ຫຼັງຈາກສີ່ປີຂອງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ “ອາເມຣິກາ ມາກ່ອນໝູ່” ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຕັດຈຳນວນກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດລົງ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາພັນທະມິດຈ່າຍຄ່າປ້ອງ ກັນປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍການທະຫານຈະເປັນແນວໃດພາຍໃຕ້ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ຄາລາ ແບັບ ມີລາຍງານທ້າຍປີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ ໄປ.

Embed
ຟັງລາຍງານ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີແຜນປ່ຽນແປງ ຍຸດທະສາດ ການທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:35 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານຈະຫັນໜີ ຈາກຄຳຂັວນ “ອາເມຣິກາ ມາກ່ອນໝູ່” ທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາຈະກັບຄືນໄປມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ.”

ແລະ ສະໜັບໜູນການມີຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ດີກັບພັນທະມິດຄືອົງການ NATO.

ທ່ານ ທອດ ແຮຣິສສັນ, ຈາກອົງການ CSIS ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອົາວິທີການທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດອົງການ NATO ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະເອົາແນວທາງທີ່ເປັນການຮ່ວມມືຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາພັນທະມິດອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ສວຍໃຊ້ຄວາມເອື້ອເຟື້ອເຜື່ອແຜ່ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄປໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ໂດຍສະເພາະປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີຄື ເຢຍຣະມັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ຫຼຸດກອງທະຫານລົງເກືອບ 12,000 ຄົນຈາກຖານທັບຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢາກເປັນຜູ້ຖືກຫຼອກຕົ້ມໄດ້ງ່າຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ. ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບມາເປັນເວລາ 25 ປີ ທັງດ້ານກການຄ້າ ແລະ ການທະ ຫານ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະຫຼຸດກອງກຳລັງລົງ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຈ່າຍໃບເກັບເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ມັນງ່າຍຫຼາຍ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດຜິດ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຈະເອົາວິທີການທີ່ດີກວ່າທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນການສື່ສານກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳຜະເດັດການ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຜູ້ທີ່ຈະຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ເພື່ອນມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ ຕໍ່ພວກສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ວັນຂອງການພະຍາຍາມເປັນມິດກັບຜູ້ນຳຜະເດັດການແມ່ນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ.”

ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດການທູດກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການຊ້ອມຮົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ສະນັ້ນ ພຽງຢາງ ຈຶ່ງຢຸດທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໄກ.

ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ໌ ໂອ ແຮນລັອນ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ບຣຸກຄິງສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນດີຫຼາຍສຳລັບ ສະຫະລັດ ເພາະວ່າຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງການບໍ່ໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສາມາດທຳການທົດລອງອີກຕໍ່ໄປ, ແມ່ນດີກວ່າຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຂອງການດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່ຖືກອອກແບບ ແລະ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນສຳລັບການສະແດງ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕັດການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະເປັນການຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັບໄປກັບມາຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການມີໜ້າຂອງກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ.

ທ່ານ ທອດ ແຮຣິສສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າການມີກອງກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ. ແລະ ສະນັ້ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເລື່ອງນີ້ຈົບລົງ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ການຕໍ່ວ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດເງິນເລັກ ນ້ອຍຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຈ່າຍສິ່ງຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຈົບລົງໄດ້ພາຍໃນຂ້າມຄືນ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດຄຽງຂ້າງພັນທະມິດໃນທົ່ວໂລກຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ອັຟການິສຖານ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກຳລັງເຮັດໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທຳການຖອນຕົວອອກມາທັງໝົດຕັ້ງສອງຄັ້ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຖອນຕົວພວກນີ້ແມ່ນເທົ່າກັບການທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຫັນຫຼັງໃສ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍຊາວ ເຄີດ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກລັດອິສລາມຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນໄດ້ສູນເສຍຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທຳການຈັດແຈງ. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ເຮັດ, ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍໜີປະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບໍ່ມີໃຜໃນໂລກແມ່ນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເຊື່ອໃນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທີມຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງເປັນຮູບເປັນຊົງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ໄພຂົ່ມ ຂູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ມີແຕ່ຄົງຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນຈະຂະຫຍາຍອອກ, ດ້ວຍຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນທົ່ວໂລກກຳລັງແນມຫາ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບຄຳຕອບຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການນຳພາ.

After four years of President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign-policy, which cut the number of U.S. troops deployed overseas and called on allies to pay more for their defense, Americans are waiting to see what military policy will look like under President-elect Joe Biden. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb reports.

President-elect Joe Biden says he will shift away from the “America First” mantra that has defined President Donald Trump’s administration.

“America is back. We're going to be back in the game. It's not America alone."

“The Trump administration has had a very confrontational approach with our NATO allies and partners. And I think the Biden administration is going to have a much more cooperative approach.”

Trump said NATO allies have abused the United States’ generosity, especially wealthy nations like Germany. He ordered a reduction of nearly 12,000 U.S. troops from bases there.

“We don’t want to be the suckers anymore. The United States has been taken advantage of for 25 years both on trade and on the military. We are protecting Germany, so we’re reducing the force because they’re not paying their bills. It’s very simple. They’re delinquent.”

Biden will likely reverse that move, experts say, while taking a cooler approach than Trump has taken to communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un.

“I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over.”

To tackle the North Korean threat, Trump tried diplomacy with the North Korean leader, reducing large-scale U.S.-South Korea military exercises so Pyongyang would stop testing long-range missiles.

“I think that is a very good deal for the United States, because the benefits of having North Korea no longer able to test, I think, are much greater than the costs of foregoing these big exercises, which are largely choreographed and largely for show.”

While it is unclear whether Biden will continue to cut these large-scale exercises, experts say Biden’s initial focus will be on strengthening the U.S.-South Korea relationship after the Trump administration’s back-and forth with the longtime military ally over costs for U.S. military presence on the peninsula.

“South Korea is paying a substantial part of the cost of us having our troops there. And so let's just end this, you know, bickering over pennies on the dollar of who's paying what. I think that that issue, they could make that go away overnight.”

After nearly two decades fighting terrorism alongside numerous global allies in Iraq and Afghanistan, President-elect Joe Biden has supported similar US troop reductions to those President Trump is currently executing in these countries.

However, in Syria, while Trump tried a complete withdrawal—twice—Biden has said these withdrawals were equivalent to the U.S. breaking its word and turning its back on its Kurdish-led allies fighting Islamic State there.

“Ten thousand of them lost their lives, and we trained them, and we were there to help them organize. And they did it, and then we left them. Nobody in the world is prepared to believe our word anymore.”

As the new U.S. national security team takes shape, threats around the world will not only remain, but evolve, with many across the globe looking to the U.S. for answers and leadership.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
