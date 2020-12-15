ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີແຜນປ່ຽນແປງ ຍຸດທະສາດ ການທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ

ຫຼັງຈາກສີ່ປີຂອງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ “ອາເມຣິກາ ມາກ່ອນໝູ່” ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຕັດຈຳນວນກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດລົງ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາພັນທະມິດຈ່າຍຄ່າປ້ອງ ກັນປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍການທະຫານຈະເປັນແນວໃດພາຍໃຕ້ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ຄາລາ ແບັບ ມີລາຍງານທ້າຍປີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ ໄປ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານຈະຫັນໜີ ຈາກຄຳຂັວນ “ອາເມຣິກາ ມາກ່ອນໝູ່” ທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາຈະກັບຄືນໄປມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ.”

ແລະ ສະໜັບໜູນການມີຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ດີກັບພັນທະມິດຄືອົງການ NATO.

ທ່ານ ທອດ ແຮຣິສສັນ, ຈາກອົງການ CSIS ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອົາວິທີການທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດອົງການ NATO ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະເອົາແນວທາງທີ່ເປັນການຮ່ວມມືຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາພັນທະມິດອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ສວຍໃຊ້ຄວາມເອື້ອເຟື້ອເຜື່ອແຜ່ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄປໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ໂດຍສະເພາະປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີຄື ເຢຍຣະມັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ຫຼຸດກອງທະຫານລົງເກືອບ 12,000 ຄົນຈາກຖານທັບຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢາກເປັນຜູ້ຖືກຫຼອກຕົ້ມໄດ້ງ່າຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ. ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບມາເປັນເວລາ 25 ປີ ທັງດ້ານກການຄ້າ ແລະ ການທະ ຫານ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະຫຼຸດກອງກຳລັງລົງ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຈ່າຍໃບເກັບເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ມັນງ່າຍຫຼາຍ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດຜິດ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຈະເອົາວິທີການທີ່ດີກວ່າທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນການສື່ສານກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳຜະເດັດການ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຜູ້ທີ່ຈະຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ເພື່ອນມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ ຕໍ່ພວກສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ວັນຂອງການພະຍາຍາມເປັນມິດກັບຜູ້ນຳຜະເດັດການແມ່ນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ.”

ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດການທູດກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການຊ້ອມຮົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ສະນັ້ນ ພຽງຢາງ ຈຶ່ງຢຸດທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໄກ.

ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ໌ ໂອ ແຮນລັອນ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ບຣຸກຄິງສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນດີຫຼາຍສຳລັບ ສະຫະລັດ ເພາະວ່າຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງການບໍ່ໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສາມາດທຳການທົດລອງອີກຕໍ່ໄປ, ແມ່ນດີກວ່າຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຂອງການດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່ຖືກອອກແບບ ແລະ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນສຳລັບການສະແດງ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕັດການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະເປັນການຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັບໄປກັບມາຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການມີໜ້າຂອງກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ.

ທ່ານ ທອດ ແຮຣິສສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າການມີກອງກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ. ແລະ ສະນັ້ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເລື່ອງນີ້ຈົບລົງ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ການຕໍ່ວ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດເງິນເລັກ ນ້ອຍຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຈ່າຍສິ່ງຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຈົບລົງໄດ້ພາຍໃນຂ້າມຄືນ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດຄຽງຂ້າງພັນທະມິດໃນທົ່ວໂລກຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ອັຟການິສຖານ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກຳລັງເຮັດໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທຳການຖອນຕົວອອກມາທັງໝົດຕັ້ງສອງຄັ້ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຖອນຕົວພວກນີ້ແມ່ນເທົ່າກັບການທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຫັນຫຼັງໃສ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍຊາວ ເຄີດ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກລັດອິສລາມຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນໄດ້ສູນເສຍຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທຳການຈັດແຈງ. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ເຮັດ, ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍໜີປະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບໍ່ມີໃຜໃນໂລກແມ່ນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເຊື່ອໃນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ.”



ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທີມຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງເປັນຮູບເປັນຊົງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ໄພຂົ່ມ ຂູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ມີແຕ່ຄົງຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນຈະຂະຫຍາຍອອກ, ດ້ວຍຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນທົ່ວໂລກກຳລັງແນມຫາ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບຄຳຕອບຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການນຳພາ.

After four years of President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign-policy, which cut the number of U.S. troops deployed overseas and called on allies to pay more for their defense, Americans are waiting to see what military policy will look like under President-elect Joe Biden. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb reports.

President-elect Joe Biden says he will shift away from the “America First” mantra that has defined President Donald Trump’s administration.

“America is back. We're going to be back in the game. It's not America alone."

“The Trump administration has had a very confrontational approach with our NATO allies and partners. And I think the Biden administration is going to have a much more cooperative approach.”

Trump said NATO allies have abused the United States’ generosity, especially wealthy nations like Germany. He ordered a reduction of nearly 12,000 U.S. troops from bases there.

“We don’t want to be the suckers anymore. The United States has been taken advantage of for 25 years both on trade and on the military. We are protecting Germany, so we’re reducing the force because they’re not paying their bills. It’s very simple. They’re delinquent.”

Biden will likely reverse that move, experts say, while taking a cooler approach than Trump has taken to communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un.

“I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over.”

To tackle the North Korean threat, Trump tried diplomacy with the North Korean leader, reducing large-scale U.S.-South Korea military exercises so Pyongyang would stop testing long-range missiles.

“I think that is a very good deal for the United States, because the benefits of having North Korea no longer able to test, I think, are much greater than the costs of foregoing these big exercises, which are largely choreographed and largely for show.”

While it is unclear whether Biden will continue to cut these large-scale exercises, experts say Biden’s initial focus will be on strengthening the U.S.-South Korea relationship after the Trump administration’s back-and forth with the longtime military ally over costs for U.S. military presence on the peninsula.

“South Korea is paying a substantial part of the cost of us having our troops there. And so let's just end this, you know, bickering over pennies on the dollar of who's paying what. I think that that issue, they could make that go away overnight.”

After nearly two decades fighting terrorism alongside numerous global allies in Iraq and Afghanistan, President-elect Joe Biden has supported similar US troop reductions to those President Trump is currently executing in these countries.

However, in Syria, while Trump tried a complete withdrawal—twice—Biden has said these withdrawals were equivalent to the U.S. breaking its word and turning its back on its Kurdish-led allies fighting Islamic State there.

“Ten thousand of them lost their lives, and we trained them, and we were there to help them organize. And they did it, and then we left them. Nobody in the world is prepared to believe our word anymore.”

As the new U.S. national security team takes shape, threats around the world will not only remain, but evolve, with many across the globe looking to the U.S. for answers and leadership.