not afraid. We have to vote if we want to bring changes to our lives."



The two main contenders in the election are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, and his partner in the five-year-old unity government, Abdullah Abdullah.



The presidential campaign has been marred by violence since the beginning. Last week, 26 people were killed at a Ghani rally.



Traffic in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital and largest city, has slowed to a crawl as as forces outfitted in bullet-proof vests searched vehicles Saturday. Large trucks have been denied access to the city.